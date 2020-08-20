List: Head coaches who made their debuts at least 25 years ago

Nineteen active GHSA head coaches, or about one in 22, made their Georgia head-coaching debuts 25 years ago or more. Below are the years of their start in Georgia and their current school.
1983 - Rick Tomberlin, Appling County
1985 - Alan Chadwick, Marist
1985 - Mark Farriba, Stratford Academy
1988 - Ron Gartrell, Stephenson
1990 - Rich McWhorter, Jackson County
1990 - Larry Milligan, Greene County
1991 - Michael Gunn, Walker
1992 - Mark R. Stroud, Calvary Day
1992 - Gerry Romberg, Westminster
1992 - Ed Dudley, Winder-Barrow
1992 - Mark Wilson, Taylor County
1993 - Todd West, Pataula Charter
1994 - Maurice Freeman, Brooks County
1994 - Frank Barden, St. Francis
1994 - Sid Maxwell, Dawson County
1994 - John Bowen, Cross Keys
1995 - Lee Shaw, Lakeview Academy
1995 - Rodney Cofield, Douglass
1995 - Dwight Jones, Pacelli
