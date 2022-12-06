BreakingNews
Polls open for US Senate runoff on election day in Georgia
ajc logo
X

List: High school, college alma maters of the 16 finals coaches

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Here are the 16 state finals coaches with their high school and college alma maters. Of note, Swainsboro’s Scott Roberts beat his alma mater last week to reach the finals. Tucker Pruitt is coaching his alma mater. Warner Robins and Cedartown have alumni coaching state finalists, but not theirs.

Darren Alford, Schley County

Americus/Georgia Southwestern

Jamie Abrams, Cedartown

Rivercrest (Ark.)/Minnesota State

John Adams, Cedar Grove

Southwest DeKalb/Jackson State

Danny Britt, Benedictine

Westwood/Georgia Southern

Richard Fendley, Bowdon

Warner Robins/West Georgia

Brett Garvin, Sandy Creek

Greenwood (S.C.)/Presbyterian

Joey King, Carrollton

Cedartown/Carson-Newman

Josh Lovelady, Mill Creek

South Gwinnett/West Georgia

Josh Niblett, Gainesville

Demopolis Acad. (Ala.)/Alabama

Tucker Pruitt, Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald/Valdosta State

Scott Roberts, Swainsboro

Irwin County/Georgia Southern

Jason Strickland, Ware County

Clinch County/Valdosta State

Greg Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian

Halls (Tenn.)/Tennessee Wesleyan

Marquis Westbrook, Warner Robins

Crisp County/Florida

Daniel Williams, Hughes

Creekside/Benedict College

Michael Youngblood, Thomson

Burke County/Georgia Southern

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
12h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett invited to Heisman ceremony
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun has medical emergency during pregame broadcast
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun has medical emergency during pregame broadcast
11h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State getting healthy for semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia
14h ago
The Latest

All-region teams: Lennon, Tchienchou take top honors in 4-6A
29m ago
All-region teams: Pierce’s Bell named 3-2A player of the year
38m ago
All-region teams: Harlem lineman Williams named top player in 4-3A
48m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Polls open for US Senate runoff on election day in Georgia
11h ago
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker fight to the finish in Georgia Senate runoff
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top