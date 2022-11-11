Leaderboard: Woodford, Philo, Gibson win regular-season yardage titles

Nick Woodford of Northeast, Aaron Philo of Prince Avenue Christian and Jaden Gibson of Rabun County are the GHSA’s regular-season yardage champions.
Woodford finished with a 242-yard rushing effort in his final game, a 51-13 victory over Rutland. Also finishing with more than 2,000 yards in the regular season were South Atlanta’s Keyjuan Brown, Johnson County’s Germivy Tucker and Hebron Christian’s Gavin Hall.
Brown played only nine games as South Atlanta had a cancellation that couldn’t be made up.
Hall was the state’s leading rusher among quarterbacks with 2,098 yards. He also passed for 1,500 yards.
In passing, Prince Avenue’s Philo threw for 500 yards in his final game, a 48-21 victory over Social Circle that decided the Region 8-A Division I championship. Philo played only nine games and averaged 349.2 yards per game, ahead of his pace of 324.4 from a season ago, when his full-season total of 4,540 was first in the state.
The receiving leader, Rabun County’s Gibson, is also a defending champion on a faster pace. He finished the regular season with 1,576 yards, or 157.6 per game. He averaged 144.5 per game last season when his 13-game total reached 1,878.
This is GHSF Daily’s final yardage Leaderboard. It won’t be updated during the playoffs.
Rushing
2,262 - Nick Woodford, Northeast [2A leader]
2,139 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta
2,128 - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County [A Division II leader]
2,098 - Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian [3A leader]
1,958 - Kyhair Spain, Parkview [7A leader]
1,909 - Jamarion Wilcox, South Paulding [6A leader]
1,839 - Tyson Greenwade, Dalton [5A leader]
1,834 - Malachi Hosley, Northside (Columbus)
1,701 - Josiah Allen, Wheeler
1,639 - D.J. Bell, Pierce County
1,606 - Taeo Todd, Troup [4A leader]
1,602 - Quan Moss, Elbert County [A Division I leader]
1,594 - Duke Watson, Mary Persons
1,587 - Cam Vaughn, Temple
1,538 - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek
1,504 - Ousmane Kromah, Lee County
1,476 - Nori Moore, Hart County
1,465 - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton)
1,465 - Jaiden Daniels, Commerce
1,442 - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter
1,426 - Ja’quan Bentley, Upson-Lee
1,388 - Camden Smith, Madison County
1,382 - Solomon Leslie, Loganville
1,378 - Jacere Cooper, Morgan County
1,369 - Ahmari Douglas, Long County
1,354 - Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy
1,348 - Sammy Brown, Jefferson
1,344 - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell
1,341 - Nykahi Davenport, Roswell
1,334 - Justice Haynes, Buford
1,325 - Tyreeck Hall, Winder-Barrow
1,324 - Ethan Blome, Adairsville
1,322 - Matthew Fuller, Wayne County
1,290 - Jacob Davis, Discovery
1,282 - Jayden Ponder, Allatoona
1,282 - Nate Dunfee, Gordon Lee
1,270 - P.J. Farnum, ECI
1,261 - Andrew Shockley, Banks County
1,257 - Kenai Grier, Eastside
1,249 - Chris Roper, Adairsville
1,249 - Makari Bodiford, Walton
1,240 - Christian Isibor, Cambridge
1,223 - Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County
1,219 - Zavaad Bynum, Turner County
1,216 - Jaylen Lilley, Charlton County
1,207 - Peyton Streko, West Forsyth
1,205 - Jamari Riley, Carver (Columbus)
1,165 - Telly Johnson, Hephzibah
1,162 - C.J. Allen, Lamar County
1,155 - Jason Williams, Harlem
1,155 - Logan Eller, Trion
1,155 - Emadd Howard, Walnut Grove
1,147 - Ryan Taleb, Houston County
1,130 - Quavion Cooper, Manchester
1,124 - Kelby Tymes, Marion County
1,122 - Jemarion Whatley, Hiram
1,119 - D’Marion Floyd, Darlington
1,116 - Peyton Williams, Ringgold
1,095 - T.J. Harvison, Bowdon
1,084 - Malachi Jeffries, Cartersville
1,083 - Jaylon Brown, McEachern
1,081 - Jaylen Poe, North Paulding
1,077 - Bryce Hicks, Carrollton
1,076 - Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian
1,075 - Naim Cheeks, Gainesville
1,074 - Roderick McCrary, Creekside
1,074 - Mason Sullens, Lumpkin County
1,067 - Eli Thomason, Christian Heritage
1,066 - Zion Johnson, Newton
1,066 - Jakilen King, Pike County
1,061 - Devin Ingram, Stephenson
1,053 - Antonio Finch, Athens Christian
1,039 - Kieran Davis, Blessed Trinity
1,035 - Jordan Lovett, Statesboro
1,028 - Aiden Griffin, Westover
1,026 - Royce Tolbert, Columbia
1,026 - Anthony Bartholomew, Manchester
1,020 - Cameron Wallace, Montgomery County
1,019 - Kaden Beard, Lanier
1,013 - Kamari Nix, Sprayberry
1,010 - Robtravius Coney, Jenkins County
1,003 - Nick Germain, Mount Paran Christian
1,003 - Demetrious Carter, Perry
Passing
3,143 - Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian [A Division I leader]
2,942 - Keegan Stover, Rabun County
2,905 - Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta [6A leader]
2,871 - Tate Morris, McIntosh [5A leader]
2,818 - Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs
2,769 - Antwann Hill, Houston County
2,745 - Prentiss “Air” Noland, Hughes
2,737 - Jack Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
2,692 - Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton [7A leader]
2,620 - Seth Griffin, North Murray [2A leader]
2,599 - Julian Lewis, Carrollton
2,463 - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield [4A leader]
2,428 - Jake Maxwell, Veterans
2,385 - Harrison Hannah, Decatur
2,370 - Reece Fountain, Rome
2,368 - Bryce Clavon, Kell
2,362 - Caiden Tanner, Union County
2,329 - Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian
2,315 - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek
2,278 - Jaiden Jenkins, St. Francis
2,265 - Logan Cross, Social Circle
2,238 - Boone Anderson, North Paulding
2,190 - Kace Kinnamon, Coahulla Creek [3A leader]
2,188 - Jared Echols, Alexander
2,171 - Samuel Brown, Thomas County Central
2,157 - Jay Kanazawa, Schley County [A Division II leader]
2,125 - Sam Nazarian, Mount Vernon
2,117 - Kameron Davis, Dougherty
2,116 - West Roberts, North Forsyth
2,104 - Baxter Wright, Gainesville
2,089 - Abe Stowe, Wilcox County
2,074 - Pauly Seeley, New Hampstead
2,055 - Armar Gordon, Perry
2,050 - Chip Cooper, Worth County
2,018 - E.J. Colson, Cedar Grove
2,014 - Ben Brown, Wesleyan
2,011 - Conner Phelan, Pace Academy
1,958 - Braylan Ford, Harrison
1,944 - Sire Hardaway, Douglas County
1,909 - Ty Collins, Paulding County
1,907 - Jeremiah Harden, Shiloh
1,893 - Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville
1,889 - Christian Langford, East Coweta
1,874 - Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine
1,858 - Mandrell Glenn, Cedar Shoals
1,857 - Luke Nickel, Milton
1,832 - Carlos Keverene Singleton, Liberty County
1,822 - James Neville, Westside (Macon)
1,820 - Fabian Walker, Chamblee
1,803 - K.J. Smith, Roswell
1,789 - Michael McClellan, Johns Creek
1,789 - Arrington Watkins, Norcross
1,761 - Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek
1,758 - Chase Dupree, Southwest
1,757 - Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain
1,750 - Nikao Smith, Ware County
1,727 - Morgan Jones, Washington County
1,722 - Charlie Gilliam, ELCA
1,717 - Trey Townsend, Calhoun
Receiving
1,576 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County [A Division I leader]
1,140 - Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian
1,140 - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County [A Division II leader]
1,134 - Damare Franklin, Veterans [6A leader]
1,115 - Eric Singleton, Alexander
1,101 - Cayden Lee, Kennesaw Mountain [7A leader]
1,086 - Devon Green, Lithia Springs [5A leader]
1,060 - Makael Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian
1,028 - Dakarai Anderson, Perry [4A leader]
1,005 - Andrico Jackson, Monroe [3A leader]
987 - Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central
976 - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek
953 - Devin Hester, Cedar Shoals
933 - Brady Kluse, Harrison
930 - Jadyn Rice, North Murray [2A leader]
920 - Mike Matthews, Parkview
915 - Javaris Harris, Greene County
915 - Judson Petty, North Murray
912 - T.J. Mitchell, Brunswick
905 - Jensen Goble, Union County
897 - Kevin Douglas, Aquinas
883 - Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge
853 - Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central
845 - Carmelo Mays, Southwest
840 - D.J. Avery, Chattahoochee
840 - Kenric Lanier, Decatur
834 - Tyler Hunnicutt, Mount Pisgah Christian
824 - Brady Tillman, East Coweta
816 - J.D. Fugerson, Lee County
815 - Tyon Williams, Northgate
810 - Manny Dominquez, Coahulla Creek
808 - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield
808 - Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan
800 - Theo Elwell, McIntosh
798 - Malachi Jackson, McNair
791 - Larry Lane, Dougherty
783 - Brandon Jones, Lambert
779 - T.J. Thompson, Morgan County
775 - Jonathan Gallinaro, Mount Vernon
766 - Cameran Loyd, Walton
759 - Ethan Christian, Prince Avenue Christian
753 - Garrett Young, Alpharetta
753 - Tavion Jackson, Duluth
744 - Ricky Johnson, Houston County
744 - Ayden Smith, Lithia Springs
743 - Kedric Lackey, Decatur
742 - Hilton Alexander, Douglas County
731 - Khalil Barnes, North Oconee
724 - D’Ontae Fulton, Worth County
719 - Marcus Malone Jr., McIntosh
714 - Cam’ron Lacy, Stephens County
711 - Kyle Vaka, Johns Creek
706 - Mason Moore, Social Circle
704 - Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill
703 - Logan Curry, North Forsyth
702 - Zion Taylor, Norcross
702 - Jarvis Hayes, Ware County
701 - Hunter Teal, Walton
700 - Barry Jackson, Cedar Grove
700 - Kale Woodburn, Houston County
697 - Jalewis Solomon, Schley County
694 - Frantzyr Chardavoine, Paulding County
689 - Griff Young, Union County
688 - Jon Jon Howard, Harlem
684 - Josh Britt, Prince Avenue Christian
682 - Monte Gooden, Douglas County
676 - Ben Grice, Woodward Academy
