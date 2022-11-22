ajc logo
X

List: Most recent quarterfinal appearances for remaining 64 teams

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

St. Francis is the only school this season making its first quarterfinal appearance. Of the 64 quarterfinal teams, 35 are back from 2021. Here are the most recent previous appearances of the 64.

First - St. Francis

2009 - Thomas County Central

2012 - Early County

2013 - Bowdon, Wayne County

2014 - Dooly County, Gainesville, Mount Pisgah Christian

2015 - Johnson County

2017 - Mays

2018 - Rockmart, Rome, Schley County, Stockbridge, Troup

2019 - Dutchtown, Houston County, North Gwinnett, Sandy Creek, Woodward Academy

2020 - Bleckley County, Cartersville, Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Lincoln County, Oconee County, Savannah Christian, Ware County

2021 - Appling County, Bainbridge, Benedictine, Calhoun, Callaway, Calvary Day, Carrollton, Carver (Atlanta), Carver (Columbus), Cedar Grove, Cedartown, Creekside, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Grayson, Holy Innocents’, Hughes, Irwin County, Marist, Metter, Mill Creek, Milton, North Oconee, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rabun County, Roswell, South Atlanta, Swainsboro, Thomasville, Thomson, Walton, Warner Robins, Westlake, Wilcox County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mackenzie Miles

Kario Oquendo leads Georgia over Saint Joseph’s at Sunshine Slam7h ago

Credit: Francisco Seco

Walker Zimmerman’s error results in U.S. draw
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Utah edges Georgia Tech in Fort Myers Tip-Off
10h ago

Credit: Chris Seward

Keion White earns ACC honors for play against North Carolina
14h ago

Credit: Chris Seward

Keion White earns ACC honors for play against North Carolina
14h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Georgia’s defense leads in win over Georgia Tech
The Latest

Credit: Casey Sykes

4 Questions with Walton head coach Daniel Brunner
6m ago
Higher-slotted teams win home-field edge for semifinals
21m ago
High school basketball scores from Monday
10h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
20h ago
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
33m ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top