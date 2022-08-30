List: Most lopsided games in GHSA history

BreakingNews
Miller County defeated Central of Talbotton 80-0 last weekend in a game that Central conceded at halftime. That’s the most lopsided GHSA victory in four years but the 28th in history of 80 points or more.

95

1967: Hamilton d. Blakeney 95-0

94

1964: Bradwell Institute d. Claxton 94-0

90

1976: Warner Robins d. Jordan 90-0

89

1948: Calhoun d. Acworth 89-0

1971: Mount de Sales d. East Fannin 89-0

88

2017: North Springs d. Cross Keys 88-0

87

1951: Winder d. Cumming 87-0

2013: Lowndes d. Windsor Forest 87-0

86

1965: Athens d. Jonesboro 86-0

1969: Savannah Country Day d. Wheeler Co. 92-6

85

1950: Metter d. Lyons 85-0

2013: Camden Co. d. Beach 91-6

84

1967: Tompkins d. Blakeney 84-0

83

1966: Commerce d. East Hall 83-0

82

2010: South Atlanta d. Cross Keys 95-13

2017: Peach Co. d. Kendrick 82-0

81

1985: Greenville d. Central (Talbotton) 81-0

2004: Pacelli d. Stewart-Quitman 81-0

80

1949: Greensboro d. Sparta 80-0

1950: Swainsboro d. Lyons 80-0

1951: Fort Valley d. Eatonton 80-0

1969: Georgia Industrial Institute d. East Fannin 80-0

1979: Wheeler Co. d. Wadley 82-2

1980: Dalton d. Fannin Co. 83-3

1983: Mitchell-Baker d. Randolph-Clay 80-0

2013: Mitchell Co. d. Stewart Co. 80-0

2018: Cedar Grove d. Towers 80-0

2022: Miller Co. d. Central (Talbotton) 80-0

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

