List: States with the most players in the NFL

Credit: Julio Cortez

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Georgia ranks fourth in the number of NFL players from its high schools, according to Pro Football Reference. GHSF Daily researched Georgia’s roughly 150 players on opening-day rosters earlier this month.

284 - Florida

248 - California

234 - Texas

151 - Georgia

95 - Ohio

85 - Alabama

82 - Virginia

81 - New Jersey

78 - Louisiana

75 - North Carolina

72 - Pennsylvania

70 - Illinois

49 - Michigan

49 - South Carolina

46 - Mississippi

43 - Tennessee

43 - Maryland

40 - Missouri

40 - Arizona

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

