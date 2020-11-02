How the new Top 10 teams fared in Week 9

3. (3) Colquitt County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Camden County 34-13. Xavier Williams was 10-of-16 passing for 140 yards and rushed for 159 yards, with touchdown runs of 59 and 71 yards. Next: Friday vs. Lowndes (6-0)

4. (5) Norcross (8-0)

Last week: Beat Discovery 47-14. Norcross led 41-7 at halftime and ran up 350 total yards in 35 plays. Kaleb Jackson rushed for 98 yards on four carries. Next: Friday at Duluth (5-2)

5. (6) Roswell (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Milton (5-1)

6. (7) East Coweta (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Campbell (2-6)

7. (NR) Collins Hill (6-2)

Last week: Beat North Gwinnett 42-21. Sam Horn was 18-of-35 passing for 345 yards and five touchdowns as Collins Hill took to the air, rushing only 17 times for negative yards. Travis Hunter had five receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Sean Norris had six receptions for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Mountain View (1-6)

8. (NR) Newnan (7-0)

Last week: Beat McEachern 46-27. Bryson Moss for the third game this season scored three touchdowns, his final two in the third quarter to stretch Newnan’s lead to 36-21. Michael Maginnis was 13-of-23 passing for 195 yards. Newnan coach Chip Walker got his 150th victory. Newnan is ranked for the first time since 2010. Next: Friday vs. Pebblebrook (6-2)

9. (10) Cherokee (7-1)

Last week: Beat Etowah 35-6. A.J. Swann was 14-of-22 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Keith Adams Jr. rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Brady Bocherer had eight receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Alpharetta (2-3)

10. (8) Archer (4-3)

Last week: Beat Berkmar 69-7. Renoldo Spivey scored on a 45-yard run on Archer’s first play from scrimmage, and the Tigers led 55-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Discovery (2-5)

Out: No. 4 Brookwood (6-1), No. 9 North Gwinnett (5-3)

Class 6A

1. (1) Lee County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Houston County 27-6. Preston Simmons rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Simmons, Caleb McDowell and Chauncey Magwood combined for 308 yards rushing. Houston County scored its touchdown in the final minute. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (3-5)

2. (2) Buford (5-1)

Last week: Beat Shiloh 44-0. Victor Venn rushed for 72 yards on nine carries and scored three touchdowns. Buford led 34-0 at halftime and held Shiloh to 17 total yards for the game. Next: Friday at Lanier (4-2)

3. (3) Valdosta (3-3)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 14-0. Amari Jones was 11-of-22 passing for 161 yards, rushed for a team-leading 54 yards and threw TD passes to Javonte Sherman (32 yards) and Chris Wolf (12 yards), accounting for the Wildcats' touchdowns. Northside was held to 72 total yards. Next: Friday at Houston County (5-3)

4. (4) Lovejoy (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Today vs. Tucker (2-1)

5. (5) Richmond Hill (7-1)

Last week: Beat Brunswick 42-27. Ashaud Roberson rushed for 129 yards, his eighth consecutive game over 100. Tyler Coleman was 8-of-12 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Nathan Vickers and Shaquon Brooks had two sacks apiece. Next: Friday at Glynn Academy (5-3)

6. (6) Westlake (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Atlanta (2-3)

7. (7) Allatoona (6-0)

Last week: Beat Sprayberry 20-10. Jayden Ponder rushed for 130 yards on 22 carries. Allatoona was outgained in total yards 242-229 but never trailed in a game between Class 7A’s highest-scoring team (Sprayberry) and its highest-rated defense (Allatoona). Next: Friday vs. Kell (4-2)

8. (8) Dacula (4-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Shiloh (2-5)

9. (9) Carrollton (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at East Paulding (4-3)

10. (NR) River Ridge (7-0)

Last week: Beat Centennial 31-7. Amehre Morrison rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Carson Lathem had 99 yards passing and 65 rushing, with a hand in three touchdowns. River Ridge is ranked for the first time since the school opened in 2009. Next: Friday vs. Sequoyah (2-5)

Out: No. 10 Houston County (5-3)

Class 5A

1. (2) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

Last week: Game against Cartersville canceled. Next: Friday vs. Hiram (1-7)

2. (3) Warner Robins (6-1)

Last week: Beat Ware County 22-19. Warner Robins drove 89 yards on 13 plays for the winning touchdown, a 1-yard run by Ahmad Walker in the final two minutes. Jalen Addie was 14-of-22 passing for 173 yards and rushed for 121 yards on 21 carries. Next: Friday at Wayne County (3-5)

3. (1) Ware County (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Warner Robins 22-19. Ware fell short in its bid to become the third team in history to beat six ranked opponents in one regular season. Brandon Mills and Thomas Castellanos combined for 124 rushing yards on 23 carries, and Castellanos passed for 188 yards but was 11-of-34. Next: Nov. 13 vs. Veterans (4-3)

4. (4) Cartersville (6-1)

Last week: Game against Blessed Trinity canceled. Next: Friday vs. Woodland-Cartersville (3-2)

5. (5) Calhoun (6-2)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 38-0. Cole Spear intercepted two passes, returned one 65 yards for a touchdown, and scored on a 49-yard reception. Jerrian Hames rushed for 94 yards on seven carries. Next: Friday at Cass (6-2)

6. (6) Coffee (6-2)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 28-3. A.J. Wilkerson was 10-of-17 passing for 202 yards and two touchdowns. DB Travis Adams was in on 13 tackles, three for losses. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (4-3)

7. (8) Starr’s Mill (6-1)

Last week: Beat Griffin 21-0. Sophomore QB William Yarbrough rushed for a team-leading 71 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. It was the third shutout of the season for Starr’s Mill, which emerged as the only team without a region loss in Region 2. Next: Friday vs. Whitewater (3-4)

8. (9) St. Pius (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at M.L. King (1-4)

9. (10) Clarke Central (6-2)

Last week: Beat Greenbrier 56-21. William Robinson was 16-of-23 passing for 314 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Jairus Mack (4-115) and Rio Foster (6-114) each had more than 100 yards receiving. Felix Braddy rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Loganville (3-4)

10. (NR) Jones County (4-3)

Last week: Beat Ola 38-35. Andrew Garner rushed for 226 yards and scored on runs of 80 and 60 yards. Javious Barnes, normally a starting safety, played on offense and rushed for 103 yards on 12 carries. Alan Richter threw two TD passes to Maleek Wooten. Drew Jones led the way with five tackles, a forced fumble and recovery, and a blocked extra point. Evan West hit a 38-yard field goal for a 38-28 lead in the fourth quarter, and Jones County held on. Next: Friday vs. Eagle’s Landing (0-7)

Out: No. 7 Ola (6-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (5-0)

Last week: Beat Arabia Mountain 33-3. Marist held its opponent without a touchdown for the fifth consecutive game. Marist rushed for 264 yards, with Lincoln Parker rushing for a team-leading 53 yards on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Stephenson (4-0)

2. (2) Jefferson (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Chestatee (0-7)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Columbus (2-5)

4. (4) Stephenson (4-0)

Last week: Beat Mays 15-7. Terrance Guffie rushed for 126 yards on 21 carries and ran the ball five straight times for 30 yards to run out the clock after Mays had cut the lead to 15-7. Next: Friday at Marist (5-0)

5. (5) Benedictine (6-2)

Last week: Beat South Effingham 39-25. Holden Geriner passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Trent Broadnax had six receptions for 124 yards. Justin Thomas had 106 yards from scrimmage. Next: Friday vs. Beaufort, S.C. (4-1)

6. (6) Flowery Branch (5-2)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 27-20. Myles Ivey (22-139) and Jaizen Ellingham (18-103) each rushed for more than 100 yards, and Flowery Branch held on after taking a 20-0 lead. Next: Friday vs. Madison County (2-5)

7. (7) Bainbridge (4-3)

Last week: Beat Dade Christian, Fla. 35-13. Rashad Broadnax rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Braxton Johnson had TD receptions of 18 and 55 yards. Next: Thursday at Westover (1-2)

8. (8) Islands (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. New Hampstead (4-0)

9. (9) Cedartown (5-2)

Last week: Beat Ridgeland 56-12. Cedartown led 35-0 at halftime and rushed for 277 yards with 11 ball carriers. Jayden Johnson ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. C.J. Washington also scored two touchdowns. Next: Nov. 13 vs. Central-Carrollton (4-2)

10. (10) Baldwin (3-0)

Last week: Game with Howard canceled. Next: Friday vs. Spalding (2-5)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Westminster (4-2)

2. (2) Oconee County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Monroe Area (6-1)

3. (3) Peach County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Jackson (3-3)

4. (4) Crisp County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Jackson 40-7. A.J. Lofton rushed for 103 yards on four carries. Ahmad Brown passed for 107 yards and rushed for 96. Next: Friday at Americus-Sumter (0-6)

5. (5) Appling County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 70-0. Jarvis Mims rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries. Appling averaged 20.2 yards per rush (17-343) and 21.2 per play (25-533). Next: Nov. 13 vs. Brantley County (1-7)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-1)

Last week: Beat Sandy Creek 21-12. Will Hardy had two TD receptions, an interception and a fumble recovery, with both turnovers in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Deymon Fleming had 200 total yards and three TD passes. Joseph Rose led in tackles with eight. Next: Nov. 13 vs. Carver-Atlanta (2-4)

7. (7) Rockmart (6-1)

Last week: Beat Murray County 49-0. Javin Whatley rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Daquan Banks had six tackles, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles, scoring a touchdown on one. Next: Friday at Adairsville (5-2)

8. (8) Pierce County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Long County (0-8)

9. (10) Cherokee Bluff (7-0)

Last week: Beat Lumpkin County 41-6. Cherokee Bluff scored four touchdowns in the third quarter after leading 13-0 at halftime. Sebastian Irons was 8-of-8 passing for 97 yards and a touchdown. Cherokee Bluff had 309 yards rushing, led by Micah Hunter’s 94 on six carries. Next: Friday at Dawson County (4-3)

10. (NR) Richmond Academy (7-1)

Last week: Beat Morgan County 14-7. Richmond Academy entered the rankings for the first time since 1980. Next: Nov. 13 vs. Cross Creek (0-8)

Out: No. 9 Sandy Creek (2-3)

Class 2A

1. (1) Callaway (5-0)

Last week: Beat Bremen 26-16. Demetrius Coleman passed for 191 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards. Jalin Sheppard had three catches, all touchdowns, for 112 yards. Laquize Gilbert had 14 tackles. Next: Nov. 10 at Haralson County (6-0)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (8-0)

Last week: Beat Worth County 55-7. Rashard Davis was 5-of-6 passing for 196 yards. Marion Clark rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries. Denorris Goodwin rushed for 95 on two carries. Fitzgerald had 496 total yards. Next: Friday at Thomasville (5-3)

3. (3) Rabun County (6-1)

Last week: Game with Banks County canceled. Next: Friday at Elbert County (2-4)

4. (5) Haralson County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Temple 31-23. Clay Hyatt rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries as Haralson won in three overtimes. Haralson held 1,000-yard rusher Phillip Johnson to 60 yards rushing on 22 carries. Next: Thursday vs. Heard County (4-3)

5. (6) Thomasville (5-3)

Last week: Beat Cook 42-6. Ronnie Baker rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and was 11-of-19 passing for 99 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ricardo Johnson. Ricky Fulton rushed for 120 yards. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (8-0)

6. (9) Lovett (5-2)

Last week: Beat Towers 51-6. Lovett led 37-0 after 10 minutes and held Towers to 59 total yards. Michael Hollingsworth rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Stevie Bracey had four tackles for 25 yards in losses, forced two fumbles and returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Columbia (3-1)

7. (10) Putnam County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson County (4-2)

8. (NR) Northeast (5-1)

Last week: Beat Bleckley County 37-34. Northeast took a 30-14 lead in the third quarter, then needed a 13-yard TD pass from Travion Solomon to Dicey Hopkins in the final minute for the game-winner after Bleckley had gone ahead 34-30. Solomon was 15-of-23 passing for 361 yards and five touchdowns. Kalik Evans rushed for 125 yards on 27 carries. Brandon Watkins had eight receptions for 209 yards. Northeast is ranked for the first time since 2002. Next: Friday at Dodge County (3-3)

9. (4) Bleckley County (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Northeast 37-34. Bleckley County scored three touchdowns to take the lead from a 30-14 deficit but surrendered a touchdown in the final minute. Dominic Sasser was 12-of-22 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Washington County (4-3)

10. (8) Cook (5-3)

Last week: Lost to Thomasville 42-6. Cook lost for the third time, all to teams ranked in the top five of their classes. Next: Friday vs. Early County (4-2)

Out: No. 7 Toombs County (5-2)

Class A Private

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-1)

Last week: Beat George Walton Academy 41-17. Brock Vandagriff was 22-of-27 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns. Landon Owens had 150 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. Zac Dyer had four receptions for 130 yards. Next: Nov. 20 vs. Athens Christian (4-3)

2. (2) Eagle’s Landing Christian (4-3)

Last week: Beat Pacelli 30-7. QB Philip Massengale rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and ELCA held previously unbeaten Pacelli to 103 yards rushing and 12-of-36 passing with two interceptions. Next: Nov. 13 vs. Whitefield Academy (4-3)

3. (3) Fellowship Christian (7-0)

Last week: Beat King’s Ridge Christian 49-13. Murphy Reeves rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. Eli Hilderbrandt was 7-of-8 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown. Fellowship led 49-3 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Mount Pisgah Christian (4-3)

4. (4) Athens Academy (6-1)

Last week: Game with Loganville Christian canceled. Next: Friday vs. Athens Christian (4-3)

5. (5) Wesleyan (5-2)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 17-10. Griffin Caldwell rushed for 68 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns, his second one on a 3-yard run in overtime. Wesleyan then recovered a fumble on Hebron’s first play to seal the win. Ryan Rose was 10-of-16 passing for 120 yards. Hebron’s Colton Gauthier, committed to South Carolina, passed for 222 yards. Next: Friday vs. Providence Christian (0-7)

6. (7) Christian Heritage (6-1)

Last week: Beat Darlington 31-24. Gage Leonard scored on a 4-yard run with 47 seconds left to break a 24-24 tie. He had 181 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. Christian Thomas passed for 227 yards. Lane Massengale had four tackles for losses. It was Christian Heritage’s first win over Darlington in eight tries. Next: Friday at Mount Paran Christian (0-6)

7. (8) North Cobb Christian (6-1)

Last week: Beat Walker 48-7. Sharnard Banks rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. Isaiah Williams ran for 65 with two touchdowns on three carries. NCC rushed for 359 yards as a team. Next: Friday at Darlington (5-3)

8. (9) Trinity Christian (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Brookstone (3-4)

9. (10) Savannah Christian (7-1)

Last week: Beat Calvary Day 21-14. Spencer Robicheaux was 13-of-18 passing for 145 yards and threw a 25-yard TD pass to Jayden Hester in the final two minutes to break a 14-14 tie. DE Cameron Powell had two sacks. Freshman LB David Bucey was credited with 15 tackles. Next: Friday at Aquinas (7-1)

10. (NR) George Walton Academy (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Prince Avenue Christian 41-17. George Walton, within 10 points until the fourth quarter, entered the rankings despite a loss as previously unbeaten Aquinas lost to unranked Calvary Day. Next: Friday at Banks County (1-6)

Out: No. 6 Aquinas (7-1)

Class A Public

1. (1) Metter (7-0)

Last week: Beat McIntosh County Academy 27-7. Aaron Collins rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Taj Hobbs returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown. Danny Cheley intercepted two passes, returning one 40 yards for a score. Next: Friday vs. Bryan County (0-5)

2. (2) Irwin County (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (3-3)

3. (3) Brooks County (6-1)

Last week: Game with Charlton County canceled. Next: Friday vs. Clinch County (4-2)

4. (4) Commerce (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Social Circle (2-5)

5. (5) Dublin (6-1)

Last week: Beat Treutlen 45-0. Marquaveon Ashley rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Josh Isaac rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Dublin led 32-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Johnson County (6-1)

6. (6) Macon County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Greenville 56-6. Jakalen Williams threw five TD passes, three to Marcus Sanders on Sanders' only receptions covering 89 yards. Williams was 11-of-16 passing for 233 yards. Next: Friday at Manchester (3-5)

7. (7) Pelham (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Terrell County (3-2)

8. (8) Washington-Wilkes (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lincoln County (4-2)

9. (10) Chattahoochee County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Taylor County 25-0. Chattahoochee County, 6-0 for the first time in program history, posted its third consecutive shutout and entered the rankings for the first time since 2009. Cody Duffy threw three TD passes. Next: Friday vs. Schley County (4-3)

10. (9) Wilcox County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 46-7. Abe Stowe was 14-of-26 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns and completed passes to nine receivers. Next: Friday vs. Hawkinsville (2-5)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.