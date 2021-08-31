List: Newly hired head coaches who got first wins at their schools

Eighteen newly hired head coaches got their first victories with their new schools last week. Two were especially notable. Mike Pfiester of Long County got his first victory in a 44-29 decision over Bacon County. Long had lost 46 of its previous 47 games, including Pfiester’s opener against Berrien. At Osborne, Luqman Salam became the first new coach there to win his opening game since 2004 in a 12-0 victory over Woodland of Cartersville. He’s the seventh Osborne coach since then.