List: 16 teams that scored 5 points and won

For the second consecutive week, a Georgia team has won a game while scoring five points. It occurred Friday night when Putnam County beat Morgan County 5-2 in overtime. The week prior, Lanier beat Dutchtown 5-0. Here are the 16 instances since 1912, when a touchdown became worth six points instead of five, that a Georgia team has won while scoring five points.
2020 - Putnam County 5, Morgan County 2
2020 - Lanier d. Dutchtown 5-0
2013 - Osborne d. Cambridge 5-0
2007 - Hiram d. Tri-Cities 5-0
1995 - LaFayette d. Lakeview-FO 5-0
1993 - Model d. Pickens 5-0
1989 - Perry d. Peach County 5-3
1987 - Lithonia d. Troup 5-0
1987 - North Fulton d. Carver-Atlanta 5-0
1986 - First Presbyterian d. Calvary Day 5-3
1984 - Bowdon d. Bremen 5-0
1982 - Harper d. Stone Mountain 5-0
1978 - Manchester d. West Point 5-0
1976 - Stephens County d. Elbert County 5-0
1968 - Lanier (Macon) d. Moultrie 5-0
1964 - Sprayberry d. Therrell 5-3
