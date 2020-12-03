X

List: Teams looking to end quarterfinal droughts

East Coweta running back Jayland Rivers (3) carries the ball for yardage during a 2019 playoff game at North Cobb. East Coweta will face Parkview this week, trying to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. (Daniel Varnado/Special)
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Twelve schools are trying to make the quarterfinals for the first time in history this week. Below are those schools, plus 20 others that haven’t made the quarters in at least 10 years.

Never

Cambridge

Cherokee Bluff

Denmark

Hancock Central

Hughes

Islands

New Manchester

Northeast

Northwest Whitfield

River Ridge

South Atlanta

Whitefield Academy

2008

LaGrange

2007

Perry

2006

Bleckley County

Pacelli

2005

Washington-Wilkes

2003

Decatur

2002

Cedartown

East Coweta

Gordon Lee

1999

Brunswick

Dodge County

1998

Riverdale

1995

Fannin County

1993

Upson-Lee

1990

Jeff Davis

1987

Evans

1982

Sprayberry

1979

Model

1976

Richmond Academy

1975

Central (Macon)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb

