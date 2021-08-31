List: Newly hired head coaches who got first wins at their schools

Eighteen newly hired head coaches got their first victories with their new schools last week. Two were especially notable. Mike Pfiester of Long County got his first victory in a 44-29 decision over Bacon County. Long had lost 46 of its previous 47 games, including Pfiester’s opener against Berrien. At Osborne, Luqman Salam became the first new coach there to win his opening game since 2004 in a 12-0 victory over Woodland of Cartersville. He’s the seventh Osborne coach since then.
John Adams, Cedar Grove
Kit Carpenter, Dalton
Jay Cawthon, Eastside
Corey Thompson, Hardaway
Tommy Lewis, Landmark Christian
Mike Pfiester, Long County
Stephen Holmes, Manchester
Dondrial Pinkins, Mitchell County
Lacey Herring, Monroe
Luqman Salam, Osborne
Grant Myers, Pickens
Scott Swantic, Randolph-Clay
Bryan Lamar, South Gwinnett
Jared Zito, Southeast Bulloch
Chad Garrison, St. Pius
Shelton Felton, Valdosta
Lee Hutto, Westside (Augusta)
Julian Hicks, Woodland (Stockbridge)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.