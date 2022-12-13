ajc logo
X

List: Championship-game touchdowns of at least 80 yards

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

There have been 65 scoring plays of 80 or more yards in state finals history, according to GHSF Daily research done last offseason. Five of them occurred in a 3-minute, 30-second stretch of the Mill Creek-Carrollton game Saturday. Here are the 65.

2022 - Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek (88 FGR)

2022 - Makhail Wood, Mill Creek (96 KR)

2022 - Bryce Hicks, Carrollton (80 pass)

2022 - Justin Content, Mill Creek (86 pass)

2022 - Caleb Odom, Carrollton (80 pass)

2022 - Jontavis Curry, Thomson (86 run)

2021 - Omari Arnold, Brooks County (86 run)

2021 - Kameron Edge, Benedictine (80 pass)

2021 - Janiran Bonner, Cedar Grove (80 pass)

2020 - Caleb McDowell, Lee County (95 KR)

2020 - Sam Phillips, Cartersville (94 KR)

2019 - Tyrek Thomas, Brooks County (96 FR)

2019 - Josh Rogers, Eagle’s Landing Christian (87 run)

2017 - Ty Terrell, Lee County (95 KR)

2017 - Jamorri Colson, Irwin County (90 KR)

2016 - Justin Menard, Eagle’s Landing Christian (90 KR)

2015 - A.J. Smith, Roswell (81 pass)

2015 - Verenzo Holmes, Aquinas (99 KR)

2015 - Khaleb Hood, Eagle’s Landing Christian (100 IR)

2015 - Ziaire Andrews, Irwin County (93 run)

2013 - Myles Autry, Norcross (92 KR)

2013 - Cameron Jackson, Creekside (99 KR)

2013 - Keyston Fuller, Griffin (80 pass)

2013 - Ryan Cochran, Griffin (90 FR)

2013 - Trey Willis, Griffin (98 KR)

2013 - Melvin Hill, Washington County (86 PR)

2010 - Andre Sims, Brookwood (87 KR)

2010 - Will Austin, Savannah Christian (89 pass)

2009 - Ean Days, Camden County (96 KR)

2008 - Ronnie Smith, Peachtree Ridge (94 run)

2008 - DeAngelo Smith, Camden County (85 pass)

2007 - Greg Reid, Lowndes (91 run)

2006 - Garrett Embry, Roswell (83 pass)

2005 - Lavel Parker, Dougherty (85 pass)

2004 - Justin Williams, Charlton County (81 FR)

2002 - Chris Covington, Brookwood (99 KR)

2002 - Dentris Mathis, Dooly County (84 pass)

2000 - Sean Dawkins, Parkview (99 run)

2000 - Jermaine Allen, Americus (97 pass)

2000 - Monte Williams, Commerce (88 run)

1997 - Derrick Owens, Washington County (85 pass)

1994 - Anthony Johnson, Screven County (85 KR)

1991 - Larry Perryman, Cedar Grove (81 PR)

1988 - Profail Grier, Palmetto (88 KR)

1987 - Ray Doran, Morrow (89 run)

1985 - Andrew Williams, Thomson (98 KR)

1985 - Joe McCluskey, West Rome (80 run)

1985 - William Kent, West Rome (82 run)

1980 - Steve Player, Lowndes (85 pass)

1980 - Rodney Harris, Duluth (86 KR)

1979 - Thomas Jenkins, Johnson County (92 FR)

1975 - Ray Johnson, Americus (85 run)

1972 - Jerome Thompson, Central-Macon (86 run)

1972 - Derris Delk, Mitchell County (80 pass)

1971 - Jim Helms, Avondale (82 pass)

1970 - Corky Ormond, Savannah Country Day (85 run)

1970 - Harry Branch, Adairsville (92 run)

1967 - Donald Person, Carver-Atlanta (98 KR)

1961 - Gaines Wilson, R.E. Lee (90 KR)

1958 - Jimmy Burson, LaGrange (87 KR)

1955 - James Brantley, Vidalia (80 run)

1953 - John O’Neal, Valdosta (86 run)

1953 - Hollis Register, Ocilla (86 run)

1952 - Wesley Melvin, Fort Valley (84 run)

1949 - Charlie Maloney, Cook (83 run)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade11h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
19h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks’ Trae Young fined for end-of-game celebration
13h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks’ Trae Young fined for end-of-game celebration
13h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons sign QB Logan Woodside, release LB Nate Landman, RB Damien Williams
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar/For the AJC

Class 6A blog: Hughes takes advantage of second shot at state title
29m ago
Northside-Warner Robins coach Alligood resigns; 2 other new jobs open
44m ago
All-region teams: Alpharetta’s Guthrie named 7-6A player of the year
1h ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
14h ago
Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
17h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top