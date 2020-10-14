List: Teams that beat at least 4 top-10 opponents in one regular season

Ware County and Oconee County each beat ranked opponents Friday for the fourth time this season. Ware beat No. 3 Benedictine of Class 4A, while Oconee defeated No. 5 Veterans of Class 5A. Ware and Oconee are among 44 teams in history to beat four top-10 teams in one regular season. Ware has three remaining top-10 opponents (Coffee, Veterans and Warner Robins) and can challenge’s Valdosta’s state record of seven set in 2016. There are no currently ranked teams on Oconee’s remaining schedule.