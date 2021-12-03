ajc logo
List: Most recent semifinal appearances for remaining 32 teams

Milton running back Jordan McDonald (5) breaks through Mill Creek’s defense in the second half of a quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Milton High School. (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Caption
Milton running back Jordan McDonald (5) breaks through Mill Creek’s defense in the second half of a quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Milton High School. (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Hughes and North Oconee are in the semifinals for the first time. Thirteen of the 32 semifinal teams are back from last season. Here are the 32 semifinalists with their most recent appearance.

First - Hughes

First - North Oconee

2000 - Swainsboro

2001 - Cedartown

2011 - Appling County

2011 - Carver (Columbus)

2011 - Walton

2012 - Wilcox County

2013 - Carrollton

2013 - Creekside

2017 - Carver (Atlanta)

2018 - Calhoun

2018 - Milton

2019 - Blessed Trinity

2019 - Cedar Grove

2019 - Dacula

2019 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

2019 - Fellowship Christian

2019 - Thomasville

2020 - Benedictine

2020 - Brooks County

2020 - Buford

2020 - Callaway

2020 - Collins Hill

2020 - Fitzgerald

2020 - Grayson

2020 - Irwin County

2020 - Metter

2020 - Pierce County

2020 - Prince Avenue Christian

2020 - Trinity Christian

2020 - Warner Robins

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

ajc.com

Todd Holcomb
Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Investigations
