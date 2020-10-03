Week 5 Friday Night Roundups

*This file will be updated throughout the evening.
After a series of first-quarter miscues left them trailing host North Paulding, the no. 4 ranked Brookwood Broncos surged to a 31-7 halftime lead with stellar performances on both sides of the ball en route to a 45-28 victory―and the program’s first 4-0 start since 2005. Brookwood’s first two drives ended in a missed field goal attempt and a fumble recovered and returned for North Paulding’s lone first-half points before sophomore Jumal Prothro tied it up with a 4-yard rushing score. The Broncos then capitalized on the friendly field position afforded by Princeton Brown’s sack of North Paulding’s quarterback with a 15-yard touchdown by Tad Logan to take the lead. The Wolfpack returned the favor on Brookwood’s next drive, sacking sophomore quarterback Dylan Lonergan and forcing the Broncos to settle for a field goal from Dan Le-Hernandez. UGA-commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew returned a blocked punt on the following North Paulding drive for a touchdown, however, and Lonergan’s 56-yard strike to Samuel M’Bake ballooned the Brookwood lead to 31-7 in the final moments of the half.
After trading punts to start the second half, Brookwood stormed down the field for another Longergan-to-M’Bake touchdown. Sophomore Javon Thorton intercepted Lonergan on the next Brookwood drive for a 76-yard pick-six to cut the lead to 38-14, but the Broncos recovered the Wolfpack’s onside kick attempt and Lonergan scored on the keeper on the first snap of the final frame. The Wolfpack offense added two late scores—their only of the night—for the 45-28 final.
No. 8 ranked Holy Innocents' picked up its first victory of the season in convincing fashion over visiting Loganville Christian. The Golden Bears forced a three-and-out on Loganville Christian’s first possession and quarterback Marshall Nichols capped a 5-play, 44-yard scoring drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to give Holy Innocents' the early 7-0 lead. Drew Bomar scored a 13-yard run, TyQuann Alexander tacked on a 9-yard touchdown run and Nichols found Zach Jackson through the air on a 22-yard touchdown before the half to push the lead to 28-0. Holy Innocents' opened the second half with an 86-yard touchdown drive—capped by a 7-yard Nichols touchdown run—that ate up 6:27 of clock. Loganville Christian answered with a 60-yard touchdown pass, but Charlie Mallady and Alexander blocked the PAT and the score remained 35-6. Holy Innoncents' added its final score near the end of the third quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run by Wyatt Lybrook. Golden Bears kicker Chris Carrillo finished a perfect 6-of-6 on his PATs.
