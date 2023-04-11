Week 9 Lacrosse Rankings

BreakingNews
Atlanta loses bid for Democratic National Convention to Chicago
By Najeh Wilkins, Score Atlanta
In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth retained its position followed by No. 2 North Paulding, No. 3 Lambert, No. 4 Buford, and No. 5 North Gwinnett. No. 6 Carrollton, No. 7 Mountain View, No. 8 Denmark, No. 9 North Cobb, and No. 10 Parkview round out the top 10. No games this week for the top 10 teams.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains the top team followed by No. 2 North Paulding, No. 3 Collins Hill, No. 4 Carrollton, and No. 5 Lambert. No. 6 Cherokee, No. 7 West Forsyth, No. 8 Mountain View, No. 9 Marietta, and No. 10 Hillgrove round out the top 10. It was an idle week for the top 10 teams in the classification.

In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity remains atop the poll followed by No. 2 Alpharetta, No. 3 Lakeside-Evans, No. 4 Roswell, and No. 5 North Forsyth. No. 6 Etowah, No. 7 Dunwoody, No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 9 Creekview, and No. 10 Evans round out the top 10. An idle week for the top 10 teams in the classification.

On the girls side, No. 1 Blessed Trinity remains the top team in the classification followed by No. 2 Creekview, No. 3 Johns Creek, No. 4 Lakeside-Evans, and No. 5 Alpharetta. No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 7 Decatur, No. 8 Cambridge, No. 9 Roswell, and No. 10 McIntosh round out the top 10. It was an idle week for the top 10 teams in the classification.

In Class A-4A, No. 1 Wesleyan remains a top team followed by No. 2 Benedictine, No. 3 Fellowship Christian, No. 4 North Oconee and No. 5 Hebron Christian. No. 6 Starr’s Mill, No. 7 Savannah Country Day, No. 8 Oconee County, No. 9 Mount Pisgah, and No. 10 Pace Academy round out the top 10.

On the girls side, No. 1 Pace Academy continues to make its case as the top team in Class A-4A with a statement 18-13 win vs No. 5 Lovett. No. 2 Columbus, No. 3 Fellowship Christian, and No. 4 Starr’s Mill enjoyed idle weeks. No. 5 Lovett slid down after suffering two losses this past week. No. 6 Mount Pisgah, No. 7 North Oconee, No. 8 Trinity Christian, No. 9 Whitewater, and No. 10 Mount Paran Christian round out the poll.

Boys

Class 7A

1. West Forsyth (13-1)

2. North Paulding (12-2)

3. Lambert (12-3)

4. Buford (11-3)

5. North Gwinnett (11-3)

6. Carrollton (12-2)

7. Mountain View (12-2)

8. Denmark (10-4)

9. North Cobb (9-4)

10. Parkview (8-4)

Class 5A-6A

1. Blessed Trinity (14-0)

2. Alpharetta (11-1)

3. Lakeside-Evans (12-2)

4. Roswell (13-2)

5. North Forsyth (10-3)

6. Etowah (11-3)

7. Dunwoody (13-3)

8. Greater Atlanta Christian (10-4)

9. Creekview (11-5)

10. Evans (9-5)

Class A-4A

1. Wesleyan (11-1)

2. Benedictine (10-1)

3. Fellowship Christian (11-2)

4. North Oconee (12-2)

5. Hebron Christian (11-2)

6. Starr’s Mill (11-3)

7. Savannah Country Day (9-3)

8. Oconee County (9-4)

9. Mount Pisgah (6-4)

10. Pace Academy (7-6)

Girls

Class 7A

1. Milton (12-2)

2. North Paulding (13-1)

3. Collins Hill (12-1)

4. Carrollton (10-3)

5. Lambert (10-4)

6. Cherokee (10-4)

7. West Forsyth (9-5)

8. Mountain View (9-4)

9. Marietta (9-4)

10. Hillgrove (8-4)

Class 5A-6A

1. Blessed Trinity (13-2)

2. Creekview (10-2)

3. Johns Creek (13-3)

4. Lakeside-Evans (13-3)

5. Alpharetta (11-3)

6. Greater Atlanta Christian (9-2)

7. Decatur (11-4)

8. Cambridge (10-4)

9. Roswell (9-5)

10. McIntosh (9-3)

Class A-4A

1. Pace Academy (12-0)

2. Columbus (14-1)

3. Fellowship Christian (13-1)

4. Starr’s Mill (12-2)

5. Lovett (10-4)

6. Mount Pisgah (7-3)

7. North Oconee (10-4)

8. Trinity Christian (8-4)

9. Whitewater (8-5)

10. Mount Paran Christian (7-6)

Najeh Wilkins
