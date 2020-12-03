List: Teams looking to end quarterfinal droughts

Twelve schools are trying to make the quarterfinals for the first time in history this week. Below are those schools, plus 20 others that haven’t made the quarters in at least 10 years.
Never
Cambridge
Cherokee Bluff
Denmark
Hancock Central
Hughes
Islands
New Manchester
Northeast
Northwest Whitfield
River Ridge
South Atlanta
Whitefield Academy
2008
LaGrange
2007
Perry
2006
Bleckley County
Pacelli
2005
Washington-Wilkes
2003
Decatur
2002
Cedartown
East Coweta
Gordon Lee
1999
Brunswick
Dodge County
1998
Riverdale
1995
Fannin County
1993
Upson-Lee
1990
Jeff Davis
1987
Evans
1982
Sprayberry
1979
Model
1976
Richmond Academy
1975
Central (Macon)
