List: Quarterfinal coaches in first year at their schools

Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose (center) is all smiles after beating North Cobb 21-13 Friday, December 4, 2020 in Kennesaw. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Eight head coaches have their teams in the quarterfinals in their first seasons on the job. Of those, Cedartown’s Jamie Abrams broke the longest drought. His school hadn’t made the round of 16 since 2002.

Jamie Abrams, Cedartown

Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County

Jamey DuBose, Lowndes

Sid Fritts, Washington-Wilkes

Rush Propst, Valdosta

Steven Simpson, Warren County

Casey Soliday, Irwin County

Dave Svehla, West Forsyth

