List: 10 teams trying to reach quarterfinals for first time

Ten of the 128 remaining playoff teams have never made it to the quarterfinals or further. They’re a win away. Favored in their games are Bryan County, Lumpkin County and Portal. New Hampstead is a toss-up against Starr’s Mill.
Bryan County
Dade County
Hiram
Luella
Lumpkin County
Mount Vernon
New Hampstead
Portal
Spencer
Whitefield Academy
