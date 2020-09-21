How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 3

3. (4) North Gwinnett (3-0)

Last week: Beat Parkview 21-0. Marcus McFarlane rushed for 118 yards, and North Gwinnett had six sacks and held Parkview to 5-of-24 passing and less than 225 yards of total offense. It was North Gwinnett’s 27th consecutive home victory. Next: Friday vs. Lovejoy (3-0)

4. (5) Colquitt County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Banneker 51-0. Colquitt County held Banneker to minus-38 yards and 4-of-16 passing. Xavier Williams was 12-of-22 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 27-yard run. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (2-0)

5. (8) Mill Creek (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dacula 20-14. Mill Creek led 17-0 at halftime and held on as Dacula never had the ball again with a chance to take the lead. Josh Battle rushed for 124 yards on 20 carries. Tim Page had three receptions for 101 yards and a score. M.J. Patterson was 10-of-15 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Clayton had a team-leading six solo tackles and three tackles for losses. Brock Pellegrino made field goals of 40 and 47 yards. Next: Friday at Brookwood (2-0)

6. (9) Brookwood (2-0)

Last week: Beat Walton 43-32. Brookwood trailed 32-21 in the fourth quarter, when Dylan Lonergan threw two TD passes and scored on a 59-yard run. Lonergan was 21-of-30 passing for 274 yard and three touchdowns and rushed for 128 yards and a score on five carries. Stone Bonner had five receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Mill Creek (1-0)

7. (3) Parkview (1-1)

Last week: Lost to North Gwinnett 21-0. Cody Brown rushed for 115 yards on 21 carries, but the Panthers were shut out for the first time since 2014. Next: Friday at Loganville (1-1)

8. (10) Norcross (2-0)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 28-14. Norcross turned away East Coweta on three drives inside the 5-yard line by stuffing a fake field goal, forcing a fumble and stopping four straight runs. Zion Alexander returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, scored on a 38-yard sweep and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at South Gwinnett (3-0)

9. (NR) North Cobb (3-0)

Last week: Beat Alpharetta 21-13. Malachi Singleton was 17-of-24 passing for 148 yards and rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns, including a 9-yard run for a 21-6 lead in the fourth quarter. OLB Joshua Josephs intercepted two passes and had 11 tackles and five QB hurries. North Cobb is in an AJC poll for the first time since 2017. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Etowah (0-2)

10. (NR) Milton (1-0)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 29-0. After a scoreless first half, Milton scored 22 points in the third quarter and held Johns Creek to five first downs and 82 total yards. Jordan McDonald rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Devin Farrell was 13-of-21 passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (0-1)

Out: No. 6 Collins Hill (2-1), No. 7 Marietta (1-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Valdosta (2-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 45-7. Amari Jones, starting for injured Jake Garcia, was 11-of-18 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Tajh Sanders had three receptions for 80 yards. Bainbridge was held to 133 total yards. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (1-0)

2. (2) Lee County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Crawford County 66-0. Lee County led by 40 after one quarter and 60 at halftime. Caleb McDowell scored on a 56-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. Nine Lee County players scored touchdowns. Anthony McGrady returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown. Crawford County finished with minus-51 yards in total offense. Next: Friday at Lowndes (3-0)

3. (5) Westlake (1-0)

Last week: Beat Creekside 27-7. Zina Mulbah rushed for 113 yards on 12 carries. Corzavius Smart rushed for 85 on eight. R.J. Johnson passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns. It was the opener for both Fulton County teams. Next: Friday at Johns Creek (0-1)

4. (6) Buford (1-1)

Last week: Beat Carver-Atlanta 39-6. Victor Venn rushed for 89 of the Wolves' 228 yards on the ground. Next: Friday vs. Clarke Central (1-1)

5. (4) Dacula (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Mill Creek 20-14. Kyle Efford had 102 yards from scrimmage and scored both Dacula touchdowns, but the Falcons trailed 17-0 early and scored their final touchdown with two seconds left. Next: Oct. 2 at Mountain View (1-2)

6. (7) Richmond Hill (2-1)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 24-21. Richmond Hill led 17-0 at halftime and 24-7 in the third quarter and held on. Ashaud Roberson rushed for 151 yards on 27 carries and threw a 33-yard pass. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Northside-Warner Robins (2-1)

7. (8) Allatoona (2-0)

Last week: Beat Kennesaw Mountain 21-6. Jayden Ponder rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, and Allatoona allowed less than 200 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. South Cobb (0-2)

8. (10) Douglas County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 15-0. Joshua Robinson (committed to Georgia Tech) and Jonathan Jefferson (Georgia) had four tackles for losses each as Douglas County held its opponent to 13 points or less for the third time. Kobe Harris rushed for 79 yards on 12 carries and scored both of Douglas County’s touchdowns. Next: Oct. 2 at East Paulding (2-0)

9. (9) Carrollton (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Dalton (1-1)

10. (3) Rome (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Cherokee 21-15. E.J. Lackey rushed for 130 yards on 28 carries and Fernando Lopez-Romero made field goals of 41, 43 and 47 yards. Rome barely retained its streak of 60 rankings weeks in the top 10. Next: Friday at Collins Hill (2-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Warner Robins (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (2-1)

2. (2) Blessed Trinity (1-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 38-14. Justice Haynes rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and threw a 74-yard TD pass to David Coltrane to open the scoring. Coltrane also caught a TD pass from J.C. French, who was 7-of-8 passing for 107 yards. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Woodland-Cartersville (2-0)

3. (3) Cartersville (3-0)

Last week: Beat Alexander 35-3. Quante Jennings rushed for 107 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Sam Phillips had seven receptions for 63 yards and an interception. Next: Friday at Creekside (0-1)

4. (5) Ware County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Thomson (3-0)

5. (6) Veterans (3-0)

Last week: Beat Jones County 30-6. Blake Etheridge was 16-of-22 passing for two touchdowns and rushed for 36 yards. His 66-yard TD pass to Kedrek Smith gave Veterans a 17-0 lead before halftime. Lebron Fields rushed for 125 yards on 22 carries. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Perry (0-2)

6. (8) Calhoun (2-1)

Last week: Beat Cedartown 14-7. Christian Lewis threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Jerrian Hames for a 14-0 lead midway in the fourth quarter. Hames had 151 yards from scrimmage. Cole Speer intercepted a pass in Calhoun territory with 18 seconds left to preserve the win. Calhoun held Cedartown to less than 200 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Ridgeland (0-3)

7. (10) St. Pius (1-0)

Last week: Game with Blessed Trinity canceled. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Shoals (0-2)

8. (4) Coffee (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Houston County 17-10. Houston County returned an interception for a touchdown to break a 10-10 midway in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Tift County (0-1)

9. (NR) Ola (3-0)

Last week: Beat Spalding 49-7. Ola had 475 yards of total offense and no turnovers and punted only once. Micah Bell rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Ola is ranked for the first time in history and 3-0 for the second time (the first was last season). Next: Oct. 2 vs. Dutchtown (1-2)

10. (7) Woodward Academy (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Marist 23-3. Woodward mustered less than 125 yards of total offense. Sophomore LB Spencer Snipe had 11 tackles and two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Riverwood (1-0)

Out: No. 9 Clarke Central (1-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (2-0)

Last week: Beat Woodward Academy 23-3. Andrew Mannelly rushed for 80 yards on nine carries. Hayden Richardson was 5-of-6 passing for 76 yards and rushed for 46 yards. Marist led 20-3 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Hampton (1-2)

2. (2) Jefferson (2-0)

Last week: Beat Rabun County 28-14. Jefferson scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to break open a tight game. Malaki Starks rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. He was 1-for-8 passing. Jefferson held all-state QB Gunner Stockton to less than 150 yards of total offense for only the second time in his 28 varsity starts. Next: Friday vs. Mountain View (1-2)

3. (3) Benedictine (3-0)

Last week: Beat Brunswick 21-16. Benedictine led 14-0 in the fourth quarter and never trailed but didn’t clinch the game until recovering a Brunswick fumble on the Benedictine 16-yard line. Danny Britt got his 100th coaching victory at Benedictine. Next: Friday at North Oconee (0-3)

4. (5) Stephenson (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 1 at Lithonia (0-0)

5. (7) Carver-Columbus (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Kendrick (0-1)

6. (8) Jenkins (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Islands (0-0)

7. (4) Bainbridge (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Valdosta 45-7. Rashad Broadnax rushed for 65 yards on 11 carries, but Bainbridge was held to 135 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Thomasville (2-1)

8. (9) Flowery Branch (2-1)

Last week: Beat Gainesville 29-22. David Renard was 19-of-26 passing for 367 yards and three touchdowns and drove Flowery Branch 75 yards for the winning touchdown – a 27-yard pass to Sal Sengson – with a minute left. Sengson had four receptions for 120 yards. Baxley O’Brien had seven catches for 116 yards. Next: Oct. 2 at Hiram (1-2)

9. (6) Hapeville Charter (0-1)

Last week: Lost to North Forsyth 28-14. Hapeville was held to negative rushing yards in its opener against a Class 7A team. Next: Friday at Milton (1-0)

10. (NR) Northwest Whitfield (3-0)

Last week: Beat North Murray 20-10. Owen Booker passed for 255 yards, 99 of which came on a first-half pass to Ray Morrison. Matt Redmond had nine receptions for 112 yards. Northwest is 3-0 for the first time since 2013 and ranked in an AJC poll for the first time since 2000. Next: Friday at Chattooga (1-2)

Out: No. 10 Westside-Macon (0-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 2 at Milton (1-0)

2. (2) Crisp County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-1)

3. (3) Oconee County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 24-7. C.J. Jones rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. LB West Weeks had a team-leading six solo tackles and two tackles for losses. Next: Oct. 2 at Thomasville (2-1)

4. (4) Peach County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Griffin 54-14. Orion Redding scored on an 85-yard fumble return to open the scoring and a 10-yard interception return to close it. Jamond Jones scored on a 61-yard reception and runs of 29, 9 and 14 yards. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Mary Persons (2-0)

5. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hart County (1-2)

6. (7) Pierce County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Claxton 42-0. Jermaine Brewton was 16-of-20 passing for 220 yards and touchdowns to four receivers. D.J. Bell rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Pierce led 33-0 at halftime. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Clinch County (1-1)

7. (5) Sandy Creek (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Newnan 28-6. Sandy Creek was in the game against its Class 7A opponent until late in the third quarter, when Newnan scored on a 79-yard pass to make the score 20-6. Next: Friday at Starr’s Mill (2-1)

8. (9) White County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Pickens 42-7. J. Ben Haynes was 15-of-26 passing for 311 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Kane Lowery had four receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. White was up 34-6 at halftime. Next: Friday at Habersham Central (2-0)

9. (10) Rockmart (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Coahulla Creek (1-1)

10. (NR) Thomson (3-0)

Last week: Beat Washington County 28-14. Thomson trailed 14-0 in the second quarter but tied the game on Lilvasco Winfrey’s 95-yard kickoff return to open the second half. Snoop Williams caught a 61-yard TD pass from Jahkus Jones in the fourth quarter for a 28-14 lead. Thomson was outgained 347-254 but had no turnovers. Next: Friday vs. Ware County (2-0)

Out: No. 8 Westminster (0-0)

Class 2A

1. (2) Callaway (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hardaway 17-6. Austin Thomas and LaQuize Gilbert each had 11 tackles, one for a loss, and Jalin Shepherd intercepted a pass and had an 87-yard TD reception in a defensive struggle. Callaway is No. 1 for the second week in its history, first since the 2019 preseason, before the Cavaliers lost their opener to Opelika, Ala. Next: Friday at Douglass (0-1)

2. (3) Fitzgerald (3-0)

Last week: Beat Turner County 42-6. Fitzgerald rushed for 290 yards and six touchdowns - four by Mario Clark - on 51 carries. Chance Gamble scored the other two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Dodge County (1-1)

3. (1) Rabun County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Jefferson 28-14. Gunner Stockton was bottled up by Class 4A’s No. 2 team as he was 8-of-20 passing for 127 yards and rushed for 19 yards on nine carries. Next: Friday at Bremen (2-1)

4. (4) Pace Academy (1-0)

Last week: Canceled game with Eagle’s Landing Christian. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (0-0)

5. (5) Lovett (1-1)

Last week: Beat Washington 31-6. Lovett scored 24 points in the second quarter to take control. Preston Lusunk was 9-of-10 passing for 103 yards and touchdowns to Michael Hollingsworth, Collin Goldberg and Alan Pope. Hollingsworth had 83 yards rushing, 27 receiving. Wade Shepherd intercepted two passes, broke up four passes and blocked a kick. Next: Friday at Therrell (1-1)

6. (6) Thomasville (2-1)

Last week: Beat Cairo 30-7. Ronnie Baker was 25-of-31 passing for 211 yards. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (0-2)

7. (7) Toombs County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Mitchell County (0-2)

8. (9) Early County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Westover (0-0)

9. (10) Bleckley County (2-1)

Last week: Beat South Atlanta 44-6. Bleckley County got 100-yard rushing games from Chuckie Stephens (15-111-2) and Jahvon Butler (14-107-3). Dominic Sasser passed for 159 yards. Next: Friday at Vidalia (0-1)

10. (NR) Heard County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Manchester 35-20. Heard County led 35-0 in the second quarter. Maurice French was 11-of-18 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Omar Jackson rushed for 88 yards on 18 carries. Chief Borders, a Florida-committed linebacker who failed to get eligibility at Carrollton as a transfer from McEachern, had 10 tackles, two for losses, and a sack in his Heard County debut. Next: Friday vs. Darlington (2-0)

Out: No. 8 Bremen (2-1)

Class A Private

1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 38-14. Josh Rogers rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, but ELCA struggled against Class 5A’s No. 2 team and lost only its third game since 2016. Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (2-0)

2. (2) Athens Academy (2-0)

Last week: Beat Commerce 24-7. Palmer Bush was 18-of-26 passing for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Deion Colzie had seven receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown. Charlie Chisolm rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Clark O’Neill had a team-leading seven tackles. Next: Friday vs. Berkmar (0-1)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (2-1)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 73-0. Brock Vandagriff was 13-of-16 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Landon Owens had 111 all-purpose yards. Starters played only the first half. Next: Friday vs. Holy Innocents' (0-2)

4. (4) Wesleyan (3-0)

Last week: Beat Douglass 19-7. Griffin Caldwell rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries. Ryan Rose was 13-of-20 passing for 142 yards and a touchdown. Drew Ball returned an interception for a touchdown and a 19-7 lead in the fourth quarter. Brooks Sturgeon kicked field goals of 28 and 37 yards. Next: Friday at Loganville Christian (1-1)

5. (5) Fellowship Christian (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at B.E.S.T. Academy (1-0)

6. (6) Holy Innocents' (0-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Prince Avenue Christian (2-1)

7. (7) Savannah Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat Valwood 54-14. Spencer Robicheaux was 18-of-23 passing for 384 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and a score. George Futch had seven receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns and had 73 return yards. Caleb Womble had three sacks. Next: Friday vs. John Milledge Academy (1-0)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 30-19. North Cobb Christian rushed for 367 yards, led by Isaiah Williams (102 yards), Briyar Powers (100) and Caleb Cannon (94). Powers scored on a 21-yard fourth-down conversion for the 30-19 lead in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Calvary Day (2-1)

9. (9) Trinity Christian (2-1)

Last week: Beat Hampton 48-6. Aaron Gates intercepted four passes, returning one for a touchdown. Trinity had seven interceptions as a team, though led only 13-6 at halftime before scoring four touchdowns in the third quarter. David Dallas was 20-of-27 passing for 190 yards. Josh Dallas had six receptions for 109 yards. MLB Christian Hanson had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Claxton (1-1)

10. (10) Darlington (2-0)

Last week: Beat St. Francis 41-9. Patrick Shelley was 11-of-15 passing for 126 yards. He also rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on three carries, had three tackles and intercepted a pass. Harrison Allen rushed for 156 yards and had eight tackles, one a sack. Next: Friday at Heard County (3-0)

Class A Public

1. (1) Brooks County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cook (1-1)

2. (3) Metter (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Country Day (0-1)

3. (5) Macon County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Marion County (1-1)

4. (NR) Schley County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 20-19. Luke Renfroe rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. Jacob Long intercepted a pass, forced a fumble and was credited with a team-leading nine tackles. As an undefeated team with a victory over a top-10 opponent, Schley is ranked in the top five for the first time in its history. Next: Friday vs. Taylor County (1-0)

5. (4) Irwin County (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Cook 21-20. Donivon Thomas scored on a 77-yard run in the first quarter, the first of his two touchdowns, but Irwin failed to hold a 20-0 lead. Irwin, 0-2 for the first time since 2011, was missing several starters because of COVID-19 quarantine. Next: Friday vs. Wilkinson County (0-1)

6. (6) Clinch County (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 2 at Pierce County (3-0)

7. (7) Commerce (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Athens Academy 24-7. Commerce managed only 67 total yards against the No. 2 team in Class A Private. Next: Friday vs. Elbert County (1-1)

8. (2) Wilcox County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Schley County 20-19. In a game of six lead changes, Wilcox went up 19-14 on Abe Stowe’s 15-yard pass to Willie Butts, but Schley took the lead for good with 6:22 left. Wilcox missed two extra points. Stowe was 11-of-26 passing for 137 yards. Day Day Lawson rushed for 72 yards on 12 carries. LB Martez Thrower had eight solo tackles, four for losses, and a sack. Next: Friday at Johnson County (2-0)

9. (8) Dublin (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Wheeler County (3-0)

10. (NR) Charlton County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Long County 27-7. Charlton County RB Tony Cobb rushed for 357 yards on 31 carries and scored on runs of 24, 28 and 56 yards. Next: Friday vs. McIntosh County Academy (0-2)

Out: No. 9 Turner County (1-1), No. 10 Pelham (1-1)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.