List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 10

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
5.8 - Valdosta
10.1 - Buford
12.1 - Grayson
12.4 - Colquitt County
13.4 - Carrollton
14.8 - Mountain View
15.6 - Camden County
15.6 - Lambert
15.6 - North Cobb
16.4 - Parkview
Class 6A
7.4 - Hughes
10.1 - Roswell
10.4 - Rome
10.6 - Woodward Academy
11.3 - Gainesville
12.0 - Thomas County Central
12.4 - Brunswick
13.1 - Mundy’s Mill
14.0 - Effingham County
14.5 - Lee County
Class 5A
7.1 - Ware County
10.0 - Creekside
10.6 - Coffee
10.6 - Dutchtown
12.1 - Jefferson
12.4 - Chamblee
13.0 - Eastside
14.0 - Union Grove
14.5 - Winder-Barrow
14.6 - Cartersville
14.6 - Northside (Columbus)
Class 4A
5.5 - Cedartown
5.6 - North Oconee
10.1 - Stockbridge
10.3 - Benedictine
12.3 - Perry
12.8 - Westminster
13.8 - Holy Innocents’
14.6 - Cairo
14.6 - Lovett
14.9 - Starr’s Mill
Class 3A
10.4 - Stephens County
10.9 - Harlem
11.5 - Savannah Christian
12.9 - Carver (Columbus)
14.7 - Calvary Day
15.9 - Richmond Academy
16.0 - Oconee County
16.4 - Lumpkin County
17.3 - Coahulla Creek
17.4 - Johnson (Savannah)
17.4 - Bremen
Class 2A
10.0 - Thomson
10.0 - Putnam County
10.1 - North Cobb Christian
11.1 - Laney
11.3 - Fitzgerald
11.7 - Appling County
12.1 - Vidalia
12.6 - Washington
14.0 - South Atlanta
14.5 - Tattnall County
Class A Division I
2.7 - Swainsboro
3.7 - Screven County
10.3 - Bleckley County
10.4 - Dublin
11.0 - Irwin County
12.4 - Trion
13.1 - Metter
13.8 - Social Circle
14.6 - Rabun County
14.9 - St. Francis
Class A Division II
9.5 - Johnson County
11.1 - Schley County
11.1 - Jenkins County
12.8 - McIntosh County Academy
13.6 - Early County
15.3 - Washington-Wilkes
15.9 - Chattahoochee County
16.3 - Manchester
16.8 - Clinch County
18.3 - Charlton County
GIAA
7.5 - John Milledge Academy
8.5 - Heritage (Newnan)
11.1 - Bethlehem Christian
12.9 - St. Anne-Pacelli
13.1 - Central Fellowship
14.3 - Thomas Jefferson
15.6 - Terrell Academy
18.4 - Brentwood
19.0 - Briarwood Academy
20.3 - Flint River Academy
