X

List: Programs that won first region title in 3 seasons or less

High school football

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Denmark of Forsyth County and Cherokee Bluff of Hall County are 3-year-old schools that are undefeated in their regions. If they win them, they’ll be among the fastest new programs to claim region titles. Below are 20 football programs that won region titles in their third seasons or sooner.

Second season

1948 Brown

1948 Fort Valley (o)

1951 Forest Park (o)

1978 Feldwood

1982 Pierce County (m)

1993 Upson-Lee (m)

Third season

1950 Milton (o)

1957 Menlo (o)

1960 Ware County (m)

1965 Randolph County

1966 North Springs

1970 Kendrick

1974 Crestwood

1979 Redan

1983 Dooly County (m)

2000 Starr’s Mill

2000 Northgate

2002 Spalding

2002 Union Grove

2002 Grayson

(o) – Schools that existed for years prior to starting varsity football.

(m) – Schools formed from the merger of schools, almost all with football programs.

Note: The list does not include a handful of programs that essentially inherited an existing program as a new school (i.e., Central of Macon won a region title in 1972 as a successor to Lanier High).

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.