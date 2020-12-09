List: Quarterfinal coaches in first year at their schools

Eight head coaches have their teams in the quarterfinals in their first seasons on the job. Of those, Cedartown’s Jamie Abrams broke the longest drought. His school hadn’t made the round of 16 since 2002.
Jamie Abrams, Cedartown
Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County
Jamey DuBose, Lowndes
Sid Fritts, Washington-Wilkes
Rush Propst, Valdosta
Steven Simpson, Warren County
Casey Soliday, Irwin County
Dave Svehla, West Forsyth
