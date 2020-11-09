List: Programs that won first region title in 3 seasons or less

1978 Feldwood

1982 Pierce County (m)

1993 Upson-Lee (m)

Third season

1950 Milton (o)

1957 Menlo (o)

1960 Ware County (m)

1965 Randolph County

1966 North Springs

1970 Kendrick

1974 Crestwood

1979 Redan

1983 Dooly County (m)

2000 Starr’s Mill

2000 Northgate

2002 Spalding

2002 Union Grove

2002 Grayson

(o) – Schools that existed for years prior to starting varsity football.

(m) – Schools formed from the merger of schools, almost all with football programs.

Note: The list does not include a handful of programs that essentially inherited an existing program as a new school (i.e., Central of Macon won a region title in 1972 as a successor to Lanier High).

