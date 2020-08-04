List: Georgia quarterbacks rated 4 or 5 stars since 2000

Twenty-five Georgia quarterbacks since 2001 have been rated consensus four-star or five-star recruits as seniors. Those include current seniors Brock Vandagriff, Carlos Del Rio and Aaron McLaughlin. They don’t include Gunner Stockton, M.J. Morris, Sam Horn and Jacurri Brown, who are not seniors. But they are included below. Active players are identified in bold. The year of each player’s signing class is shown in parentheses.