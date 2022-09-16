List: Georgians who finished among top 10 in Heisman voting

Former Dutchtown star Will Anderson, now of Alabama, finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2021, and he remains a Heisman candidate this season. Anderson was the 31st former Georgia high school player to make the top 10. The player’s finish is in parentheses.
2021 - Will Anderson, Dutchtown/Alabama (5)
2020 - Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville/Clemson (2)
2020 - Justin Fields, Harrison/Ohio State (7)
2019 - Justin Fields, Harrison/Ohio State (3)
2019 - Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville/Clemson (7)
2017 - Roquan Smith, Macon County/Georgia (10)
2016 - Deshaun Watson, Gainesville/Clemson (2)
2015 - Deshaun Watson, Gainesville/Clemson (3)
2012 - Jarvis Jones, Carver-Col./Georgia (10)
2010 - Cam Newton, Westlake/Auburn (1)
2006 - Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek/Georgia Tech (10)
1998 - Champ Bailey, Charlton County/Georgia (7)
1994 - Eric Zeier, Marietta/Georgia (7)
1993 - Charlie Ward, Central Thomasville/Florida State (1)
1993 - Eric Zeier, Marietta/Georgia (10)
1992 - Garrison Hearst, Lincoln County/Georgia (3)
1992 - Charlie Ward, Central Thomasville/Florida State (6)
1992 - Eric Curry, Thomasville/Alabama (9)
1989 - Dee Dowis, Franklin County/Air Force (6)
1982 - Herschel Walker, Johnson County/Georgia (1)
1981 - Herschel Walker, Johnson County/Georgia (2)
1980 - George Rogers, Duluth/South Carolina (1)
1980 - Herschel Walker, Johnson County/Georgia (3)
1979 - George Rogers, Duluth/South Carolina (7)
1979 - Ron Simmons, Warner Robins/Florida State (9)
1978 - Eddie Lee Ivery, Thomson/Georgia Tech (8)
1976 - Ray Goff, Moultrie/Georgia (7)
1963 - Billy Lothridge, Gainesville/Georgia Tech (2)
1962 - Billy Lothridge, Gainesville/Georgia Tech (8)
1956 - Jim Parker, Ballard-Hudson/Ohio State (10)
1942 - Clint Castleberry, Boys/Georgia Tech (3)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author