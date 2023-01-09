BreakingNews
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
ajc logo
X

Lee Shaw, former Rabun County coach, takes Metter football job

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Lee Shaw, who built winning programs at Rabun County and Flowery Branch, is the new coach at Metter, taking over for Rodney Garvin.

Shaw was Lakeview Academy’s coach in the Georgia Independent School Association the past three seasons. He won five region titles at Rabun County from 2012 to 2018 and had six 10-win seasons at Flowery Branch from 2002, when he started the program, to 2011.

Shaw is the father of Wayne County coach Jaybo Shaw, who succeeded Lee Shaw at Rabun and took the Wayne job last year. Wayne County and Metter are southeast Georgia schools about 65 miles apart. Both are known for their up-tempo spread offenses.

Metter had its greatest success under Garvin, whose five-year record was 52-12. Metter won region titles and reached the state quarterfinals or better each of the past four seasons. The 2022 team was 9-4 and made the Class A Division I quarters.

Garvin was hired as Vidalia’s coach in November.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Georgia players, coaches get reassurance after Damar Hamlin scare13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sound familiar? Falcons carry high hope into offseason
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Three questions with the quarterbacks
22h ago

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

TCU committed to running the ball against Georgia
19h ago

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

TCU committed to running the ball against Georgia
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ opponents are set for 2023 season
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Peach County football expected to hire Warner Robins’ Westbrook
44m ago
Boys basketball rankings: No. 1 teams stay on top despite losses
20h ago
High school basketball scores from Saturday
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top