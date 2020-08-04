List: Georgia quarterbacks rated 4 or 5 stars since 2000

Twenty-five Georgia quarterbacks since 2001 have been rated consensus four-star or five-star recruits as seniors. Those include current seniors Brock Vandagriff, Carlos Del Rio and Aaron McLaughlin. They don’t include Gunner Stockton, M.J. Morris, Sam Horn and Jacurri Brown, who are not seniors. But they are included below. Active players are identified in bold. The year of each player’s signing class is shown in parentheses.
Five-star recruits
0.9999 - Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville (2018)
0.9998 - Justin Fields, Harrison (2018)
0.9926 - D.J. Shockley, North Clayton (2001)
0.9922 - Brock Vandagriff, Prince Ave. Christian (2021)
0.9918 - Davis Mills, Greater Atlanta Christian (2017)
0.9850 - Cam Newton, Westlake (2007)
0.9845 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County (2022)
Four-star recruits
0.9804 - M.J. Morris, TBA (2022)
0.9794 - Deshaun Watson, Gainesville (2014)
0.9794 - Jake Fromm, Houston County (2017)
0.9661 - Sam Horn, Collins Hill (2022)
0.9614 - Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett (2018)
0.9609 - Jacurri Brown, Lowndes (2022)
0.9587 - Emory Jones, Heard County (2018)
0.9558 - Harrison Bailey, Marietta (2020)
0.9537 - Brice Ramsey, Camden County (2013)
0.9426 - Zach Mettenberger, Oconee County (2009)
0.9305 - Joshua Dobbs, Alpharetta (2013)
0.9235 - Carlos Del Rio, Grayson (2021)
0.9209 - Jawon Pass, Carver-Columbus (2016)
0.9171 - Anthony Jennings, Marietta (2013)
0.9143 - Greyson Lambert, Wayne County (2012)
0.9129 - Joshua Nesbitt, Greene County (2007)
0.9120 - Zerrick Cooper, Jonesboro (2016)
0.9090 - Max Johnson, Oconee County (2020)
0.9067 - Aaron McLaughlin, Denmark (2021)
0.9000 - Joe Tereshinski, Athens Academy (2002)
0.9000 - Blake Mitchell, LaGrange (2003)
0.8992 - Bailey Hockman, McEachern (2017)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author