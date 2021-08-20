List: Teams that played in Corky Kell Classic and went on to win state titles

Seventeen participants in the Corky Kell Classic have gone on to win state championships. Three of them - 2017 North Gwinnett, 2009 Camden County and 1996 Brookwood - lost in the Corky Kell but won state titles months later.
2019 Marietta
2019 Buford
2018 Milton
2017 Lee County
2017 North Gwinnett
2015 Colquitt County
2014 Colquitt County
2011 Grayson
2010 Brookwood
2009 Camden County
2008 Camden County
2006 Roswell
2002 Parkview
2001 Parkview
1998 Carrollton
1997 Thomas County Central
1996 Brookwood
