Kell boys on track after sweeping two elite tournaments

Kell became the seventh team from Georgia to win the Arby’s Classic. Eddie Martin’s Greater Atlanta Christian team from 2013 was the most recent. Others were Columbia (2010), Mays (2004), Wheeler (2002 and 1997) and Westside Augusta (1994).

At the Arby’s Classic, Kell defeated Greeneville (Tenn.), 92-42, defeated Harlan County (Ky.), 93-68, defeated Mentor (Ohio), 93-67, and defeated Jackson-Reed of Washington, D.C., 75-68.

“They’re buying into playing the right way,” Sellers said. “They’re playing good defense and shooting the ball well. It shows we’re trending in the right direction.

Kell’s C.J. Brown was named Arby’s MVP and Chris McLavish Jr. and Cannon Richards were named to the all-tournament team. Jaylen Colon, who Sellers said could easily have been on the all-tournament team, won the 3-point contest, beating teammate Zachary Graves. Colon was named MVP of the Kreul Classic, with Brown and Cannon on the all-tournament team.

The success also showed the team could succeed without 7-foot, 300-pound senior Peyton Marshall, who skipped his senior season to play in the Elite league. The team has been able to create an identity without the big guy in the lineup.

“We had to figure out what kind of team we have,” Sellers said. “We tried to use speed and quickness and pressure defense. We felt like if we shared the ball and played together we would be fine. After the fourth game we had a week to prepare for our next game and we really focused on fixing the areas we were struggling in. Now you’re seeing the result that came from buying in.”

Kell started the season 1-3, the losses coming against 7A powers McEachern, Newton and Grayson. Since then the Longhorns have won 10 straight, including a victory over Wheeler.