List: Programs that won first region title in 3 seasons or less

Denmark of Forsyth County and Cherokee Bluff of Hall County are 3-year-old schools that are undefeated in their regions. If they win them, they’ll be among the fastest new programs to claim region titles. Below are 20 football programs that won region titles in their third seasons or sooner.
Second season
1948 Brown
1948 Fort Valley (o)
1951 Forest Park (o)
1978 Feldwood
1982 Pierce County (m)
1993 Upson-Lee (m)
Third season
1950 Milton (o)
1957 Menlo (o)
1960 Ware County (m)
1965 Randolph County
1966 North Springs
1970 Kendrick
1974 Crestwood
1979 Redan
1983 Dooly County (m)
2000 Starr’s Mill
2000 Northgate
2002 Spalding
2002 Union Grove
2002 Grayson
(o) – Schools that existed for years prior to starting varsity football.
(m) – Schools formed from the merger of schools, almost all with football programs.
Note: The list does not include a handful of programs that essentially inherited an existing program as a new school (i.e., Central of Macon won a region title in 1972 as a successor to Lanier High).
