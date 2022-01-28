Lanier hires Tyler Maloof as football coach

Maloof is the son of Keith Maloof, Nocross’ head coach since 1999, and is the grandson of the late George Maloof, who was St. Pius’ coach from 1958 through 1983.

Tyler Maloof played football at Norcross under his father and played baseball at the University of Georgia. He was a graduate and student assistant on Georgia’s football team for two seasons. He’s been on Norcross’ staff since 2014.