List: Newly hired head coaches who got first wins at their schools

57 minutes ago

Eighteen newly hired head coaches got their first victories with their new schools last week. Two were especially notable. Mike Pfiester of Long County got his first victory in a 44-29 decision over Bacon County. Long had lost 46 of its previous 47 games, including Pfiester’s opener against Berrien. At Osborne, Luqman Salam became the first new coach there to win his opening game since 2004 in a 12-0 victory over Woodland of Cartersville. He’s the seventh Osborne coach since then.

John Adams, Cedar Grove

Kit Carpenter, Dalton

Jay Cawthon, Eastside

Corey Thompson, Hardaway

Tommy Lewis, Landmark Christian

Mike Pfiester, Long County

Stephen Holmes, Manchester

Dondrial Pinkins, Mitchell County

Lacey Herring, Monroe

Luqman Salam, Osborne

Grant Myers, Pickens

Scott Swantic, Randolph-Clay

Bryan Lamar, South Gwinnett

Jared Zito, Southeast Bulloch

Chad Garrison, St. Pius

Shelton Felton, Valdosta

Lee Hutto, Westside (Augusta)

Julian Hicks, Woodland (Stockbridge)

