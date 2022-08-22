ajc logo
List: All-state quarterbacks coached by Rabun County’s Michael Davis

New Rabun County head coach Michael Davis has worked with nine first-team all-state quarterbacks over the past 20 seasons as offensive coordinator at Calhoun (2002-20) and Rabun County (2021). His latest quarterback, Keegan Stover, passed for 368 yards and five touchdowns in his first Rabun game Friday night in a 49-3 victory over Haralson County. Here are Davis’s pupils who have made the AJC’s first team or honorable mention.

2021 - Gunner Stockton (1T)

2020 - Christian Lewis (HM)

2018 - Gavin Gray (1T)

2017 - Gavin Gray (HM)

2015 - Kaelan Riley (1T)

2014 - Kaelan Riley (1T)

2012 - Taylor Lamb (1T)

2011 - Taylor Lamb (1T)

2010 - Curtis Landon (1T)

2008 - Michael Johnson (1T)

2007 - Trey Lamb (1T)

2005 - Cody Worley (HM)

2004 - Cody Worley (HM)

2002 - Cam Clark (HM)

