List: States with the most players in the NFL

Georgia ranks fourth in the number of NFL players from its high schools, according to Pro Football Reference. GHSF Daily researched Georgia’s roughly 150 players on opening-day rosters earlier this month.
284 - Florida
248 - California
234 - Texas
151 - Georgia
95 - Ohio
85 - Alabama
82 - Virginia
81 - New Jersey
78 - Louisiana
75 - North Carolina
72 - Pennsylvania
70 - Illinois
49 - Michigan
49 - South Carolina
46 - Mississippi
43 - Tennessee
43 - Maryland
40 - Missouri
40 - Arizona
