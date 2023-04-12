Lacrosse: In 3-peat quest, Lambert boys can still win cluttered Area 4-7A

The Longhorns’ 10-3 win over Buford came on March 30 and was followed by spring break, so Denmark will be their first game in two weeks. Denmark (10-5, 3-3) lost its first game back from spring break Tuesday, 12-11 to Etowah in non-area play.

Spaide said the Longhorns will be ready Friday despite the long layoff in which there were no practices or team obligations.

“It’s never easy coming back from a week off, but we’re not worried about rust,” Spaide said. “We’ve had great practices this week, and we’ve got our conditioning back. It’s senior night, too. We’ll be ready to go.”

The Longhorns are 2-3 against ranked teams, with the wins coming against area opponents and the losses to 5A-6A’s top-ranked Blessed Trinity and No. 3 Roswell, plus an area opponent. They also beat a pair of Mount Pleasant, S.C. schools in Beckham and Wando, ranked No. 3 and 7 overall in South Carolina according to the MaxPreps computer rankings.

The Longhorns are led by senior midfielder Christopher Harper, who has 29 goals and 21 assists, sophomore attacks Cole Greenfield (23, 3) and Brooks Wehman (20, 19), senior attack Evan Suh (20, 9) and junior midfielder Kevin Connolly (12, 6).

Senior Liam Sweeney (22 ground balls, six takeaways) anchors the defense, a unit that played a vital role in keeping the Longhorns’ area title hopes alive. If Lambert beats Denmark and Buford beats North Gwinnett, that would create a three-way tie atop the standings between West Forsyth, Lambert and Buford at 8-1. The tiebreaker of goals allowed is applied to the games played among the three tied teams, and the Longhorns gave up the fewest with 13 — three to Buford and 10 to West Forsyth in a 10-9 loss on March 23.

With so much still at stake, Spaide said the Longhorns aren’t talking about a third consecutive state championship. Though 10 current players were on the team each of the previous two seasons, their individual experience during those playoff runs varies.

There’s also a number of key-contributing sophomores, including Greenfield, Wehman, midfielder Harrison Richard and defenders Cooper Brannon and Branson Brooks, who were in middle school when the title run began.

“We’re working toward making sure we’re playing our best lacrosse in May,” Spaide said. “That’s our only goal, and there’s not much talk about anything other than that. We realize every team will be coming after us, and we expect their best effort.”

After Denmark, the Longhorns close the regular season next week with two non-area games against a pair of 9-6 teams in Westminster (April 18) and Lovett (April 21). Though unranked by the AJC, the MaxPreps has Westminster No. 3 and Lovett No. 4 in its 1A-4A computer rankings.

“We’ll use these games to figure out who are guys are going to be in May,” Spaide said. “That’s what we’re building towards.”