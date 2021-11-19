HS football: State playoff scoreboard

Here is a look at some of the more intriguing players, teams and matchups as the playoffs move toward the quarterfinals.

The favorites: No. 1-ranked teams won by an average score of 50-10 in the first round. They are Collins Hill (Class 7A), Buford (6A), Cartersville (5A), Marist (4A), Monroe Area (3A), Rabun County (2A), Trinity Christian (A Private) and Irwin County (A Public). Collins Hill, Monroe Area, Rabun County and Trinity Christian have never won state titles.