How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 4

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (1-2)

2. (2) Colquitt County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Lee County 37-20. Colquitt County never trailed and went up 37-14 early in the fourth quarter. Neko Fann was 19-of-29 passing for 200 yards and rushed for 31 yards, and Ny Carr had seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. Next: Sept. 22 vs. Cedar Grove (2-2)

3. (3) Mill Creek (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (2-2)

4. (4) Walton (3-0)

Last week: Beat Pope 67-7. Walton led 60-0 at halftime. Jeremy Hecklinski was 12-of-17 passing for 223 yards. Ashton Woods and Lota Ogokwe had five tackles behind the line between them. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (1-3)

5. (5) Carrollton (3-1)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 50-0. Ju Ju Lewis was 15-of-22 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Levy had a three-yard tackle for loss for a safety on Villa Rica’s first possession. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins (1-2)

6. (6) Parkview (3-0)

Last week: Beat North Gwinnett 35-32. Trelain Maddox rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns, the last one a 3-yard run with 1:10 left. He also intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. St. Pius (1-3)

7. (7) Westlake (4-0)

Last week: Beat Southwest DeKalb 57-7. Sean Smith was 10-of-11 passing for 136 yards. Tyler McKinstry and Demarius Hines returned interceptions for touchdowns, and Carmelo O’Neal returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Newton (4-0)

8. (8) Milton (2-1)

Last week: Beat Roswell 34-14. T.J. Lester’s 1-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter at the end of a 14-play, 71-yard drive broke open what had been a seven-point game. Lester rushed for 114 yards on 22 carries. Luke Nickel was 18-of-26 passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Alpharetta (1-2)

9. (NR) Valdosta (3-1)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 45-12. Todd Robinson was 14-of-18 passing for 144 yards and rushed for 64 yards. Prince Jean rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on four carries and had nine receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. His 85-yard run put Valdosta up 31-3 late in the third quarter. Shakevious Wright returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Deerfield Beach, Fla. (1-2)

10. (10) Grayson (3-1)

Last week: Beat Spartanburg, S.C., 21-19. Elijah Miller scored the winning touchdown on a 7-yard run midway in the fourth quarter of a road game against the No. 4 team in South Carolina’s highest classification. Grayson trailed 16-9 at halftime. Next: Sept. 22 vs. Lowndes (3-0)

Out: No. 9 Norcross (2-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (4-0)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 24-7. Gavin Hall rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Baxter Wright was 14-of-26 passing for 241 yards. Gainesville led 453-92 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Apalachee (0-4)

2. (2) Hughes (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at New Manchester (1-2)

3. (6) Thomas County Central (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Brooks County (1-2)

4. (3) Houston County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Locust Grove 56-12. A.J. Hill was 15-of-21 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Taleb had 129 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on nine touches. Darius Patterson returned an interception for a touchdown. Houston County also scored a touchdown on a blocked kick. Next: Sept. 22 at Warner Robins (1-2)

5. (4) Lee County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 37-20. Lee County led 409-265 in total yards but lost three turnovers and had more than 100 penalty yards. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 179 yards on 21 carries. Next: Friday vs. Lake Gibson, Fla. (3-0)

6. (8) Rome (3-1)

Last week: Beat Pebblebrook 48-7. Reece Fountain was 12-of-15 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Trey Scales and Rishard Sullivan scored on interception returns. Rome led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Sept. 22 at Allatoona (0-4)

7. (9) Marist (3-1)

Last week: Beat Woodward Academy 17-10. Jackson Hughes scored on a 3-yard run in overtime, and Marist forced a turnover on downs. Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (3-0)

8. (5) Roswell (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Milton 34-14. K.J. Smith was 13-of-24 passing for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 91 yards on 11 carries. Roswell failed to score on two trips into Milton’s red zone. Next: Sept. 22 at Johns Creek (1-2)

9. (7) Woodward Academy (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Marist 17-10. Woodward led 294-193 in total yards but lost three fumbles, one in Marist’s red zone in the final minute of regulation. Hudson Hanges had kicked a 47-yard field goal earlier. Lucas Farrington rushed for 105 yards, Griffin Marshall passed for 168, and Josiah Abdulla had 98 yards receiving. Next: Friday at Morrow (1-3)

10. (NR) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 16-14. Noah Godhard kicked a 24-yard field goal with 2:25 left, and Blessed Trinity won despite just 173 yards of total offense. St. Pius was held to 145 yards and five first downs. Next: Friday vs. Marist (3-1)

Out: No. 10 Northside-Warner Robins (2-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Benedictine 31-24. Ware County led 14-0 and had 335 total yards but committed four turnovers against the No. 1 team in Class 4A. Luke Hooks passed for 267 yards. Next: Sept. 22 at Bainbridge (2-2)

2. (3) Creekside (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lithia Springs (0-3)

3. (4) Coffee (3-0)

Last week: Beat Bolles, Fla. 17-9. Fred Brown rushed for 109 yards on 24 carries. Coffee held Bolles to 91 yards rushing and 7-of-23 passing. Next: Friday vs. Salem (1-2)

4. (6) Jefferson (4-0)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 44-7. Sammy Brown rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries. Jefferson led 30-0 at halftime. Next: Sept. 22 vs. Clarke Central (2-1)

5. (5) Cartersville (4-0)

Last week: Beat Columbia 31-6. Jamauri Brice had four receptions for 86 yards and had a 26-yard run. Next: Friday vs. Heritage-Conyers (2-1)

6. (2) Warner Robins (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Valdosta 45-12. Judd Anderson was 16-of-29 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown. Warner Robins was held to 152 total yards. Next: Friday at Dutchtown (1-3)

7. (7) Hiram (4-0)

Last week: Beat Morrow 48-0. Kaden Hamilton rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Six Hiram players had sacks. Next: Friday vs. Drew (1-2)

8. (8) Calhoun (3-1)

Last week: Beat Cedartown 35-21. Trey Townsend was 17-of-26 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Caden Williams rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Jacob Shuler had eight solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and an interception. Next: Friday vs. Sonoraville (2-2)

9. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-0)

Last week: Beat Decatur 31-17. Jack Stanton passed for 355 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown. His top targets were Gabe Daniels (3-120-1) and Xavier Daisy (3-85-2). Micah Pryor had three sacks. Denzell Watkins intercepted two passes. Next: Sept. 22 vs. Northview (0-3)

10. (9) Clarke Central (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Gainesville 24-7. Clarke Central was held to 92 total yards against Class 6A’s No. 1 team. Next: Friday at South Forsyth (0-3)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (4-0)

Last week: Beat Ware County 31-24. Benedictine trailed 14-0, then scored 31 unanswered points and held on. Luke Kromenhoek was 18-of-28 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns. Bryce Baker rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian (3-1)

2. (2) North Oconee (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Madison County (3-0)

3. (3) Troup (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Whitewater (2-1)

4. (4) Perry (2-1)

Last week: Beat Veterans 49-41. Ahmad Gordon rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. His TD runs of 16 and 45 yards in the fourth quarter helped Perry overcome a 41-35 deficit. Colter Ginn was 18-of-31 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Veterans’ Preston Bird scored all six of his team’s touchdowns. Next: Friday at Peach County (0-3)

5. (6) Bainbridge (2-2)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 46-28. Bainbridge trailed 28-19 in the third quarter, then scored 27 points in final 13:02. Keenan Phillips rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. Next: Sept. 22 vs. Ware County (3-1)

6. (7) Holy Innocents’ (4-0)

Last week: Beat Washington 37-12. Holy Innocents’ led 37-0 at halftime. Nicholas Morgan scored two rushing touchdowns and a safety. Next: Friday vs. Douglass (3-1)

7. (8) Burke County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Evans 29-14. Jeremy Richardson rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and had two receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. A’merre Williams rushed for 98 yards on 12 carries, and his 27-yard TD run midway in the third quarter broke a 7-7 tie. Next: Friday at Oconee County (1-3)

8. (9) Spalding (4-0)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 41-27. Curt Clark was 12-of-16 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Robert Henderson had 115 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 16 touches. Next: Sept. 22 vs. Baldwin (3-1)

9. (5) Wayne County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Appling County 21-7. Wayne Fuller was held to 43 yards rushing after two 250-yard games. Next: Friday at Statesboro (1-2)

10. (10) Baldwin (3-1)

Last week: Beat Washington County 20-10. Micah Welch rushed for 125 yards and caught a 23-yard pass. Sadur Salahuddin rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown. Lamar Pounds passed for 135 yards. Next: Sept. 22 at Spalding (4-0)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-2)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 37-26. Cedar Grove blew a 24-6 lead and trailed 26-24 entering the fourth quarter but got two TD passes from E.J. Colson, who was 13-of-20 passing for 145 yards. Javon Beckford returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown. Boden Walker rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Mill Creek (3-0)

2. (2) Calvary Day (3-0)

Last week: Beat Charlotte Christian, N.C. 41-10. Jake Merklinger was 10-of-15 passing for 272 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Smith had four receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Tillman rushed for 100 yards. Charlotte Christian is the No. 17 overall team in North Carolina, according to MaxPreps. Next: Friday vs. Liberty County (0-3)

3. (4) Stephens County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Dawson County 35-0. Javin Gordon rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Kymani Colbert had five tackles for losses. Next: Friday at White County (2-1)

4. (3) Sandy Creek (3-1)

Last week: Lost to East Coweta 31-14. Dalen Penson passed for 145 yards and rushed for 73, and Amari Latimer also rushed for 73. Sandy Creek was within 21-14 entering the fourth quarter before loosing grip against an undefeated Class 7A opponent. Next: Friday at Collins Hill (1-2)

5. (5) Savannah Christian (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Savannah Country Day (2-1)

6. (10) Mary Persons (3-1)

Last week: Beat Haralson County 35-14. Duke Watson rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and Christian Stewart ran for 117 yards on nine carries. Mac Nelson was 10-of-17 passing for 111 yards. R.J. Holder had 14 tackles and forced a fumble. Next: Sept. 22 at Columbus (1-2)

7. (7) Monroe Area (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Prince Avenue Christian 45-17. Monroe Area trailed 31-7 at halftime against Class A Division I’s No. 1 team. Next: Friday at Morgan County (3-1)

8. (6) Carver-Atlanta (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Stephenson 29-14. Carver got down 29-0 after allowing a special-teams touchdown and an 87-yard TD pass. Next: Friday at Buford (3-0)

9. (8) Thomasville (1-3)

Last week: Lost to Bainbridge 46-28. Thomasville led 28-19 late in the third quarter before an avalanche of 27 Bainbridge points. Jay Randall rushed for 86 yards. Next: Friday at Tift County (0-3)

10. (9) Carver-Columbus (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Northeast 25-18. Carver had a fourth-and-2 at the Northeast 5 in the final two minutes but was turned away. Carver gave up a defensive touchdown to go down 19-7 early. Next: Friday at Brookwood (1-2)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Laney (1-1-1)

2. (2) Appling County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 21-7. Appling County allowed just 45 total yards and stopped all 10 of Wayne County’s third-down attempts. Dayson Griffis was 15-of-26 passing for 208 yards. Next: Friday vs. Moore Haven, Fla. (2-1)

3. (3) Callaway (2-1)

Last week: Beat Heard County 38-6. Deshun Coleman was 6-of-6 passing for 85 yards and rushed for 66 yards on four carries. Cam Tucker had four tackles for losses, a sack and a touchdown reception. Next: Sept. 22 at Redan (1-2)

4. (4) Pierce County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Liberty County 49-6. Joe Drew had TD receptions of 22 and 46 yards in the first quarter. Caden McGatha was 9-of-13 passing for 119 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (0-4)

5. (5) Northeast (2-1)

Last week: Beat Carver-Columbus 25-18. Northeast defended a two-point attempt midway in the fourth quarter to preserve a 19-18 lead, and Nick Woodford scored on a 45-yard run with three minutes left. Northeast then stopped a fourth down play at its 4 to clinch the win. Woodford rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Reginald Glover was 7-of-14 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown. Kavon Conciauro returned a fumble two yards for a touchdown for a 19-6 lead late in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. ACE Charter (4-0)

6. (7) Fellowship Christian (2-1)

Last week: Beat St. Francis 56-6. Jonathan Gransby was 7-of-9 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns, and C.J. Givers rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Evan Haynes had three receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Fellowship led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Sept. 22 vs. Lovett (1-2)

7. (6) Fitzgerald (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Madison County, Fla. 30-16. Fitzgerald suffered a second consecutive loss for the first time since 2017. Madison County is the No. 3 team in Florida’s Class 3A. Next: Sept. 22 vs. Dodge County (1-3)

8. (8) Rockmart (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Dalton 21-14. Dalton won on a TD pass and interception in overtime. Rockmart had 311 total yards. Rockmart had four turnovers to Dalton’s none. Next: Friday at Irwin County (2-1)

9. (10) Toombs County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 44-0. T.J. Stanley was 9-of-14 passing for 224 yards and four touchdowns, and Lagonza Hayward had two touchdowns receiving and one returning a kickoff. Next: Friday vs. Treutlen (0-3)

10. (9) Cook (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Clinch County 35-27. Cook scored in the final minute for the final margin after allowing three TD plays of 75 yards or longer. Next: Sept. 22 vs. Jeff Davis (2-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0)

Last week: Beat Monroe Area 45-17. Aaron Philo was 19-of-28 passing for 347 yards and two touchdowns, both to C.J. Dockery, and rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian (0-3)

2. (2) Swainsboro (4-0)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 11-7. Qin Brown rushed for 72 yards and scored on a 24-yard run and two-point conversion with 5:30 left for the final margin. Dodge County drove to the Swainsboro 8 and turned the ball over on downs with 3:41 left, and Swainsboro ran out the clock. Jylerris Williams had 10 solo tackles and 2.5 tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Emanuel County Institute (1-2)

3. (3) Irwin County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Turner County 48-36. Shane Marshall (151 yards), Wesley Walters (139) and Jaken Thomas (130) each ran for more than 100 yards, and Caleb Barnett added 78. Irwin had 511 team rushing yards. Next: Friday vs. Rockmart (1-2)

4. (4) Bleckley County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Schley County 48-42. Bleckley County lost in overtime to the No. 1 Class A Division II team in a game of 13 touchdowns, each that broke or created a tie. Joshua Stanley rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries. Kam’Ryn Everett passed for 132 yards and rushed for 86. Marcus Newson had five catches for 99 yards. Next: Friday at West Laurens (1-2)

5. (5) Trion (3-0)

Last week: Beat Gordon Central 64-6. Toby Maddux rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and caught a 24-yard TD pass. Next: Friday at Model (2-0)

6. (6) Brooks County (1-2)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County 49-14. Chris Cole rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Ja’Ven Watts was 6-of-9 passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 49 yards. Camauri Brinson had four receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (3-0)

7. (8) Rabun County (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Heard County (0-3)

8. (9) Elbert County (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Washington-Wilkes (2-1)

9. (10) Mount Vernon (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Tattnall Square (1-3)

10. (NR) Bryan County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Portal (2-1)

Out: No. 7 Dublin (2-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Bleckley County 48-42. K.B. Aldridge scored on an 11-yard run in overtime after Schley held Bleckley on downs. Jay Kanazawa was 19-of-36 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns, and Jalewis Solomon had eight receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown. Solomon also scored on a 2-yard run. Next: Friday at Central-Talbotton (1-2)

2. (3) Macon County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Greenville (0-3)

3. (6) Clinch County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Cook 35-27. Jeremy Bell scored on a 95-yard kickoff return, a 35-yard reception and runs of 85 and 75 yards. He finished with 160 yards rushing, 100 receiving and 119 returning. Next: Friday at Bacon County (2-1)

4. (2) Manchester (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Lamar County 17-14. Quavion Cooper scored on a 4-yard run and a two-point conversion with two minutes left to get Manchester within 17-14, but Lamar County was able to run out the clock. Next: Friday at Marion County (2-1)

5. (4) Bowdon (2-2)

Last week: Beat Tattnall Square 40-13. Bowdon rushed for 313 yards on 33 carries. Jordan Beasley ran for 118. Kyler McGrinn passed for 152. Next: Friday at Dade County (1-2)

6. (5) Aquinas (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Harlem (2-2)

7. (9) Greene County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Wilkinson County 41-6. Travez Gibson rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns, and Kevin Wynn had four tackles for losses and forced a fumble. Next: Friday at Oglethorpe County (1-2)

8. (7) Early County (2-1)

Last week: Game with Terrell County postponed. Next: Friday at Baconton Charter (1-1)

9. (8) McIntosh County Academy (2-1)

Last week: Beat West Nassau, Fla. 18-0. MCA led 143-86 in total yards and overcame three turnovers. Nehemiah West scored on an 11-yard run and threw a 29-yard TD pass to DeMarien McNear. Next: Friday at Lanier County (3-0)

10. (10) Jenkins County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Cross Creek 39-14. Robtravious Coney rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and Jenkins County had 443 yards rushing as a team. Next: Friday vs. Screven County (1-2)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.