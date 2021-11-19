ajc logo
HS football: State playoff scoreboard

The Grayson Rams take the field during a GHSA high school football game between the Grayson Rams and the Brookwood Broncos at Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. on Friday, October 22, 2021. (Jenn Finch/Special to the AJC)
Caption
The Grayson Rams take the field during a GHSA high school football game between the Grayson Rams and the Brookwood Broncos at Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. on Friday, October 22, 2021. (Jenn Finch/Special to the AJC)

Credit: Jenn Finch/Special to the AJC

By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

The Georgia high school football playoffs hit the round of 16 this weekend as 128 teams remain in contention for eight state championships that will be played Dec. 9-11 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

Here is a look at some of the more intriguing players, teams and matchups as the playoffs move toward the quarterfinals.

The favorites: No. 1-ranked teams won by an average score of 50-10 in the first round. They are Collins Hill (Class 7A), Buford (6A), Cartersville (5A), Marist (4A), Monroe Area (3A), Rabun County (2A), Trinity Christian (A Private) and Irwin County (A Public). Collins Hill, Monroe Area, Rabun County and Trinity Christian have never won state titles.

Best second-round game: Fourth-ranked Warner Robins is at No. 1 Cartersville in a rematch of the 2020 title game that Warner Robins won 62-28. Cartersville is 59-5 over the past five seasons. Warner Robins is 62-8.

Other gems: Fourteen other games match top-10 teams. Among them are No. 8 Marietta at No. 3 Milton in Class 7A, No. 9 Blessed Trinity at No. 2 Woodward Academy and No. 5 Creekside at No. 8 St. Pius in 5A, and No. 7 and defending champion Callaway at No. 3 Bleckley County in 3A,

What’s next: Thanksgiving week will usher in the quarterfinals, the first time that region champions can face off. If higher seeds win in the second round, the elite eight will render No. 1 Collins Hill at No. 5 Lowndes in Class 7A, No. 1 Buford at No. 2 Lee County in 6A, No. 1 Marist at No. 2 Benedictine in 4A and No. 1 Monroe Area at defending champion Pierce County in 3A.

Powered by Score Atlanta

Click here, if scores do not appear below.

