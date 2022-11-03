ajc logo
List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 11

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

7.60 - Valdosta

9.78 - Buford

10.78 - Grayson

11.67 - Colquitt County

12.80 - Carrollton

15.33 - Lambert

15.56 - Camden County

15.78 - North Cobb

17.00 - Norcross

17.33 - Milton

Class 6A

8.11 - Hughes

9.22 - Rome

10.11 - Roswell

10.56 - Woodward Academy

11.78 - Brunswick

12.33 - Gainesville

12.89 - Mundy’s Mill

13.22 - Effingham County

14.00 - Thomas County Central

14.00 - Northside (Warner Robins)

Class 5A

7.13 - Ware County

8.89 - Creekside

9.44 - Coffee

9.44 - Dutchtown

11.44 - Jefferson

13.11 - Eastside

14.00 - Union Grove

14.50 - Cartersville

14.50 - Northside (Columbus)

15.88 - Chamblee

Class 4A

5.00 - North Oconee

6.44 - Cedartown

9.44 - Benedictine

11.22 - Stockbridge

11.67 - Perry

13.67 - Westminster

13.78 - Holy Innocents’

13.89 - Starr’s Mill

14.56 - Cairo

15.00 - Troup

Class 3A

10.44 - Harlem

11.11 - Savannah Christian

11.44 - Carver (Columbus)

12.22 - Stephens County

12.88 - Calvary Day

15.67 - Coahulla Creek

16.33 - Peach County

16.90 - Dawson County

17.00 - Bremen

17.33 - Oconee County

Class 2A

8.89 - Thomson

9.30 - North Cobb Christian

11.56 - Fitzgerald

11.78 - Putnam County

12.00 - Appling County

12.89 - Laney

13.78 - South Atlanta

14.22 - Northeast

14.67 - Pierce County

15.44 - Rockmart

Class A Division I

4.00 - Screven County

5.00 - Swainsboro

9.13 - Dublin

11.00 - Trion

11.88 - Irwin County

12.10 - Bleckley County

13.11 - Metter

13.56 - Social Circle

15.00 - Brooks County

15.22 - St. Francis

Class A Division II

9.22 - Johnson County

9.89 - Schley County

12.10 - McIntosh County Academy

12.56 - Jenkins County

14.22 - Washington-Wilkes

15.44 - Chattahoochee County

16.25 - Manchester

16.40 - Early County

17.13 - Mitchell County

17.88 - Wilkinson County

GIAA

7.44 - John Milledge Academy

11.11 - Bethlehem Christian

11.67 - Central Fellowship

13.33 - St. Anne-Pacelli

13.78 - Heritage (Newnan)

16.56 - Thomas Jefferson

18.00 - Flint River Academy

18.11 - Brentwood

18.44 - Terrell Academy

19.00 - Briarwood Academy

