Week 5 Friday Night Roundups

After a series of first-quarter miscues left them trailing host North Paulding, the no. 4 ranked Brookwood Broncos surged to a 31-7 halftime lead with stellar performances on both sides of the ball en route to a 45-28 victory―and the program’s first 4-0 start since 2005. Brookwood’s first two drives ended in a missed field goal attempt and a fumble recovered and returned for North Paulding’s lone first-half points before sophomore Jumal Prothro tied it up with a 4-yard rushing score. The Broncos then capitalized on the friendly field position afforded by Princeton Brown’s sack of North Paulding’s quarterback with a 15-yard touchdown by Tad Logan to take the lead. The Wolfpack returned the favor on Brookwood’s next drive, sacking sophomore quarterback Dylan Lonergan and forcing the Broncos to settle for a field goal from Dan Le-Hernandez. UGA-commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew returned a blocked punt on the following North Paulding drive for a touchdown, however, and Lonergan’s 56-yard strike to Samuel M’Bake ballooned the Brookwood lead to 31-7 in the final moments of the half.

After trading punts to start the second half, Brookwood stormed down the field for another Longergan-to-M’Bake touchdown. Sophomore Javon Thorton intercepted Lonergan on the next Brookwood drive for a 76-yard pick-six to cut the lead to 38-14, but the Broncos recovered the Wolfpack’s onside kick attempt and Lonergan scored on the keeper on the first snap of the final frame. The Wolfpack offense added two late scores—their only of the night—for the 45-28 final.