List: All-state quarterbacks coached by Rabun County’s Michael Davis

New Rabun County head coach Michael Davis has worked with nine first-team all-state quarterbacks over the past 20 seasons as offensive coordinator at Calhoun (2002-20) and Rabun County (2021). His latest quarterback, Keegan Stover, passed for 368 yards and five touchdowns in his first Rabun game Friday night in a 49-3 victory over Haralson County. Here are Davis’s pupils who have made the AJC’s first team or honorable mention.
2021 - Gunner Stockton (1T)
2020 - Christian Lewis (HM)
2018 - Gavin Gray (1T)
2017 - Gavin Gray (HM)
2015 - Kaelan Riley (1T)
2014 - Kaelan Riley (1T)
2012 - Taylor Lamb (1T)
2011 - Taylor Lamb (1T)
2010 - Curtis Landon (1T)
2008 - Michael Johnson (1T)
2007 - Trey Lamb (1T)
2005 - Cody Worley (HM)
2004 - Cody Worley (HM)
2002 - Cam Clark (HM)
