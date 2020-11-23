List: Numbers of games played by teams this season

With the regular season complete, a clearer picture of the impact of the pandemic has emerged. The average number of games played per team this season was 8.9. Of the 420 GHSA teams that suited up this season, 185 played full 10-game schedules. About 70 percent of GHSA teams played nine or 10 games. The season fell 456 games short of capacity, with capacity defined as every team playing 10 games. Below are the number of teams that played each number of possible games. The five teams that canceled their seasons entirely are not included.