List: Teams that beat at least 4 top-10 opponents in one regular season

Ware County and Oconee County each beat ranked opponents Friday for the fourth time this season. Ware beat No. 3 Benedictine of Class 4A, while Oconee defeated No. 5 Veterans of Class 5A. Ware and Oconee are among 44 teams in history to beat four top-10 teams in one regular season. Ware has three remaining top-10 opponents (Coffee, Veterans and Warner Robins) and can challenge’s Valdosta’s state record of seven set in 2016. There are no currently ranked teams on Oconee’s remaining schedule.
Seven
2016 Valdosta
Six
2018 Colquitt County
Five
2019 Blessed Trinity
2018 Blessed Trinity
2016 Northside (Warner Robins)
2013 Lovett
1996 Lowndes
1994 Colquitt County
Four
2020 Ware County
2020 Oconee County
2019 Marist
2019 Lowndes
2019 Colquitt County
2019 Clinch County
2018 Irwin County
2017 Warner Robins
2017 Lowndes
2017 Lee County
2016 Lee County
2016 Fitzgerald
2015 Greater Atlanta Christian
2014 Creekside
2012 Thomson
2012 St. Pius
2012 Colquitt County
2012 Brooks County
2010 Buford
2007 Thomas County Central
2006 Coffee
2006 Baldwin
1999 Dodge County
1999 Colquitt County
1998 Early County
1998 Brookwood
1997 Southwest DeKalb
1997 Lowndes
1996 Colquitt County
1994 Forest Park
1993 Upson-Lee
1993 Colquitt County
1992 Marietta
1987 Lincoln County
1984 Valdosta
1984 Marist
