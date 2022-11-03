List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 11

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
7.60 - Valdosta
9.78 - Buford
10.78 - Grayson
11.67 - Colquitt County
12.80 - Carrollton
15.33 - Lambert
15.56 - Camden County
15.78 - North Cobb
17.00 - Norcross
17.33 - Milton
Class 6A
8.11 - Hughes
9.22 - Rome
10.11 - Roswell
10.56 - Woodward Academy
11.78 - Brunswick
12.33 - Gainesville
12.89 - Mundy’s Mill
13.22 - Effingham County
14.00 - Thomas County Central
14.00 - Northside (Warner Robins)
Class 5A
7.13 - Ware County
8.89 - Creekside
9.44 - Coffee
9.44 - Dutchtown
11.44 - Jefferson
13.11 - Eastside
14.00 - Union Grove
14.50 - Cartersville
14.50 - Northside (Columbus)
15.88 - Chamblee
Class 4A
5.00 - North Oconee
6.44 - Cedartown
9.44 - Benedictine
11.22 - Stockbridge
11.67 - Perry
13.67 - Westminster
13.78 - Holy Innocents’
13.89 - Starr’s Mill
14.56 - Cairo
15.00 - Troup
Class 3A
10.44 - Harlem
11.11 - Savannah Christian
11.44 - Carver (Columbus)
12.22 - Stephens County
12.88 - Calvary Day
15.67 - Coahulla Creek
16.33 - Peach County
16.90 - Dawson County
17.00 - Bremen
17.33 - Oconee County
Class 2A
8.89 - Thomson
9.30 - North Cobb Christian
11.56 - Fitzgerald
11.78 - Putnam County
12.00 - Appling County
12.89 - Laney
13.78 - South Atlanta
14.22 - Northeast
14.67 - Pierce County
15.44 - Rockmart
Class A Division I
4.00 - Screven County
5.00 - Swainsboro
9.13 - Dublin
11.00 - Trion
11.88 - Irwin County
12.10 - Bleckley County
13.11 - Metter
13.56 - Social Circle
15.00 - Brooks County
15.22 - St. Francis
Class A Division II
9.22 - Johnson County
9.89 - Schley County
12.10 - McIntosh County Academy
12.56 - Jenkins County
14.22 - Washington-Wilkes
15.44 - Chattahoochee County
16.25 - Manchester
16.40 - Early County
17.13 - Mitchell County
17.88 - Wilkinson County
GIAA
7.44 - John Milledge Academy
11.11 - Bethlehem Christian
11.67 - Central Fellowship
13.33 - St. Anne-Pacelli
13.78 - Heritage (Newnan)
16.56 - Thomas Jefferson
18.00 - Flint River Academy
18.11 - Brentwood
18.44 - Terrell Academy
19.00 - Briarwood Academy
