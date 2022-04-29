ajc logo
List: Every former Georgia high school player drafted in 1st round

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton holds a jersey after being chosen by the Baltimore Ravens with the 14th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Walker, Hamilton, Walker, Wyatt bolster state’s football reputation

Four former Georgia high school players went in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Las Vegas, each the first in his school’s history.

Travon Walker, a former all-state football and basketball player at Upson-Lee, went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Walker’s selection marked the second straight year that a Georgia player gone No. 1 overall, both taken by the Jaguars, who selected Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence first in 2021.

Walker, a defensive end from Georgia and a former AJC Super 11 pick, is the fourth Georgia player to go No. 1 overall. The others were Cam Newton from Westlake in 2011 and George Rogers of Duluth in 1981.

Also going in the first round from the state were Marist’s Kyle Hamilton, Crisp County’s Quay Walker and Towers’ Devonte Wyatt. All four were first-team all-state players. Quay Walker and Hamilton won classification player-of-the-year awards in high school. Hamilton and Travon Walker were AJC preseason Super 11 picks.

Georgia’s four is tied for third-most in state history. A record six went in 2021 and five in 2005.

Only California, with five, had more first-round picks than Georgia this year.

Below are the 94 players in state history that have gone in the first round of the NFL Draft.

2022 ... 1 ... Travon Walker ... DE ... Upson-Lee ... Georgia ... Jaguars

2022 ... 14 ... Kyle Hamilton ... S ... Marist ... Notre Dame ... Eagles

2022 ... 22 ... Quay Walker ... LB ... Crisp County ... Georgia ... Packers

2022 ... 28 ... Devonte Wyatt ... DE ... Towers ... Georgia ... Packers

2021 ... 1 ... Trevor Lawrence ... QB ... Cartersville ... Clemson ... Jaguars

2021 ... 8 ... Jaycee Horn ... CB ... Alpharetta ... South Carolina ... Panthers

2021 ... 11 ... Justin Fields ... QB ... Harrison ... Ohio State ... Bears

2021 ... 19 ... Jamin Davis ... LB ... Long County ... Kentucky ... Washington

2021 ... 27 ... Rashod Bateman ... WR ... Tift County ... Minnesota ... Ravens

2021 ... 29 ... Eric Stokes ... CB ... Eastside ... Georgia ... Packers

2020 ... 4 ... Andrew Thomas ... OT ... Pace Academy ... Georgia ... Giants

2020 ... 7 ... Derrick Brown ... DT ... Lanier ... Auburn ... Panthers

2020 ... 16 ... A.J. Terrell ... CB ... Westlake ... Clemson ... Falcons

2019 ... 26 ... Montez Sweat ... DE ... Stephenson ... Mississippi State ... Redskins

2018 ... 5 ... Bradley Chubb ... DE ... Hillgrove ... N.C. State ... Broncos

2018 ... 8 ... Roquan Smith ... LB ... Macon County ... Georgia ... Bears

2017 ... 12 ... Deshaun Watson ... QB ... Gainesville ... Clemson ... Texans

2017 ... 21 ... Jarrad Davis ... ILB ... Camden County ... Florida ... Lions

2017 ... 23 ... Evan Engram ... TE ... Hillgrove ... Mississippi ... Giants

2016 ... 9 ... Leonard Floyd ... LB ... Dodge County ... Georgia ... Bears

2016 ... 12 ... Sheldon Rankins ... DT ... Eastside ... Louisville ... Saints

2016 ... 29 ... Robert Nkemdiche ... DT ... Grayson ... Ole Miss ... Cardinals

2015 ... 8 ... Vic Beasley ... LB/DE ... Adairsville ... Clemson ... Falcons

2015 ... 19 ... Cameron Erving ... OL ... Colquitt County ... Florida State ... Browns

2015 ... 22 ... Bud Dupree ... LB/DE ... Wilkinson County ... Kentucky ... Steelers

2015 ... 26 ... Breshad Perriman ... WR ... Arabia Mountain ... Central Florida

2014 ... 19 ... Ju’Wuan James ... OT ... North Gwinnett ... Tennessee ... Dolphins

2014 ... 24 ... Darqueze Dennard ... CB ... Twiggs County ... Michigan State ... Bengals

2014 ... 26 ... Marcus Smith ... DE ... Hardaway ... Louisville ... Eagles

2014 ... 31 ... Bradley Roby ... CB ... Peachtree Ridge ... Ohio State ... Broncos

2013 ... 10 ... Chance Warmack ... G ... Westlake ... Alabama ... Titans

2013 ... 17 ... Jarvis Jones ... LB ... Carver (Columbus) ... Georgia ... Steelers

2013 ... 30 ... Alec Ogletree ... LB ... Newnan ... Georgia ... Rams

2012 ... 15 ... Bruce Irvin ... DE ... Stephenson ... West Virginia ... Seahawks

2011 ... 1 ... Cam Newton ... QB ... Westlake ... Auburn ... Panthers

2011 ... 25 ... James Carpenter ... OT ... Hephzibah ... Alabama ... Seahawks

2011 ... 31 ... Cameron Heyward ... DE ... Peachtree Ridge ... Ohio State ... Steelers

2010 ... 5 ... Eric Berry ... FS ... Creekside ... Tennessee ... Chiefs

2010 ... 20 ... Kareem Jackson ... CB ... Westside (Macon) ... Alabama ... Texans

2010 ... 22 ... Demaryius Thomas ... WR ... West Laurens ... Georgia Tech ... Broncos

2008 ... 11 ... Leodis McKelvin ... CB ... Ware County ... Troy ... Bills

2007 ... 2 ... Calvin Johnson ... WR ... Sandy Creek ... Georgia Tech ... Lions

2005 ... 2 ... Ronnie Brown ... RB ... Cartersville ... Auburn ... Dolphins

2005 ... 6 ... Adam Jones ... CB ... Westlake ... West Virginia ... Titans

2005 ... 9 ... Carlos Rogers ... CB ... Butler ... Auburn ... Redskins

2005 ... 14 ... Thomas Davis ... LB ... Randolph-Clay ... Georgia ... Panthers

2005 ... 17 ... David Pollack ... LB ... Shiloh ... Georgia ... Bengals

2004 ... 10 ... Dunta Robinson ... CB ... Clarke Central ... South Carolina ... Texans

2004 ... 25 ... Ahmad Carroll ... CB ... Douglass ... Arkansas ... Packers

2003 ... 6 ... Johnathan Sullivan ... DT ... Griffin ... Georgia ... Saints

2003 ... 18 ... Calvin Pace ... DE ... Lithia Springs ... Wake Forest ... Cardinals

2003 ... 20 ... George Foster ... OT ... Southwest (Macon) ... Georgia ... Broncos

2002 ... 25 ... Charles Grant ... DE ... Miller County ... Georgia ... Saints

2001 ... 13 ... Marcus Stroud ... DT ... Brooks County ... Georgia ... Jaguars

2001 ... 18 ... Jeff Backus ... OT ... Norcross ... Michigan ... Lions

2000 ... 5 ... Jamal Lewis ... RB ... Douglass ... Tennessee ... Ravens

1999 ... 7 ... Champ Bailey ... CB ... Charlton County ... Georgia ... Redskins

1999 ... 18 ... Matt Stinchcomb ... OT ... Parkview ... Georgia ... Raiders

1998 ... 12 ... Keith Brooking ... LB ... East Coweta ... Georgia Tech ... Falcons

1998 ... 13 ... Takeo Spikes ... LB ... Washington County ... Auburn ... Bengals

1998 ... 18 ... Robert Edwards ... RB ... Washington County ... Georgia ... Patriots

1996 ... 13 ... Walt Harris ... CB ... LaGrange ... Mississippi State ... Bears

1995 ... 22 ... Tyrone Poole ... CB ... LaGrange ... Fort Valley State ... Panthers

1995 ... 25 ... Billy Milner ... OT ... Northside-Atlanta ... Houston ... Dolphins

1993 ... 3 ... Garrison Hearst ... RB ... Lincoln County ... Georgia ... Cardinals

1993 ... 6 ... Eric Curry ... DE ... Thomasville ... Alabama ... Buccaneers

1992 ... 20 ... Dale Carter ... DB ... Newton ... Tennessee ... Chiefs

1991 ... 8 ... Antone Davis ... OG ... Peach County ... Tennessee ... Eagles

1991 ... 15 ... Huey Richardson ... DT ... Lakeside-DeKalb ... Florida ... Steelers

1991 ... 20 ... Kelvin Pritchett ... DT ... Therrell ... Mississippi ... Cowboys

1990 ... 21 ... Eric Green ... TE ... Beach ... Liberty ... Steelers

1990 ... 22 ... Ben Smith ... CB ... Warner Robins ... Georgia ... Eagles

1990 ... 25 ... Dexter Carter ... RB ... Appling County ... Florida State ... 49ers

1988 ... 7 ... Sterling Sharpe ... WR ... Glennville ... South Carolina ... Packers

1987 ... 22 ... Harris Barton ... OL ... Dunwoody ... North Carolina ... 49ers

1985 ... 24 ... Alvin Toles ... LB ... Mary Persons ... Tennessee ... Saints

1984* ... 19 ... Freddie Gilbert ... DL ... Griffin ... Georgia ... Broncos

1983 ... 19 ... Joey Browner ... DB ... Southwest Atlanta ... Southern Cal ... Vikings

1983 ... 18 ... Willie Gault ... WR ... Griffin ... Tennessee ... Bears

1982 ... 3 ... Chip Banks ... LB ... Laney ... Southern Cal ... Browns

1982 ... 6 ... Jeff Bryant ... LB ... Gordon ... Clemson ... Seahawks

1982 ... 13 ... Lindsay Scott ... WR ... Wayne County ... Georgia ... Saints

1981 ... 1 ... George Rogers ... RB ... Duluth ... South Carolina ... Saints

1981 ... 24 ... James Brooks ... RB ... Warner Robins ... Auburn ... Chargers

1979 ... 15 ... Eddie Lee Ivery ... RB ... Thomson ... Georgia Tech ... Packers

1979 ... 26 ... Kent Hill ... OL ... Southwest Atlanta ... Georgia Tech ... Rams

1979 ... 27 ... Robert Shaw ... OL ... Wheeler ... Tennessee ... Cowboys

1973 ... 24 ... J.T. Thomas ... DB ... Lanier (Macon) ... Florida State ... Steelers

1972 ... 8 ... Royce Smith ... OL ... Groves ... Georgia ... Saints

1971 ... 14 ... Clarence Scott ... LB ... Trinity ... Kansas State ... Browns

1970 ... 12 ... John Small ... LB/DL ... Richmond Academy ... Citadel ... Falcons

1969 ... 11 ... Bill Stanfill ... DL ... Cairo ... Georgia ... Dolphins

1961 ... 8 ... Ken Rice ... DL ... Bainbridge ... Auburn ... Cardinals

1955 ... 7 ... Larry Morris ... LB ... Decatur ... Georgia Tech ... Rams

*Supplemental draft.

