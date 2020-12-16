List: Regions, cities with at least two teams remaining

Three GHSA regions and four Georgia cities have multiple teams in the semifinals. The city ties can be deceiving, though. Marist and Westlake share the same city address, Atlanta, but they’re more than 30 miles apart and come from two counties, DeKalb and Fulton. Meanwhile, Oconee County of Watkinsville and Prince Avenue Christian of Bogart share the same county but not the same city. And then there’s Norcross and Wesleyan, which are across the street from each other, but Norcross is in Norcross while Wesleyan recently took on a Peachtree Corners address. The city of Norcross still claims two of its own this week as Greater Atlanta Christian, on the other side of the town and I-85, joins Norcross High in the semis.