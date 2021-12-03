HS football: State semifinal scoreboard

Five Georgia football teams will try to reach state championship games for the first time Friday night when 16 semifinals will determine who advances to play next week at Center Parc Stadium.
Langston Hughes and North Oconee are in the semifinals for the first time, and Dacula, Appling County and Metter, though experienced in a final four, have never taken that next step.
Here’s more scoop on the semifinals.
Favorites: The teams to beat, and their percent chances of winning it all according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, are Collins Hill in 7A (87%), Buford in 6A (83%), Warner Robins in 5A (51%), Benedictine in 4A (66%), Cedar Grove in 3A (31%), Thomasville in 2A (67%), Trinity Christian in 1A Private (84%) and Metter (44%). Collins Hill, Trinity Christian and Metter have never football state titles. Thomasville last won in 1988.
Defending champs: Seven of eight are still playing. They are Grayson (Class 7A), Buford (6A), Warner Robins (5A), Pierce County (3A), Callaway (2A), Prince Avenue Christian (1A Private) and Irwin County (1A Public). Only Marist (4A) is out.
Surprises: Dacula and Grayson are the only unranked teams among the 32 semifinalists, though both were ranked in preseason. North Oconee and Swainsboro are the only ones not ranked in preseason, though both are ranked now. Swainsboro, which finished 4-7 in 2020, is in the semifinals for the first time since 2001. Cedartown is in the semis for the first time in 20 years. Blessed Trinity and Walton, third-place finishers in their regions, have won three consecutive playoff games on the road, and they’re road-bound again – Walton to Milton in Class 7A and Blessed Trinity to Calhoun in 5A.
Winnersvilles: Three cities have two teams in the semifinals. They are Bogart (North Oconee, Prince Avenue Christian), Fairburn (Creekside, Hughes) and Roswell (Blessed Trinity, Fellowship Christian).
History maker: Fellowship coach Tim McFarlin is the ninth coach in GHSA history to lead three schools to the semifinals. In his first season at Fellowship Christian, a Class A Private school, McFarlin previously led Roswell and Blessed Trinity.
