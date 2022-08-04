List: Class 4A picks up 23 schools, loses 17 others

Class 4A picked up 23 football teams and lost 17 during reclassification. Here are their comings and goings, with their previous or new classes in parentheses.
Coming
Burke County (3A)
Cherokee Bluff (3A)
Clarkston (5A)
East Forsyth (3A)
Griffin (5A)
Holy Innocents’ (A Private)
Johnson-Gainesville (5A)
Lovett (2A)
North Hall (3A)
Pace Academy (2A)
Seckinger (new)
Sonoraville (3A)
Southeast Bulloch (3A)
Southwest DeKalb (5A)
Starr’s Mill (5A)
Stockbridge (5A)
Stone Mountain (5A)
Trinity Christian (A Private)
Walnut Grove (5A)
Wayne County (5A)
Westminster (3A)
Whitewater (5A)
Woodland-Stockbridge (5A)
Going
Arabia Mountain (5A)
Carver-Columbus (3A)
Columbus (3A)
Dougherty (3A)
Flowery Branch (5A)
Jefferson (5A)
Jenkins (5A)
Jordan (2A)
Kendrick (2A)
Marist (6A)
Mays (5A)
Monroe (3A)
Pickens (3A)
Ridgeland (3A)
Rutland (2A)
Spencer (2A)
Thomas County Central (6A)
