List: Georgians who finished among top 10 in Heisman voting

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Former Dutchtown star Will Anderson, now of Alabama, finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2021, and he remains a Heisman candidate this season. Anderson was the 31st former Georgia high school player to make the top 10. The player’s finish is in parentheses.

2021 - Will Anderson, Dutchtown/Alabama (5)

2020 - Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville/Clemson (2)

2020 - Justin Fields, Harrison/Ohio State (7)

2019 - Justin Fields, Harrison/Ohio State (3)

2019 - Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville/Clemson (7)

2017 - Roquan Smith, Macon County/Georgia (10)

2016 - Deshaun Watson, Gainesville/Clemson (2)

2015 - Deshaun Watson, Gainesville/Clemson (3)

2012 - Jarvis Jones, Carver-Col./Georgia (10)

2010 - Cam Newton, Westlake/Auburn (1)

2006 - Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek/Georgia Tech (10)

1998 - Champ Bailey, Charlton County/Georgia (7)

1994 - Eric Zeier, Marietta/Georgia (7)

1993 - Charlie Ward, Central Thomasville/Florida State (1)

1993 - Eric Zeier, Marietta/Georgia (10)

1992 - Garrison Hearst, Lincoln County/Georgia (3)

1992 - Charlie Ward, Central Thomasville/Florida State (6)

1992 - Eric Curry, Thomasville/Alabama (9)

1989 - Dee Dowis, Franklin County/Air Force (6)

1982 - Herschel Walker, Johnson County/Georgia (1)

1981 - Herschel Walker, Johnson County/Georgia (2)

1980 - George Rogers, Duluth/South Carolina (1)

1980 - Herschel Walker, Johnson County/Georgia (3)

1979 - George Rogers, Duluth/South Carolina (7)

1979 - Ron Simmons, Warner Robins/Florida State (9)

1978 - Eddie Lee Ivery, Thomson/Georgia Tech (8)

1976 - Ray Goff, Moultrie/Georgia (7)

1963 - Billy Lothridge, Gainesville/Georgia Tech (2)

1962 - Billy Lothridge, Gainesville/Georgia Tech (8)

1956 - Jim Parker, Ballard-Hudson/Ohio State (10)

1942 - Clint Castleberry, Boys/Georgia Tech (3)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

