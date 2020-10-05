How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 5

3. (3) Colquitt County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Dothan, Ala. 63-27. Xavier Williams was 15-of-24 passing for 180 yards and four touchdowns. Lemeke Brockington scored two touchdowns on receptions and one rushing. Colquitt County put the game away in the fourth quarter with three touchdowns, one a 67-yard punt return by Ty’Querrius Lamar. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (2-3)

4. (4) Brookwood (4-0)

Last week: Beat North Paulding 45-28. Brookwood was up 31-7 at halftime. Marquis Groves-Killebrew scored on the return of a punt blocked by Michael Haynes, and Dylan Lonergan threw two TD passes to Sam Mbake. Brookwood is 4-0 for the first time since 2005. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (1-3)

5. (5) Norcross (4-0)

Last week: Beat Dunwoody 40-3. Mason Kaplan was 11-of-16 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns, two to Trey Goodman. Jahni Clarke rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Zakye Barker had a team-leading 10 solo tackles. Norcross led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Thursday vs. Meadowcreek (2-3)

6. (6) North Cobb (4-0)

Last week: Beat Etowah 28-10. Malachi Singleton was 9-of-15 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 59 yards and a score. Next: Friday at North Gwinnett (3-2)

7. (8) Collins Hill (4-1)

Last week: Beat Alpharetta 30-22. Sam Horn was 26-of-41 passing for 262 yards and four touchdowns. Travis Hunter, Class 7A’s leading receiver, had 14 receptions for 160 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday at East Coweta (4-1)

8. (NR) Cherokee (5-0)

Last week: Beat Cartersville 14-12. Keith Adams Jr. rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns, the second a 31-yard run with 2:05 left for a 14-5 lead. Cartersville returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, then completed a deep pass inside the Cherokee 10-yard line, where Cherokee FS Ryan O’Keefe forced a fumble that CB Austin Trimble recovered to clinch the game. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Woodstock (2-3)

Explore Cherokee enters rankings for first time since 2007

9. (NR) Roswell (3-0)

Last week: Beat Campbell 37-7. Ryan Hill rushed for 134 yards. Ryan Stevens rushed for 105. Robbie Roper was 8-of-14 passing for 107 yards and three touchdowns, two to Shawn Spence. Next: Friday vs. Walton (2-2)

10. (10) Parkview (3-1)

Last week: Beat Marietta 50-28. Colin Houck was 13-of-22 passing for 224 yards and five touchdowns. Jared Brown had four receptions – all for touchdowns – for 92 yards. Next: Thursday vs. Tucker (1-0)

Out: No. 7 Milton (2-1), No. 9 North Gwinnett (3-2)

Class 6A

1. (1) Valdosta (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lowndes (4-0)

2. (2) Buford (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Central Gwinnett (1-3)

3. (4) Lee County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Lithia Springs 62-6. Lee County led 28-0 in the first quarter, and six players scored. Smith Pinson was 9-of-12 passing for 120 yards and three touchdowns, and Caleb McDowell rushed for 120 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries. All came in the first half. Baron Hopson, Cedrick Wynn and A.J. Patrick intercepted passes. Next: Friday vs. Warner Robins (3-1)

4. (5) Lovejoy (5-0)

Last week: Beat Griffin 27-6. Stephen Craig was 7-of-10 passing for 140 yards and a touchdown. Jacorri Terrell rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Israel Nwokocha had two sacks. Next: Oct. 15 at Morrow (1-1)

5. (7) Richmond Hill (3-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 52-12. Ashaud Roberson rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Tyler Coleman was 9-of-10 passing for 104 yards. Kenyan Hunter scored two touchdowns on fumble returns, and Armon Mason returned an interception for a score. Richmond Hill led 31-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Bradwell Institute (0-2)

6. (3) Westlake (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Hillgrove 42-21. Playing a 7A opponent, Westlake lost its first game. Leo Blackburn had eight receptions for 138 yards, and Dacari Collins had six for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Zina Mulbah and Corzavius Smart combined for 140 rushing yards. Next: Friday at Shiloh (1-2)

7. (6) Dacula (1-2)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 49-27. Kyle Efford rushed for 274 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts, and Kaleb Edwards rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. Dacula put up 543 rushing yards and overcame 2-for-13 passing and a couple of turnovers. Next: Friday at Lanier (3-0)

8. (8) Allatoona (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Osborne (1-2)

9. (9) Douglas County (4-0)

Last week: Beat East Paulding 19-13. Kobe Harris rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Douglas County trailed 13-0 at halftime but scored on the opening drive in the third quarter and scored the winning touchdown midway in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Alexander (3-1)

10. (10) Carrollton (1-1)

Last week: Beat Dalton 34-24. Christian Lett rushed for 104 yards, and his 4-yard run with 4:14 left gave Carrollton a 34-10 lead. Keshawn Ridley rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. James McCauley was 15-of-22 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Jevaryon Farmer had 4.5 tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Rome (2-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Warner Robins (3-1)

Last week: Beat Houston County 44-10. Deuce Petty returned a fumble 65 yards and an interception 27 yards for touchdowns in the first half, when Warner Robins built a 27-0 lead. Jalen Addie was 8-of-12 passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns and scored on an 84-yard run. MLB Demarcious Robinson had three tackles for losses. DL Chayce Smith scored a safety. Next: Friday at Lee County (3-1)

2. (2) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Woodland-Cartersville (3-0)

3. (4) Ware County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 35-30. Ware trailed 23-14 in the third quarter but scored on drives of 68, 55 and 80 yards to break away. Thomas Castellanos rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and was 16-of-26 passing for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Benedictine (5-0)

4. (3) Cartersville (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Cherokee 14-12. Cartersville trailed 14-5 with 2:05 left but nearly won in the final seconds. Devonte Ross returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. After a defensive stop, Cartersville got the ball another time and completed a fourth-and-28 from midfield, but the play ended in a fumble inside the Cherokee 10-yard line with seconds left. Next: Oct. 16 at Cass (5-0)

5. (5) Veterans (4-0)

Last week: Beat Perry 24-14. Blake Ethridge was 18-of-29 passing for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Justin McCarty had four receptions for 98 yards. Lebron Fields rushed for 80 yards and had 71 receiving. Daniel Gibbs kicked a 48-yard field goal. Next: Friday at Oconee County (4-0)

6. (6) Calhoun (4-1)

Last week: Beat Woodstock 35-14. Jerrian Hames rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Christian Lewis was 15-of-28 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Calhoun forced four turnovers. Next: Oct. 16 at Hiram (0-5)

7. (8) Coffee (3-1)

Last week: Beat Glynn Academy 45-7. A.J. Wilkerson was 8-of-13 passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns. K.J. Davis had TD receptions of 82 and 15 yards. Coffee led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Camden County (4-1)

8. (9) Ola (4-0)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 20-6. Ola had 360 yards rushing – 146 from Micah Bell on nine carries and 100 on 18 by Jake Hall. Next: Friday vs. Woodland-Stockbridge (4-0)

9. (NR) Starr’s Mill (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Harris County (3-1)

10. (7) St. Pius (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Westminster 27-24. Dennis O’Shea rushed for 152 yards on 15 carries, and St. Pius had 334 yards rushing as a team but was 0-for-7 passing. Jack Tchienchou returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring. Next: Friday vs. Northview (1-2)

Out: No. 10 Harris County (3-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Hapeville Charter (0-2)

2. (2) Jefferson (4-0)

Last week: Beat Hart County 26-19. Malaki Starks threw a 33-yard TD pass to Spencer Neese with 26 seconds left to break a 19-19 tie. Jefferson, held to 261 total yards, completed only three passes, but all went for touchdowns, two to Neese. Starks rushed for 51 yards and passed for 114. Next: Friday at Flowery Branch (3-1)

3. (3) Benedictine (5-0)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 41-29. Holden Geriner was 16-of-20 passing for 215 yards and four touchdowns. Trent Broadnax had six receptions for 95 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Thomas had 141 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, eight tackles, an interception and a pass breakup. Next: Friday at Ware County (4-0)

4. (4) Stephenson (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lithonia 35-0. Tristan Williams had three tackles for losses and Jemal Foster had 2.5 as Stephenson held Lithonia to 38 total yards. Quashan Johnson rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Next: Friday vs. Arabia Mountain (0-1)

5. (5) Carver-Columbus (3-0)

Last week: Beat Shaw 56-12. D.J. Riles was 12-of-17 passing for 203 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and four touchdowns. Jamari Riley rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown. William Bonilla had five receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 16 at LaGrange (3-1)

6. (8) Flowery Branch (3-1)

Last week: Beat Hiram 34-7. David Renard was 16-of-18 passing for 246 yards and a touchdown. Myles Ivey rushed for 103 yards on 25 carries. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson (4-0)

7. (9) Northwest Whitfield (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 16 at Central-Carrollton (2-1)

8. (10) Hapeville Charter (0-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mays (2-2)

9. (7) Bainbridge (1-3)

Last week: Lost to Ware County 35-30. Bainbridge couldn’t hold a 23-14 lead in the third quarter and lost to a ranked team from a higher class for the third time. Quayde Hawkins was 25-of-39 passing for 339 yards and a touchdown, and Braxton Johnson had seven receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Cairo (0-3)

10. (NR) Islands (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jenkins 26-8. Islands held previous No. 6 Jenkins to 30 yards rushing and preseason all-state RB Damazzio Harris to 3 yards on 14 carries. Islands QB Jadon Adams was 9-of-15 passing for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Johnson-Savannah (1-0)

Out: No. 6 Jenkins (0-1)

Explore Week 5 Friday night roundups

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-0)

Last week: Beat Milton 14-7. Austin Smith was 15-of-21 passing for 116 yards and rushed for 108 yards, scoring both Cedar Grove touchdowns, the second a 22-yard run with 11:04 left after his team trailed 7-6. Bernard Mack had seven receptions for 87 yards. Joshua White had four sacks. Demarius Jackson had two sacks and three tackles for losses and forced a fumble. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (0-3)

2. (2) Crisp County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Upson-Lee (3-1)

3. (3) Oconee County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 44-14. Jacob Wright was 12-of-14 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns. Jake Johnson had five receptions for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Whit Weeks had two tackles for losses and returned an interception for a touchdown for the second time this season. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (4-0)

4. (4) Peach County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Mary Persons 42-7. Peach County scored four third-quarter touchdowns to expand a 14-7 halftime lead. Chris McMillian rushed for 76 yards. Peach attempted only one pass. NT D’Aren Igho-Osajie scored on a short return of a fumble. Next: Friday vs. Americus-Sumter (0-3)

5. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat Burke County 55-28. Brooks Miller had five receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Josh Williams returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score. Deymon Fleming threw TD passes of 56 yards to Gannon Hearst, 59 yards to Thomas Lowman, 33 yards to Will Hardy and 67 yards to Miller. Next: Friday at Westminster (2-0)

6. (6) Pierce County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 20-13. D.J. Bell rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and scored on a 20-yard run late in the fourth quarter for the final margin. Jermaine Brewton was 9-of-14 passing for 66 yards and rushed for 91 yards on 15 carries. Pierce beat a No. 1-ranked opponent for the first time since 1981 (Clinch County). Next: Friday at Fitzgerald (4-0)

7. (7) White County (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dawson County (1-3)

8. (8) Westminster (2-0)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 27-24. Alex Bacchetta kicked a 41-yard field goal with 1:55 left to break a 24-24 tie. Lowell Jones stopped a fourth-and-1 attempt at the Westminster 20 on the next drive, and St. Pius never seriously threatened again. John Collier was 19-of-28 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns, although with three interceptions. TE Holden Staes had seven receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns, both in the second quarter. Next: Friday vs. Greater Atlanta Christian (3-0)

9. (9) Rockmart (3-1)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 68-7. Javin Whatley passed for 156 yards and rushed for 94. Dennis Sims had two receptions for 75 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 16 at North Murray (1-1)

10. (10) Sandy Creek (1-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Douglass (0-2)

Class 2A

1. (1) Callaway (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (1-2)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Pierce County (4-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at East Jackson (1-2)

4. (4) Lovett (3-1)

Last week: Beat South Atlanta 37-12. Preston Lusink was 9-of-14 passing for 156 yards and touchdowns to three receivers. Collin Goldberg had 127 all-purpose yards. Lovett led 29-6 at halftime. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Pace Academy (2-1)

5. (7) Early County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Westover 21-20. Landon White threw a 34-yard TD pass to Ryan Foster, Early County’s only completed pass, for a 21-7 lead with 4:17 left, and Early held on. Jay Ealey rushed for a team-leading 78 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 16 at Thomasville (2-3)

6. (8) Bleckley County (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dodge County (1-2)

7. (9) Pace Academy (2-1)

Last week: Beat McNair 55-0. M.J. Morris was 12-of-16 passing for 167 yards and three touchdowns, two to Jayden Thomas. Deuce Jordan had 10 receptions for 101 yards. DT Xavier Agostino had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. South Atlanta (1-3)

8. (10) Haralson County (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Banks County (1-4)

9. (5) Thomasville (2-3)

Last week: Lost to Oconee County 44-14. Thomasville scored its points in the fourth quarter and lost to a ranked team from a higher class for the third time. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Early County (3-0)

10. (6) Heard County (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Cedartown 48-14. Heard County suffered three bad long snaps, got a punt blocked and gave up a touchdown on a fumble return from midfield against a 4A opponent. Next: Friday vs. Central-Carrollton (2-1)

Class A Private

1. (2) Athens Academy (4-0)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 55-12. Palmer Bush was 10-for-10 passing for 240 yards with touchdown passes to Ethan Connelly, Deion Colzie and Austin McGee, all in the first half. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian (2-1)

2. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (4-1)

Last week: Beat Wesleyan 52-26. Prince Avenue blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown, recovered a muffed kickoff and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Brock Vandagriff was 20-of-33 passing for 337 yards and scored four touchdowns. Landon Owens had 230 all-purpose yards, including a 96-yard kickoff return. Logan Johnson had four receptions for 132 yards. Next: Oct. 16 at Hebron Christian (2-1)

3. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-3)

Last week: Lost to Pierce County 20-13. Freshman Brandon Hood rushed for 138 yards on 16 carries, but ELCA had only 59 yards of total offense otherwise and lost its third consecutive game, all to top-10 opponents from higher classifications. Next: Oct. 16 at Trinity Christian (4-1)

4. (5) Fellowship Christian (4-0)

Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 27-0. Murphy Reeves rushed for 170 yards on 17 carries, part of Fellowship’s 392 yards rushing as a team. Fellowship scored on drives of 80 and 93 yards in the first quarter. Next: Friday at St. Francis (1-3)

5. (4) Wesleyan (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Prince Avenue Christian 52-26. Griffin Caldwell rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, and Ryan Rose was 12-of-15 passing for 188 yards and a touchdown. Wyatt Hodges had seven receptions for 75 yards and made eight tackles. Prince Avenue scored on a kick return and blocked punt. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Athens Academy (4-0)

6. (7) Trinity Christian (4-1)

Last week: Beat Landmark Christian 44-12. Danny Baird scored on runs of 62 and 10 yards, his only attempts of the game, and returned an interception 45 yards for a score. Tyson Wall rushed for 73 yards on 17 carries. Jimbo Batchelor had a team-leading nine solo tackles, two for losses. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-3)

7. (6) North Cobb Christian (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Fellowship Christian 27-0. North Cobb Christian was held to 54 rushing yards, more than 300 below its average. Luke Beverly had five receptions for 117 yards. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Bowdon (1-3)

8. (8) Holy Innocents' (1-3)

Last week: Beat Loganville Christian 42-6. Holy Innocents' rushed for 343 yards, passed for 94, and allowed 102, with 60 of those coming on one play. Loganville Christian was held to minus-1 yard rushing. Wyatt Lybrook rushed for 110 yards to lead Holy Innocents'. The game was the second ever played at Holy Innocents' on-campus Baker Field. Next: Friday at Athens Christian (3-1)

9. (9) Aquinas (5-0)

Last week: Beat Strong Rock Christian 35-14. Aquinas had 306 yards rushing in a game between unbeaten teams. QB James Schlegel rushed for 158 yards and passed for 49. R.J. Edwards rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Tattnall Square (3-1)

10. (10) Darlington (3-1)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Ringgold 20-7. Darlington rallied from a 7-6 halftime deficit after Heritage returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. Harrison Allen rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Luke Lewis had four tackles for losses and two sacks, and Darlington held Heritage to 13 yards rushing. Brinson Sumner made field goals of 31, 39, 34 and 36 yards. Next: Friday vs. King’s Ridge Christian (2-0)

Class A Public

1. (1) Brooks County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County 63-34. Nitavion Burrus was 11-of-18 passing for 222 yards and four touchdowns to four receivers and rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Derrick Woods blocked two punts. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (2-2)

2. (2) Metter (4-0)

Last week: Beat Portal 56-0. Metter scored touchdowns on a punt return (Danny Cheley 75 yards), fumble return (Jerrail Lawrence 40 yards) and interception return (Tre Hall 36 yards) and led 43-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins County (0-4)

3. (3) Macon County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Central-Talbotton 63-6. Branden Cochran rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Toombs County (3-1)

4. (4) Irwin County (2-2)

Last week: Beat Tift County 35-20. Irwin County intercepted five passes and returned two for touchdowns. Gabe Benyard had three receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 70 yards for a score. Kam Ward rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown. Garland Benyard had two receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown and blocked an extra-point attempt. Next: Friday at Brooks County (4-0)

5. (5) Clinch County (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (2-2)

6. (6) Commerce (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Mount Paran Christian (0-4)

7. (7) Dublin (1-1)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 42-14. Marquaveon Ashley rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Kendall Wade and Josh Isaac each returned interceptions for touchdowns. Next: Friday at Dooly County (0-0)

8. (8) Taylor County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Greenville 48-19. QB Jabin Ford rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and attempted Taylor County’s four passes, completing two for 46 yards. Freshman D.J. Jenkins returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Manchester (1-3)

9. (NR) Pelham (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 16 at Randolph-Clay (0-3)

10. (NR) Marion County (2-2)

Last week: Beat Schley County 15-14. Jamal Sampson rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and scored the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime. Marion County had only 143 yards of total offense but held Schley to 186 yards and 0-for-3 passing. Next: Friday at Chattahoochee County (3-0)

Out: No. 9 Schley County (2-2), No. 10 Wilcox County (3-1)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.