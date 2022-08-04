ajc logo
List: Class 4A picks up 23 schools, loses 17 others

120921 Atlanta: Trinity Christian players take the field arm in arm to challenge the defending champions Prince Avenue Christian in their GHSA Class A Private Championship game on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Class 4A picked up 23 football teams and lost 17 during reclassification. Here are their comings and goings, with their previous or new classes in parentheses.

Coming

Burke County (3A)

Cherokee Bluff (3A)

Clarkston (5A)

East Forsyth (3A)

Griffin (5A)

Holy Innocents’ (A Private)

Johnson-Gainesville (5A)

Lovett (2A)

North Hall (3A)

Pace Academy (2A)

Seckinger (new)

Sonoraville (3A)

Southeast Bulloch (3A)

Southwest DeKalb (5A)

Starr’s Mill (5A)

Stockbridge (5A)

Stone Mountain (5A)

Trinity Christian (A Private)

Walnut Grove (5A)

Wayne County (5A)

Westminster (3A)

Whitewater (5A)

Woodland-Stockbridge (5A)

Going

Arabia Mountain (5A)

Carver-Columbus (3A)

Columbus (3A)

Dougherty (3A)

Flowery Branch (5A)

Jefferson (5A)

Jenkins (5A)

Jordan (2A)

Kendrick (2A)

Marist (6A)

Mays (5A)

Monroe (3A)

Pickens (3A)

Ridgeland (3A)

Rutland (2A)

Spencer (2A)

Thomas County Central (6A)

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

