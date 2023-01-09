Lee Shaw, former Rabun County coach, takes Metter football job

Shaw was Lakeview Academy’s coach in the Georgia Independent School Association the past three seasons. He won five region titles at Rabun County from 2012 to 2018 and had six 10-win seasons at Flowery Branch from 2002, when he started the program, to 2011.

Shaw is the father of Wayne County coach Jaybo Shaw, who succeeded Lee Shaw at Rabun and took the Wayne job last year. Wayne County and Metter are southeast Georgia schools about 65 miles apart. Both are known for their up-tempo spread offenses.