HS football: State semifinal scoreboard

Surprises: Dacula and Grayson are the only unranked teams among the 32 semifinalists, though both were ranked in preseason. North Oconee and Swainsboro are the only ones not ranked in preseason, though both are ranked now. Swainsboro, which finished 4-7 in 2020, is in the semifinals for the first time since 2001. Cedartown is in the semis for the first time in 20 years. Blessed Trinity and Walton, third-place finishers in their regions, have won three consecutive playoff games on the road, and they’re road-bound again – Walton to Milton in Class 7A and Blessed Trinity to Calhoun in 5A.

Winnersvilles: Three cities have two teams in the semifinals. They are Bogart (North Oconee, Prince Avenue Christian), Fairburn (Creekside, Hughes) and Roswell (Blessed Trinity, Fellowship Christian).

History maker: Fellowship coach Tim McFarlin is the ninth coach in GHSA history to lead three schools to the semifinals. In his first season at Fellowship Christian, a Class A Private school, McFarlin previously led Roswell and Blessed Trinity.

Explore State playoff brackets