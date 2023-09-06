List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 3

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

31 minutes ago
Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

56.00 - Walton

55.00 - Osborne

51.50 - Parkview

50.33 - Grayson

49.33 - Westlake

48.33 - Newton

48.33 - Wheeler

45.00 - Colquitt County

42.00 - Peachtree Ridge

40.33 - Lambert

Class 6A

54.33 - Roswell

51.00 - Houston County

49.00 - North Atlanta

46.67 - Etowah

45.33 - Lee County

42.67 - Thomas County Central

38.50 - Veterans

38.33 - East Paulding

38.00 - Douglas County

37.67 - Lanier

Class 5A

51.00 - Tucker

45.00 - Hiram

43.00 - Northside (Columbus)

42.50 - Dalton

41.33 - Ola

40.00 - Chapel Hill

38.00 - Dutchtown

37.33 - Winder-Barrow

37.00 - McIntosh

35.33 - Jefferson

Class 4A

50.50 - New Hampstead

49.00 - Howard

48.00 - Madison County

44.50 - North Hall

44.50 - Perry

42.00 - Central (Carrollton)

40.67 - Stephenson

40.50 - McDonough

39.50 - East Forsyth

39.00 - Westside (Macon)

Class 3A

56.50 - Calvary Day

45.50 - Lumpkin County

41.33 - Sandy Creek

40.00 - White County

39.00 - Cedar Grove

39.00 - Savannah Country Day

38.00 - Hebron Christian

37.33 - Savannah Christian

34.33 - Pickens

34.00 - Carver (Columbus)

Class 2A

51.67 - ACE Charter

51.33 - Walker

44.50 - Therrell

44.00 - Pierce County

42.50 - Providence Christian

42.00 - Union County

40.33 - North Murray

39.00 - Toombs County

36.00 - Banks County

35.50 - Appling County

Class A Division I

48.50 - Dublin

48.33 - Temple

45.33 - Prince Avenue Christian

42.00 - Trion

39.00 - Swainsboro

34.33 - Darlington

32.67 - Commerce

32.33 - Mount Vernon

31.00 - Bryan County

28.50 - St. Francis

Class A Division II

45.50 - Schley County

42.00 - Baconton Charter

41.00 - Washington-Wilkes

39.00 - Jenkins County

38.00 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

37.50 - Manchester

35.00 - Portal

34.67 - Greene County

34.33 - Warren County

31.00 - Lincoln County

GIAA

50.50 - John Milledge Academy

48.50 - Gatewood

47.50 - Frederica Academy

46.00 - Stratford Academy

45.67 - Bethlehem Christian

43.50 - Bulloch Academy

42.00 - Flint River Academy

40.50 - Edmund Burke Academy

39.00 - Brookwood School

38.50 - Robert Toombs Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Bullets are flying across Georgia and mayors are asking for help
46m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Federal judge reinstates Georgia’s ban on treatments for trans kids
13h ago
