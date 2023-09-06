List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 3

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
56.00 - Walton
55.00 - Osborne
51.50 - Parkview
50.33 - Grayson
49.33 - Westlake
48.33 - Newton
48.33 - Wheeler
45.00 - Colquitt County
42.00 - Peachtree Ridge
40.33 - Lambert
Class 6A
54.33 - Roswell
51.00 - Houston County
49.00 - North Atlanta
46.67 - Etowah
45.33 - Lee County
42.67 - Thomas County Central
38.50 - Veterans
38.33 - East Paulding
38.00 - Douglas County
37.67 - Lanier
Class 5A
51.00 - Tucker
45.00 - Hiram
43.00 - Northside (Columbus)
42.50 - Dalton
41.33 - Ola
40.00 - Chapel Hill
38.00 - Dutchtown
37.33 - Winder-Barrow
37.00 - McIntosh
35.33 - Jefferson
Class 4A
50.50 - New Hampstead
49.00 - Howard
48.00 - Madison County
44.50 - North Hall
44.50 - Perry
42.00 - Central (Carrollton)
40.67 - Stephenson
40.50 - McDonough
39.50 - East Forsyth
39.00 - Westside (Macon)
Class 3A
56.50 - Calvary Day
45.50 - Lumpkin County
41.33 - Sandy Creek
40.00 - White County
39.00 - Cedar Grove
39.00 - Savannah Country Day
38.00 - Hebron Christian
37.33 - Savannah Christian
34.33 - Pickens
34.00 - Carver (Columbus)
Class 2A
51.67 - ACE Charter
51.33 - Walker
44.50 - Therrell
44.00 - Pierce County
42.50 - Providence Christian
42.00 - Union County
40.33 - North Murray
39.00 - Toombs County
36.00 - Banks County
35.50 - Appling County
Class A Division I
48.50 - Dublin
48.33 - Temple
45.33 - Prince Avenue Christian
42.00 - Trion
39.00 - Swainsboro
34.33 - Darlington
32.67 - Commerce
32.33 - Mount Vernon
31.00 - Bryan County
28.50 - St. Francis
Class A Division II
45.50 - Schley County
42.00 - Baconton Charter
41.00 - Washington-Wilkes
39.00 - Jenkins County
38.00 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
37.50 - Manchester
35.00 - Portal
34.67 - Greene County
34.33 - Warren County
31.00 - Lincoln County
GIAA
50.50 - John Milledge Academy
48.50 - Gatewood
47.50 - Frederica Academy
46.00 - Stratford Academy
45.67 - Bethlehem Christian
43.50 - Bulloch Academy
42.00 - Flint River Academy
40.50 - Edmund Burke Academy
39.00 - Brookwood School
38.50 - Robert Toombs Academy
