List: 29 unbeaten but unranked GHSA teams

Kennesaw Mountain head coach Caleb Carmean talks to his team after its 47-3 victory over Sprayberry on Sept. 10, 2021 (Photo by Chip Saye)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Twenty-nine GHSA teams are unbeaten but unranked.

Class 7A

Central Gwinnett (4-0)

Kennesaw Mountain (3-0)

Lambert (3-0)

Osborne (3-0)

South Gwinnett (3-0)

Class 6A

Brunswick (3-0)

Etowah (4-0)

North Atlanta (4-0)

Class 5A

None

Class 4A

East Forsyth (2-0)

Hampton (4-0)

Heritage-Ringgold (4-0)

Howard (3-0)

New Hampstead (4-0)

Northwest Whitfield (4-0)

Walnut Grove (3-0)

Westside-Macon (4-0)

Class 3A

Hebron Christian (4-0)

Lumpkin County (4-0)

Savannah Christian (3-0)

Class 2A

ACE Charter (4-0)

Banks County (3-0)

Laney (3-0)

Therrell (3-0)

Vidalia (4-0)

Worth County (4-0)

Class A Division I

Screven County (3-0)

St. Francis (3-0)

Trion (3-0)

Class A Division II

Portal (3-0)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

