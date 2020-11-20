List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points

These are the top 10 teams in each classification in fewest points allowed per game.
Class 7A
9.9 - Milton
11.4 - North Gwinnett
11.5 - Grayson
12.3 - Colquitt County
13.0 - North Forsyth
14.1 - Norcross
14.4 - Cherokee
15.9 - Denmark
16.1 - North Cobb
16.1 - Roswell
Class 6A
6.9 - Allatoona
7.3 - Buford
9.1 - Evans
9.1 - Douglas County
9.6 - Creekview
9.9 - Lovejoy
10.9 - Lee County
12.3 - Heritage (Conyers)
13.6 - Hughes
14.7 - Valdosta
Class 5A
6.5 - Starr’s Mill
7.4 - Jonesboro
9.8 - Cartersville
10.1 - Dutchtown
10.4 - Decatur
12.0 - Tri-Cities
12.9 - Veterans
13.0 - Warner Robins
13.1 - Coffee
14.1 - Woodward Academy
Class 4A
1.0 - Marist
7.4 - Hardaway
7.4 - Stephenson
7.6 - Islands
7.7 - Carver (Columbus)
9.2 - New Hampstead
9.9 - Jefferson
10.2 - Riverdale
10.5 - Miller Grove
11.6 - Fayette County
Class 3A
5.0 - Windsor Forest
7.0 - Cedar Grove
7.0 - Crisp County
7.5 - Cherokee Bluff
8.1 - Pierce County
8.7 - Peach County
8.9 - Oconee County
10.5 - Morgan County
10.6 - Appling County
12.7 - Greater Atlanta Christian
Class 2A
7.9 - Lovett
10.0 - Putnam County
10.1 - Westside (Augusta)
10.3 - Pace Academy
10.9 - Fannin County
11.0 - Laney
11.9 - Fitzgerald
12.0 - Washington
12.6 - Butler
13.1 - Haralson County
Class A Private
9.9 - Fellowship Christian
13.1 - Pacelli
13.9 - Athens Academy
14.1 - Trinity Christian
14.1 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
14.9 - Christian Heritage
15.8 - Wesleyan
15.9 - North Cobb Christian
16.1 - First Presbyterian
16.8 - Prince Avenue Christian
Class A Public
2.1 - Metter
4.7 - Chattahoochee County
6.7 - Washington-Wilkes
9.5 - Hancock Central
11.6 - Warren County
11.6 - Dublin
12.1 - Irwin County
13.6 - Macon County
15.0 - Terrell County
15.1 - Wilcox County
