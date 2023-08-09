List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class A Division I

Only seven coaches last season had been at one GHSA school for 20 seasons or longer, and two of them retired. Those were J.B. Arnold (22 seasons at Jefferson County) and Tommy Atha (21 seasons at Darlington). That leaves Roger Holmes, in his 22nd season at Dublin, as Class A Division I’s longest-tenured head coach. Holmes is 184-70-1 with two state titles at Dublin.

22 - Roger Holmes, Dublin

16 - Maurice Freeman, Brooks Co.

12 - Ron Duncan, Screven Co.

9 - Wayne Dabbs, Mount Vernon

9 - Rick Hurst, Pepperell

8 - Greg Vandagriff, Prince Avenue

7 - Von Lassiter, Bleckley Co.

7 - Scott Roberts, Swainsboro

6 - Bin Turner, East Laurens

4 - Cherard Freeman, Bryan Co.

4 - Joey Mathis, Coosa

4 - Jeff Poston, Dade County

4 - Shannon Jarvis, Elbert County

4 - Casey Soliday, Irwin County

4 - Terry Crowder, King’s Ridge

4 - Rob Patton, Social Circle

4 - Sean Patrick, Trion

