X

List: Head coaches who made their debuts at least 25 years ago

Westminster coach Gerry Romberg talks with his team after a 2018 game. (Jason Getz/Special)
Westminster coach Gerry Romberg talks with his team after a 2018 game. (Jason Getz/Special)

High schools | 28 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Nineteen active GHSA head coaches, or about one in 22, made their Georgia head-coaching debuts 25 years ago or more. Below are the years of their start in Georgia and their current school.

1983 - Rick Tomberlin, Appling County

1985 - Alan Chadwick, Marist

1985 - Mark Farriba, Stratford Academy

1988 - Ron Gartrell, Stephenson

1990 - Rich McWhorter, Jackson County

1990 - Larry Milligan, Greene County

1991 - Michael Gunn, Walker

1992 - Mark R. Stroud, Calvary Day

1992 - Gerry Romberg, Westminster

1992 - Ed Dudley, Winder-Barrow

1992 - Mark Wilson, Taylor County

1993 - Todd West, Pataula Charter

1994 - Maurice Freeman, Brooks County

1994 - Frank Barden, St. Francis

1994 - Sid Maxwell, Dawson County

1994 - John Bowen, Cross Keys

1995 - Lee Shaw, Lakeview Academy

1995 - Rodney Cofield, Douglass

1995 - Dwight Jones, Pacelli

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.