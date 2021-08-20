ajc logo
List: Teams that played in Corky Kell Classic and went on to win state titles

Milton coach Adam Clack celebrates with the trophy with players from left; Paul Tchio (57), Jordan Davis, Jordan Yates, and Dylan Leonard after their 14-13 win against Colquitt County in the Class AAAAAAA State Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Wednesday, December 12, 2018, in Atlanta. Milton won 14-13. (JASON GETZ/SPECIAL TO THE AJC)
High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
14 minutes ago

Seventeen participants in the Corky Kell Classic have gone on to win state championships. Three of them - 2017 North Gwinnett, 2009 Camden County and 1996 Brookwood - lost in the Corky Kell but won state titles months later.

2019 Marietta

2019 Buford

2018 Milton

2017 Lee County

2017 North Gwinnett

2015 Colquitt County

2014 Colquitt County

2011 Grayson

2010 Brookwood

2009 Camden County

2008 Camden County

2006 Roswell

2002 Parkview

2001 Parkview

1998 Carrollton

1997 Thomas County Central

1996 Brookwood

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

