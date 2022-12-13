List: Championship-game touchdowns of at least 80 yards

There have been 65 scoring plays of 80 or more yards in state finals history, according to GHSF Daily research done last offseason. Five of them occurred in a 3-minute, 30-second stretch of the Mill Creek-Carrollton game Saturday. Here are the 65.
2022 - Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek (88 FGR)
2022 - Makhail Wood, Mill Creek (96 KR)
2022 - Bryce Hicks, Carrollton (80 pass)
2022 - Justin Content, Mill Creek (86 pass)
2022 - Caleb Odom, Carrollton (80 pass)
2022 - Jontavis Curry, Thomson (86 run)
2021 - Omari Arnold, Brooks County (86 run)
2021 - Kameron Edge, Benedictine (80 pass)
2021 - Janiran Bonner, Cedar Grove (80 pass)
2020 - Caleb McDowell, Lee County (95 KR)
2020 - Sam Phillips, Cartersville (94 KR)
2019 - Tyrek Thomas, Brooks County (96 FR)
2019 - Josh Rogers, Eagle’s Landing Christian (87 run)
2017 - Ty Terrell, Lee County (95 KR)
2017 - Jamorri Colson, Irwin County (90 KR)
2016 - Justin Menard, Eagle’s Landing Christian (90 KR)
2015 - A.J. Smith, Roswell (81 pass)
2015 - Verenzo Holmes, Aquinas (99 KR)
2015 - Khaleb Hood, Eagle’s Landing Christian (100 IR)
2015 - Ziaire Andrews, Irwin County (93 run)
2013 - Myles Autry, Norcross (92 KR)
2013 - Cameron Jackson, Creekside (99 KR)
2013 - Keyston Fuller, Griffin (80 pass)
2013 - Ryan Cochran, Griffin (90 FR)
2013 - Trey Willis, Griffin (98 KR)
2013 - Melvin Hill, Washington County (86 PR)
2010 - Andre Sims, Brookwood (87 KR)
2010 - Will Austin, Savannah Christian (89 pass)
2009 - Ean Days, Camden County (96 KR)
2008 - Ronnie Smith, Peachtree Ridge (94 run)
2008 - DeAngelo Smith, Camden County (85 pass)
2007 - Greg Reid, Lowndes (91 run)
2006 - Garrett Embry, Roswell (83 pass)
2005 - Lavel Parker, Dougherty (85 pass)
2004 - Justin Williams, Charlton County (81 FR)
2002 - Chris Covington, Brookwood (99 KR)
2002 - Dentris Mathis, Dooly County (84 pass)
2000 - Sean Dawkins, Parkview (99 run)
2000 - Jermaine Allen, Americus (97 pass)
2000 - Monte Williams, Commerce (88 run)
1997 - Derrick Owens, Washington County (85 pass)
1994 - Anthony Johnson, Screven County (85 KR)
1991 - Larry Perryman, Cedar Grove (81 PR)
1988 - Profail Grier, Palmetto (88 KR)
1987 - Ray Doran, Morrow (89 run)
1985 - Andrew Williams, Thomson (98 KR)
1985 - Joe McCluskey, West Rome (80 run)
1985 - William Kent, West Rome (82 run)
1980 - Steve Player, Lowndes (85 pass)
1980 - Rodney Harris, Duluth (86 KR)
1979 - Thomas Jenkins, Johnson County (92 FR)
1975 - Ray Johnson, Americus (85 run)
1972 - Jerome Thompson, Central-Macon (86 run)
1972 - Derris Delk, Mitchell County (80 pass)
1971 - Jim Helms, Avondale (82 pass)
1970 - Corky Ormond, Savannah Country Day (85 run)
1970 - Harry Branch, Adairsville (92 run)
1967 - Donald Person, Carver-Atlanta (98 KR)
1961 - Gaines Wilson, R.E. Lee (90 KR)
1958 - Jimmy Burson, LaGrange (87 KR)
1955 - James Brantley, Vidalia (80 run)
1953 - John O’Neal, Valdosta (86 run)
1953 - Hollis Register, Ocilla (86 run)
1952 - Wesley Melvin, Fort Valley (84 run)
1949 - Charlie Maloney, Cook (83 run)
