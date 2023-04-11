Week 9 Lacrosse Rankings

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains the top team followed by No. 2 North Paulding, No. 3 Collins Hill, No. 4 Carrollton, and No. 5 Lambert. No. 6 Cherokee, No. 7 West Forsyth, No. 8 Mountain View, No. 9 Marietta, and No. 10 Hillgrove round out the top 10. It was an idle week for the top 10 teams in the classification.

In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity remains atop the poll followed by No. 2 Alpharetta, No. 3 Lakeside-Evans, No. 4 Roswell, and No. 5 North Forsyth. No. 6 Etowah, No. 7 Dunwoody, No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 9 Creekview, and No. 10 Evans round out the top 10. An idle week for the top 10 teams in the classification.