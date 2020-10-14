X

List: Teams that beat at least 4 top-10 opponents in one regular season

Blessed Trinity offensive lineman JT Carney lifts up kicker Aaron Werkheiser (89) after their 17-14 win against Oconee County in the Class AAAA high school football state title game at Georgia State Stadium Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Atlanta. (JASON GETZ/SPECIAL TO THE AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Ware County and Oconee County each beat ranked opponents Friday for the fourth time this season. Ware beat No. 3 Benedictine of Class 4A, while Oconee defeated No. 5 Veterans of Class 5A. Ware and Oconee are among 44 teams in history to beat four top-10 teams in one regular season. Ware has three remaining top-10 opponents (Coffee, Veterans and Warner Robins) and can challenge’s Valdosta’s state record of seven set in 2016. There are no currently ranked teams on Oconee’s remaining schedule.

Seven

2016 Valdosta

Six

2018 Colquitt County

Five

2019 Blessed Trinity

2018 Blessed Trinity

2016 Northside (Warner Robins)

2013 Lovett

1996 Lowndes

1994 Colquitt County

Four

2020 Ware County

2020 Oconee County

2019 Marist

2019 Lowndes

2019 Colquitt County

2019 Clinch County

2018 Irwin County

2017 Warner Robins

2017 Lowndes

2017 Lee County

2016 Lee County

2016 Fitzgerald

2015 Greater Atlanta Christian

2014 Creekside

2012 Thomson

2012 St. Pius

2012 Colquitt County

2012 Brooks County

2010 Buford

2007 Thomas County Central

2006 Coffee

2006 Baldwin

1999 Dodge County

1999 Colquitt County

1998 Early County

1998 Brookwood

1997 Southwest DeKalb

1997 Lowndes

1996 Colquitt County

1994 Forest Park

1993 Upson-Lee

1993 Colquitt County

1992 Marietta

1987 Lincoln County

1984 Valdosta

1984 Marist

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

