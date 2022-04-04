John Callen, member of 4 tennis halls of fame, has died

Callen grew up in Birmingham and played four seasons at Georgia Tech in the early 1970s, playing as high as No. 1 singles and serving as a co-captain. Callen worked as a teaching professional in Georgia for 15 years at Big Canoe, Indian Hills Country Club and the Standard Club.

Callen became president of the Georgia Tennis Association in 1982 and was a founder of the Georgia Tennis Hall of Fame, the Georgia Tennis Patrons Foundation and the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA) Foundation.

During Callen’s 33-year tenure with USTA Southern, the section’s membership topped 150,000, accounting for nearly a quarter of the USTA members nationwide.

The Southern Tennis Foundation, the charitable arm of USTA Southern, established the John Callen Scholarship to provide financial assistance to promising junior players. The Georgia Professional Tennis Association and the Racquet Sports Industry each established awards in Callen’s honor this year - GPTA’s John Callen Service Award and the RSI’s John Callen Lifetime Achievement Award. Callen was the first recipient of the latter.

Callen continued to play tennis almost his entire life and won many senior championships and held No. 1 Southern rankings several years. He won three doubles titles at the Atlanta Senior Invitational, which attracts more national champions than any other senior event in the country. The most recent win came in 2019.

The USTA Southern section confirmed Callen’s death Monday morning. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Callen is survived by his wife, Frances; daughters Ashley, Melanie and Courtney; and three grandchildren.