Lacrosse in brief: Week 7

By Adam Krohn

Most teams are on spring break this week, and while normally this time of year is an opportunity for them to travel and compete in non-region — and in some cases, out-of-state — events. But this season teams are staying put and taking the week off, but that’s still much better than last year, when there wasn’t a season.

Every Monday, we’ll shine a spotlight on a boys and girls team from each classification. Below are this week’s teams:

(Note: All stats, records and out-of-state/national rankings are sourced from MaxPreps)

6A-7A

Boys

Roswell (11-3)

Upcoming matches: Off this week; next match 4/14 at No. 10 Centennial.

Notes: The Hornets entered their break as the state’s No. 2 team behind Lambert. Wins include No. 3 Allatoona, No. 4 Walton and 1A-5A’s No. 6 GAC and No. 7 King’s Ridge. The win over GAC was their last before the break, 13-12 on April 1. Their only losses are to No. 1 Lambert (11-9), No. 7 Lassiter (11-10) and Christ School (Arden, N.C.), the No. 12 team in the nation. The Hornets are 5-0 in Area 2.

Girls

West Forsyth (12-2)

Upcoming matches: Off this week; next match April 15 at home vs. Harrison

Notes: The Lady Wolverines are ranked No. 2, and headed into their break after a 15-5 win over No. 10 Cambridge on April 1. That extended their win streak, which began March 6, to nine. They last lost 13-12 to No. 5 Chattahoochee on March 2 as part of a 3-2 start — they lost 10-9 to No. 1 Milton on Feb. 23. Other notable wins include No. 3 Hillgrove, No. 8 Lambert, No. 9 Johns Creek and IMG Academy, the No. 7 team in Florida regardless of classification. The Wolverines are 6-0 in Area 6.

---

1A-5A

Boys

Westminster (6-3)

Upcoming matches: Friday at Lovett (2-3)

Notes: The Wildcats are No. 2 behind a Blessed Trinity team that beat them 17-10 on March 27. They’re coming off a 9-8 win over No. 3 Pace Academy on April 1, and other notable wins include No. 6 GAC, No. 8 Woodward Academy and No. 10 Centennial. Their other losses came at the hands of 6A-7A schools, 6-5 in overtime to unranked South Forsyth and 8-7 to to No. 1 Lambert. They’re 3-0 in Area 2.

Girls

Lovett (9-0)

Upcoming matches: Wednesday at Westminster (3-4), Friday at Pace Academy (4-4)

Notes: The Lady Lions are No. 2 behind Blessed Trinity and are 1-0 in Area 2, with the win coming via Jackson’s forfeit. They’ve played just one ranked team this season, No. 7 Wesleyan, and won 17-4.

Adam Krohn

