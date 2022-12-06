List: High school, college alma maters of the 16 finals coaches

Here are the 16 state finals coaches with their high school and college alma maters. Of note, Swainsboro’s Scott Roberts beat his alma mater last week to reach the finals. Tucker Pruitt is coaching his alma mater. Warner Robins and Cedartown have alumni coaching state finalists, but not theirs.
Darren Alford, Schley County
Americus/Georgia Southwestern
Jamie Abrams, Cedartown
Rivercrest (Ark.)/Minnesota State
John Adams, Cedar Grove
Southwest DeKalb/Jackson State
Danny Britt, Benedictine
Westwood/Georgia Southern
Richard Fendley, Bowdon
Warner Robins/West Georgia
Brett Garvin, Sandy Creek
Greenwood (S.C.)/Presbyterian
Joey King, Carrollton
Cedartown/Carson-Newman
Josh Lovelady, Mill Creek
South Gwinnett/West Georgia
Josh Niblett, Gainesville
Demopolis Acad. (Ala.)/Alabama
Tucker Pruitt, Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald/Valdosta State
Scott Roberts, Swainsboro
Irwin County/Georgia Southern
Jason Strickland, Ware County
Clinch County/Valdosta State
Greg Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian
Halls (Tenn.)/Tennessee Wesleyan
Marquis Westbrook, Warner Robins
Crisp County/Florida
Daniel Williams, Hughes
Creekside/Benedict College
Michael Youngblood, Thomson
Burke County/Georgia Southern
Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution