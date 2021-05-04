Lacrosse: Roswell boys, ranked No. 2 in 6A-7A, forfeit Round 2 matchup over potential rules violation

The Roswell Hornets boys lacrosse team’s season has come to an end after it was determined they must forfeit their Round 2 playoff game following an internal investigation by the school, which found a potential rules violation.
Roswell principal Robert Shaw issued a letter Monday addressing the controversy, saying the school self-reported “errors” to the GHSA on Friday.
“Citing privacy, we will not be sharing details of the rules violations,” the letter read.
The school faces fines and the Hornets must forfeit an unknown number of games, including last week’s Round 1 playoff win over Carrollton. The Hornets (8-6), the top seed out of Area 1, were to play Centennial in Round 2 Tuesday, but Centennial will automatically advance to the quarterfinals instead.
Hornets coach Bryan Wallace declined comment.
Read the full letter from Shaw below.
Credit: Courtesy of Roswell High School
