List: Most recent semifinal appearances for remaining 32 teams

Hughes and North Oconee are in the semifinals for the first time. Thirteen of the 32 semifinal teams are back from last season. Here are the 32 semifinalists with their most recent appearance.
First - Hughes
First - North Oconee
2000 - Swainsboro
2001 - Cedartown
2011 - Appling County
2011 - Carver (Columbus)
2011 - Walton
2012 - Wilcox County
2013 - Carrollton
2013 - Creekside
2017 - Carver (Atlanta)
2018 - Calhoun
2018 - Milton
2019 - Blessed Trinity
2019 - Cedar Grove
2019 - Dacula
2019 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
2019 - Fellowship Christian
2019 - Thomasville
2020 - Benedictine
2020 - Brooks County
2020 - Buford
2020 - Callaway
2020 - Collins Hill
2020 - Fitzgerald
2020 - Grayson
2020 - Irwin County
2020 - Metter
2020 - Pierce County
2020 - Prince Avenue Christian
2020 - Trinity Christian
2020 - Warner Robins
