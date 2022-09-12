List: 29 unbeaten but unranked GHSA teams

Twenty-nine GHSA teams are unbeaten but unranked.
Class 7A
Central Gwinnett (4-0)
Kennesaw Mountain (3-0)
Lambert (3-0)
Osborne (3-0)
South Gwinnett (3-0)
Class 6A
Brunswick (3-0)
Etowah (4-0)
North Atlanta (4-0)
Class 5A
None
Class 4A
East Forsyth (2-0)
Hampton (4-0)
Heritage-Ringgold (4-0)
Howard (3-0)
New Hampstead (4-0)
Northwest Whitfield (4-0)
Walnut Grove (3-0)
Westside-Macon (4-0)
Class 3A
Hebron Christian (4-0)
Lumpkin County (4-0)
Savannah Christian (3-0)
Class 2A
ACE Charter (4-0)
Banks County (3-0)
Laney (3-0)
Therrell (3-0)
Vidalia (4-0)
Worth County (4-0)
Class A Division I
Screven County (3-0)
St. Francis (3-0)
Trion (3-0)
Class A Division II
Portal (3-0)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author