List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 10

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

5.8 - Valdosta

10.1 - Buford

12.1 - Grayson

12.4 - Colquitt County

13.4 - Carrollton

14.8 - Mountain View

15.6 - Camden County

15.6 - Lambert

15.6 - North Cobb

16.4 - Parkview

Class 6A

7.4 - Hughes

10.1 - Roswell

10.4 - Rome

10.6 - Woodward Academy

11.3 - Gainesville

12.0 - Thomas County Central

12.4 - Brunswick

13.1 - Mundy’s Mill

14.0 - Effingham County

14.5 - Lee County

Class 5A

7.1 - Ware County

10.0 - Creekside

10.6 - Coffee

10.6 - Dutchtown

12.1 - Jefferson

12.4 - Chamblee

13.0 - Eastside

14.0 - Union Grove

14.5 - Winder-Barrow

14.6 - Cartersville

14.6 - Northside (Columbus)

Class 4A

5.5 - Cedartown

5.6 - North Oconee

10.1 - Stockbridge

10.3 - Benedictine

12.3 - Perry

12.8 - Westminster

13.8 - Holy Innocents’

14.6 - Cairo

14.6 - Lovett

14.9 - Starr’s Mill

Class 3A

10.4 - Stephens County

10.9 - Harlem

11.5 - Savannah Christian

12.9 - Carver (Columbus)

14.7 - Calvary Day

15.9 - Richmond Academy

16.0 - Oconee County

16.4 - Lumpkin County

17.3 - Coahulla Creek

17.4 - Johnson (Savannah)

17.4 - Bremen

Class 2A

10.0 - Thomson

10.0 - Putnam County

10.1 - North Cobb Christian

11.1 - Laney

11.3 - Fitzgerald

11.7 - Appling County

12.1 - Vidalia

12.6 - Washington

14.0 - South Atlanta

14.5 - Tattnall County

Class A Division I

2.7 - Swainsboro

3.7 - Screven County

10.3 - Bleckley County

10.4 - Dublin

11.0 - Irwin County

12.4 - Trion

13.1 - Metter

13.8 - Social Circle

14.6 - Rabun County

14.9 - St. Francis

Class A Division II

9.5 - Johnson County

11.1 - Schley County

11.1 - Jenkins County

12.8 - McIntosh County Academy

13.6 - Early County

15.3 - Washington-Wilkes

15.9 - Chattahoochee County

16.3 - Manchester

16.8 - Clinch County

18.3 - Charlton County

GIAA

7.5 - John Milledge Academy

8.5 - Heritage (Newnan)

11.1 - Bethlehem Christian

12.9 - St. Anne-Pacelli

13.1 - Central Fellowship

14.3 - Thomas Jefferson

15.6 - Terrell Academy

18.4 - Brentwood

19.0 - Briarwood Academy

20.3 - Flint River Academy

