List: Most recent quarterfinal appearances for remaining 64 teams

St. Francis is the only school this season making its first quarterfinal appearance. Of the 64 quarterfinal teams, 35 are back from 2021. Here are the most recent previous appearances of the 64.
First - St. Francis
2009 - Thomas County Central
2012 - Early County
2013 - Bowdon, Wayne County
2014 - Dooly County, Gainesville, Mount Pisgah Christian
2015 - Johnson County
2017 - Mays
2018 - Rockmart, Rome, Schley County, Stockbridge, Troup
2019 - Dutchtown, Houston County, North Gwinnett, Sandy Creek, Woodward Academy
2020 - Bleckley County, Cartersville, Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Lincoln County, Oconee County, Savannah Christian, Ware County
2021 - Appling County, Bainbridge, Benedictine, Calhoun, Callaway, Calvary Day, Carrollton, Carver (Atlanta), Carver (Columbus), Cedar Grove, Cedartown, Creekside, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Grayson, Holy Innocents’, Hughes, Irwin County, Marist, Metter, Mill Creek, Milton, North Oconee, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rabun County, Roswell, South Atlanta, Swainsboro, Thomasville, Thomson, Walton, Warner Robins, Westlake, Wilcox County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author