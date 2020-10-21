List: Regular-season meetings of No. 1 vs. No. 2 from same class

The Athens Academy-Prince Avenue Christian game Friday will be the 43rd regular-season meeting between teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the same classification. The games are split at 20-20-1 with one not counted as Savannah County Day beat Southeast Bulloch in 1970 when they were co-ranked No. 1.
2020 - #1 Athens Academy vs. #2 Prince Avenue Christian
2019 - #2 Irwin County d. #1 Clinch County
2018 - #2 Irwin County d. #1 Clinch County
2018 - #1 Hapeville Charter d. #2 Heard County
2016 - #1 Eagle’s Landing Christian d. #2 Wesleyan
2016 - #1 Eagle’s Landing Christian d. #2 Landmark Christian
2013 - #1 Tucker d. #2 Stephenson
2013 - #1 Sandy Creek d. #2 Carrollton
2010 - #2 Carver (Columbus) d. #1 Buford
2005 - #2 Carrollton d. #1 Cartersville
2005 - #1 Dublin d. #2 Vidalia
2004 - #1 LaGrange d. #2 Shaw
2003 - #2 Brookwood d. #1 Parkview
2000 - #1 Warner Robins d. #2 Northside (Warner Robins)
1997 - #2 Miller County d. #1 Macon County
1993 - #1 Valdosta d. #2 Camden County
1990 - #1 Mitchell County d. #2 Early County
1988 - #1 R.E. Lee d. #2 Manchester
1987 - #2 Thomasville d. #1 Thomas County Central
1987 - #2 Lincoln County d. #1 Louisville
1986 - #2 Valdosta d. #1 LaGrange
1980 - #1 Lowndes d. #2 Tift County
1976 - #2 Valdosta d. #1 Thomasville
1974 - #1 Trion d. #2 Gordon Lee
1973 - #1 Thomasville d. #2 Valdosta
1973 - #1 Southeast Bulloch d. #2 Savannah Country Day
1970 - #2 Lithonia d. #1 Roswell
1970 - #1 Savannah Country Day d. #1 Southeast Bulloch
1967 - #1 Manchester d. #2 Mary Persons
1966 - #2 Statesboro d. #1 Thomson
1966 - #2 Moultrie d. #1 Lanier (Macon)
1965 - #2 Warren County d. #1 Lincolnton
1963 - #2 Washington-Wilkes d. #1 Morgan County
1963 - #2 Cairo d. #1 Wayne County
1963 - #1 Americus tied #2 Thomasville
1962 - #1 Lincolnton d. #2 Warren County
1959 - #2 Hawkinsville d. #1 Monticello
1959 - #2 Gainesville d. #1 Avondale
1959 - #2 Albany d. #1 LaGrange
1959 - #1 Morgan County d. #2 Jefferson
1957 - #2 Statesboro d. #1 Screven County
1957 - #1 Valdosta d. #2 Waycross
1955 - #1 Morgan County d. #2 Washington-Wilkes
