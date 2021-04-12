ajc logo
Lacrosse in brief: Week 8

High School Sports Blog | 29 minutes ago
By Adam Krohn

Every Monday, we’ll shine a spotlight on a boys and girls team from each classification. Below are this week’s teams:

(Note: All stats, records and national rankings are sourced from MaxPreps)

6A-7A

Boys

Allatoona (14-2)

Upcoming matches: Thursday at home vs. Dalton (2-7)

Notes: The No. 3 Buccaneers’ game against Dalton marks the end of a two-week layoff, which came in the midst of a nine-game win streak. Their wins this season include No. 6 Johns Creek, No. 9 Harrison and 1A-5A’s No. 6 GAC, and their only losses came in back-to-back matches against Christ School of Arden, N.C. — ranked No. 8 in the country — on March 1, and No. 2 Roswell on March 3. At 6-0 in Area 5, the Bucs hold a half-game lead over Etowah (10-3, 5-0), who they play in their regular season finale on April 22.

Girls

Hillgrove (13-1)

Upcoming matches: Thursday at Lassiter (9-4)

Notes: The No. 3 Lady Hawks last played April 1, beating Harrison 19-3, which extended their win streak to six. Aside from a forfeit win against Pebblebrook, they’ve been on a scoring spree during the streak, scoring no less than 15 goals in a given match, with the average win being 18.4 goals scored vs. 4.2 goals allowed. Notable wins include No. 4 Roswell and No. 6 Creekview, and their lone loss came 11-9 to No. 2 West Forsyth on March 12. The Lady Hawks are in first place in Area 3 at 6-0.

---

1A-5A

Boys

Pace Academy (8-2)

Upcoming matches: Tuesday at Woodward Academy (5-7), Friday at Lovett (2-4)

Notes: The No. 3 Knights last played April 6, when they beat Holy Innocents’ 10-3 — a bounce-back win after losing 9-8 to to No. 2 Westminster the match before. That was just their second loss, with the other coming to unranked Buford, 16-8 on March 10. Notable wins include No. 10 Holy Innocents. Their 1-1 record in Area 2 places them in a tie for third place with Woodward (1-1), behind Lovett (2-1) and Westminster (5-0).

Girls

Kell (9-3)

Upcoming matches: Tuesday at Cambridge (6-7), Wednesday at Kennesaw Mountain (3-10), Thursday at Sprayberry (0-6) and Saturday at home vs. Starr’s Mill (9-1-1)

Notes: While most programs are easing their way back into their schedule with one or two matches this week, the No. 3 Lady Longhorns are attacking the season’s stretch full force with four games. They last played April 1 — a 21-6 loss to No. 1 Milton. Their lone win over a ranked opponent came against 1A-5A’s No. 5 Westminster — Westminster beat Kell earlier in the season. Their other losses came to 6A-7A’s No. 1 Milton and No. 6 Creekview. The Lady Longhorns are in first place in Area 4 with a 5-0 record.

Adam Krohn

