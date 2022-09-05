How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 3

3. (5) Mill Creek (3-0)

Last week: Beat Archer 33-0. Mill Creek held Archer to 72 total yards and ran its defensive scoreless streak to seven quarters. Cole Mullins had two sacks and another tackle for a loss. Caleb Downs had 118 all-purpose yards, a touchdown and two tackles. Cam Robinson rushed for 144 yards, and Hayden Clark passed for 122. Next: Sept. 16 vs. Cedar Grove (2-0)

4. (3) Colquitt County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Tift County 41-13. Colquitt Count led 35-7 at halftime. Neko Fann was 15-of-24 passing for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Charlie Pace rushed for 90 yards. Next: Friday at Lee County (3-0)

5. (6) Collins Hill (2-0)

Last week: Beat Brookwood 16-13. Collins Hill overcame a 13-0 first-half deficit. QB Mikey Sheehan rushed for 71 yards on 18 carries and was 13-of-29 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Deuce Geralds had two tackles for losses, and Dion Crawford had two sacks. Brookwood AJC Super 11 QB Dylan Lonergan was limited to 100 passing yards. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (2-0)

6. (4) North Cobb (1-1)

Lost to Buford 21-14. Down 14-0, North Cobb opened the second half with a 17-play touchdown drive, then tied the game on Malachi Singleton’s 7-yard QB keeper with 5:55 left. But Buford won on a last-minute touchdown. Singleton, an AJC Super 11 pick, was 8-of-18 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown but with two interceptions. He rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (1-2)

7. (8) Carrollton (3-0)

Last week: Beat Rome 23-6. Ju Ju Lewis was 22-of-26 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns, and Bryce Hicks had 100 yards rushing and 108 receiving. Kelvin Hill had three tackles for losses. Carrollton avenged its only regular-season 2021 loss. Next: Friday at Villa Rica (1-1)

8. (7) Walton (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Pope (0-2)

9. (NR) Parkview (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at North Gwinnett (2-1)

10. (NR) Kennesaw Mountain (3-0)

Last week: Beat North Paulding 37-36. Ty Roldan kicked a 25-yard field goal with 19 seconds left. Cayman Prangley was 24-of-42 passing for 294 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries. His top receivers were Jailen Taylor (10-153-1) and Cayden Lee (9-122-2). North Paulding’s Jaylen Poe rushed for 392 yards. Next: Sept. 16 vs. Harrison (1-2)

Out: No. 9 Westlake (1-2), No. 10 North Gwinnett (2-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (3-0)

Last week: Beat Mays 62-12. Prentiss “Air” Noland was 13-of-20 passing for 343 yards and four touchdowns, two to Jaden Barnes. It was Noland’s fourth consecutive game with four TD passes. Justus Savage rushed for 108 yards. Next: Sept. 16 vs. New Manchester (0-3)

2. (2) Lee County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Lithia Springs 41-7. Devin Collier scored four touchdowns, and Braxton Honer rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Lee County led in rushing yards 235-2. Preseason all-state choices RB Ousmane Kromah and WR J.D. Fugerson did not play because of injuries. The game was called at halftime because of lightning. Next: Friday vs. Colquitt County (3-0)

3. (4) Roswell (3-0)

Last week: Beat Marietta 24-20. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 114 yards, his third straight game with more than 100, and his 13-yard TD reception with 2:13 left gave Roswell a 24-14 lead. K.J. Smith was 16-of-21 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Milton (0-2)

4. (5) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. St. Pius (1-2)

5. (6) Woodward Academy (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Marist (2-1)

6. (7) Gainesville (3-0)

Last week: Beat Monroe Area 23-13. Gainesville trailed 13-10 at halftime but scored all the second-half points. Naim Cheeks rushed for 103 yards. Baxter Wright was 13-of-18 passing for 116 yards. Next: Friday vs. Clarke Central (1-1)

7. (3) Rome (2-1)

Lost to Carrollton 23-6. Reece Fountain was 25-of-35 passing for 237 yards. Rome had four drives that reached the Carrollton 32 or farther but didn’t produce points. Next: Friday vs. Pebblebrook (2-1)

8. (8) Marist (2-1)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing 59-16. Eli Clarkston’s 35-yard halfback pass to Foster Jones gave Marist a 28-0 lead with 8:58 left in the first half. Michael Schoenberg rushed for a team-leading 78 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Marist had 13 ball carriers and completed seven passes to seven receivers. Next: Friday at Woodward Academy (1-1)

9. (NR) Thomas County Central (3-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 35-14. Sam Brown was 14-of-18 passing for 163 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Floyd, who had nine receptions for 136 yards. But Thomas Central was up 21-0 at halftime and held firm. Next: Sept. 16 vs. Chiles, Fla. (0-2)

10. (9) South Paulding (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Paulding (2-1)

Out: No. 10 Douglas County (2-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Cartersville (3-0)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 28-20. Freshman Nate Russell, replacing injured QB Paul Gamble beginning late in the second quarter, led Cartersville to four touchdowns in the final 13 minutes after his team trailed 20-0. Russell was 9-of-14 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Myles Forristall had a team-leading five solo tackles and two tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Columbia (3-0)

2. (2) Warner Robins (1-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 17-10. Chase Reese rushed for 122 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, the last one a 15-yarder on the final play of overtime. Warner Robins led 238-204 in total offense and overcame a rough passing night (8-of-25 with two interceptions) to win for the sixth consecutive time in the 58-year-old rivalry. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (3-0)

3. (5) Ware County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 41-3. Nikao Smith was 15-of-20 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jarvis Hayes, who had five receptions for 131 yards. Dae’jeaun Dennis rushed for 124 yards. Next: Friday vs. Benedictine (2-1)

4. (6) Calhoun (2-1)

Last week: Beat Creekview 26-21. Calhoun trailed 21-10 in the second quarter but scored the final 16 points. Trey Townsend was 14-of-18 passing for 251 yards and two touchdowns. His TD pass to Jax Bishop got Calhoun within 21-17 just before halftime, and another long pass to Bishop set up the final touchdown. Creekview got to Calhoun’s 28 on its final drive and turned the ball over on downs. Next: Friday vs. Cedartown (3-0)

5. (4) Creekside (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Dutch Fork, S.C., 21-13. Creekside led 289-222 in total yards but committed five turnovers, including a fumble returned for a touchdown, and lost to a team that has won 70 of its past 72 games competing in South Carolina’s highest class. Next: Friday vs. East St. Louis, Ill. (1-1)

6. (8) Dutchtown (3-0)

Last week: Beat Jonesboro 43-8. Jamal Bing rushed for 130 yards, giving him 590 yards in three games, and scored three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Spalding (2-1)

7. (10) Kell (3-0)

Last week: Beat Pope 56-14. Bryce Clayton was 12-of-19 passing for 246 yards and four touchdowns, two to Davion Hampton. Elijah Washington rushed for 138 yards. Kell put up 554 total yards and 23 first downs. Next: Friday at Sprayberry (1-2)

8. (9) Coffee (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. St. Augustine, Fla. (1-1)

9. (NR) Jefferson (2-1)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 23-0. Jefferson held St. Pius to 157 total yards. Sammy Brown rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and caught a 33-yard pass. Next: Friday at Oconee County (2-1)

10. (3) Jones County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Perry 42-14. Zion Ragins had 10 receptions for 188 yards. Judd Anderson was 21-of-34 passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns. But Jones County trailed 21-0 early in the second quarter and didn’t recover. Next: Friday at Peach County (1-1)

Out: No. 7 Flowery Branch (2-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (2-1)

Last week: Beat Westminster 28-0. Luke Kromenhoek passed for 125 yards. Za’Quan Bryan had 69 yards from scrimmage. Nasier Samuel rushed for 80 yards on two carries. NG Jeremiah Thomas and LB Bryce Baker had 2.5 tackles for losses apiece. The game was called with 12 seconds left in the third quarter because of lightning. Next: Friday at Ware County (2-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (2-0)

Last week: Beat South Forsyth 7-6. North Oconee blocked an extra point, then a field goal as time expired, to beat a team from the highest classification for the first time. Khalil Barnes had 108 yards receiving and intercepted a pass in the end zone. Next: Sept. 16 vs. Madison County (1-1)

3. (3) Cedartown (3-0)

Last week: Beat Sequoyah 35-0. Cedartown got 100-yard rushing games from Harlem Diamond (16-127-2) and Patrick Gardner (20-131-3). Next: Friday at Calhoun (2-1)

4. (4) Whitewater (3-0)

Last week: Beat Griffin 45-21. Whitewater rushed for 273 yards with 13 ball carriers. Xavier Clay-Turner rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 15 vs. Troup (3-0)

5. (6) Perry (1-1)

Last week: Beat Jones County 42-14. Perry scored on its first three possessions to take a 21-0 lead. Armar Gordon was 13-of-25 passing for 199 yards and three touchdowns, two to Dakarai Anderson, who had four receptions for 118 yards. Demetrious Carter rushed for 80 yard and a touchdown. De’untae Kendrick intercepted two passes and returned one 40 yards for a touchdown. Jones County, which entered at No. 3 in 5A, is the highest-ranked opponent that Perry has beaten since No. 1 Mary Persons in 1998. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (2-0)

6. (7) Troup (3-0)

Last week: Beat Callaway 23-14. Qua Moss returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown for a 9-7 lead, and Troup never trailed again. Taeo Todd was 12-of-20 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards. Next: Sept. 15 vs. Whitewater (3-0)

7. (8) Starr’s Mill (3-0)

Last week: Beat Luella 43-12. Starr’s Mill was up 28-6 at halftime and led 299-168 in total yards, with five players scoring touchdowns. Andersen Cardoza had 94 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 10 touches. Next: Sept. 16 vs. LaGrange (2-0)

8. (9) Pace Academy (3-0)

Last week: Beat Greater Atlanta Christian 31-0. Terrence Kiel scored on a 72-yard kickoff return, 63-yard pass and 11-yard run. Davis Rice intercepted two passes, and Jordan Burns forced two fumbles. Next: Friday vs. Lovett (0-2)

9. (10) Burke County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Evans (2-0)

10. (5) Bainbridge (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 35-14. Bainbridge had only one scoring drive and got its final touchdown on a blocked punt. Next: Friday vs. Thomasville (1-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-0)

Last week: Beat Westlake 30-20. Cedar Grove scored 16 points in the first three minutes of the second half. It started when LB Charles Harris forced a fumble, leading to a safety. Barry Jackson returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown. Jackson then scored on a 50-yard TD pass from Elliott Colson, who also had two rushing touchdowns. Westlake played without all-state QB R.J. Johnson. Next: Friday at Collins Hill (2-0)

2. (2) Carver-Columbus (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Northeast (0-2)

3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Stephenson (1-1)

4. (4) Calvary Day (2-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 28-21. Jake Merklinger threw a 73-yard TD pass to Michael Smith to break a 21-21 tie with 8:35 left in the third quarter, and the game was called because of a lightning storm less than two minutes later. Edward Coleman returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and threw a 60-yard TD pass on a reverse. Calvary Day held ELCA to minus-23 rushing yards, and Kam Lanigan had three sacks. Next: Friday at Frederica Academy (1-2)

5. (5) Sandy Creek (3-0)

Last week: Beat Alexander 48-14. Geimere Latimer was 13-of-19 passing for 303 yards and five touchdowns. Sandy Creek led 34-7 at halftime. Next: Friday at East Coweta (2-1)

6. (6) Crisp County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Lovejoy 41-25. Ahmad Brown was 9-of-16 passing for 145 yards, most of it going to Trae Walker (six receptions, 123 yards and a touchdown). Walker also returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and had 285 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday vs. Sumter County (1-1)

7. (7) Oconee County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Putnam County 20-0. Whit Weeks rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown. C.J. Jones rushed for 76 yards. Oconee County held Putnam County to 122 yards and five first downs. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson (2-1)

8. (8) Peach County (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jones County (2-1)

9. (9) Dougherty (3-0)

Last week: Beat Stockbridge 33-30. Kam Davis rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and was 12-of-23 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns. His top receivers were Larry Lane (6-121-1) and Braylen Still (4-103-1). Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (0-3)

10. (NR) Stephens County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 27-11. Javin Gordon rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Cam’Ron Lacy returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Stephens County is ranked for the first time since 2016. Next: Friday at Dawson County (2-1)

Out: No. 10 Adairsville (1-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (3-0)

Last week: Beat Northeast 28-27. Fitzgerald trailed 21-7 late in the first half and took the lead on Cam Jackson’s 2-yard run and Bill Boone’s two-point conversion run. Northeast got within 28-27 with 5:24 left, but its extra point was wide right. Sultan Cooper was 13-18 for 157 of Fitzgerald’s 306 total yards. Next: Saturday vs. Madison County, Fla. (2-0)

2. (4) Pierce County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Metter 30-7. D.J. Bell rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Pierce County led 322-172 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Liberty County (2-0)

3. (7) South Atlanta (2-0)

Last week: Beat Gray Collegiate, S.C., 48-35. Keyjuan Brown rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Ty Summerhall ran for 121 yards on seven carries. Gray Collegiate won South Carolina’s Class 2A in 2021. Next: Friday at Lovejoy (2-1)

4. (2) Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-2)

Lost to Calvary Day 28-21. ELCA lost a game stopped by lightning with 6:37 left in the third quarter. Colton Hood had five receptions for 143 yards, and Brandon Hood had five for 102 yards. Charlie Gilliam was 16-of-27 passing for 306 yards. Next: Sept. 16 vs. Prince Avenue Christian (2-0)

5. (8) Columbia (3-0)

Last week: Beat Washington 20-0. Kenyon Partridge returned one fumble 12 yards to the Washington 7-yard line to set up a touchdown and returned another fumble 19 yards for a touchdown. Royce Tolbert rushed for 102 yards. Next: Friday at Cartersville (3-0)

6. (NR) Cook (2-1)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 32-28. Cook rallied from a 28-13 deficit in the fourth quarter with three touchdowns – Drew Folsom’s 60- and 30-yard passes to Ny’shaun Wallace and then Jatorian Kennedy’s 7-yard run midway in the quarter. Folsom was 14-of-26 passing for 266 yards and rushed for 57 yards. Wallace had nine receptions for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Clinch County (3-0)

7. (6) Rockmart (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dalton (1-1)

8. (NR) Thomson (2-1)

Last week: Beat Grovetown 46-13. Jontavis Curry rushed for 139 yards on 12 carries. It was Curry’s third 100-yard rushing game this season. Next: Sept. 16 vs. Laney (2-0)

9. (5) Putnam County (1-1)

Lost to Oconee County 20-0. Playing Class 3A’s No. 7 team, Putnam County was held to 122 yards and shut out for the first time since 2019. Next: Friday at Jasper County (1-2)

10. (NR) North Cobb Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat Wesleyan 19-15. On the final play of the game, North Cobb Christian won on a wild 65-yard TD pass that began as a short toss and ended after five laterals. Jadin Coates was the final runner in what amounted to a rugby play. Wesleyan had taken the lead moments earlier on a field goal that came after an 83-yard TD pass and an onside kick and . Coates had 155 yards rushing, according to the Marietta Daily Journal. Next: Friday vs. Copper Basin, Tenn. (0-3)

Out: No. 3 Appling County (1-1), No. 9 Callaway (0-3), No. 10 Northeast (0-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Athens Academy 48-14. Prince Avenue trailed 14-0 in the first quarter and scored the final 48 points and finished with 666 total yards. Aaron Philo was 24-of-39 passing for 452 yards and six touchdowns. Bailey Stockton had eight receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown and made four tackles. Next: Friday vs. Monroe Area (1-2)

2. (3) Swainsboro (3-0)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 47-0. Swainsboro held Jeff Davis to 44 total yards. Jakari Nobles returned an interception for a touchdown and intercepted a pass. Swainsboro rushed for 251 yards on 31 carries, and four ball carriers scored touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Dodge County (1-2)

3. (4) Rabun County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Adairsville 72-36. Keegan Stover passed for eight touchdowns, tied for the second-most in GHSA history for a single game, and was 22-of-34 for 481 yards. Four of his TD passes went to Jaden Gibson, who had 10 receptions for 182 yards. Noah Legault had four receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Willie Goodwyn had three receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Lang Windham rushed for 132 yards. Rabun finished with 614 total yards. Next: Sept. 16 vs. Heard County (1-1)

4. (6) Bleckley County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Schley County (1-1)

5. (5) Irwin County (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Turner County (1-2)

6. (2) Brooks County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Cook 32-28. Brooks County failed to hold a 28-13 lead in the fourth quarter and lost to Cook for the first time since 2010. Next: Friday at Mitchell County (1-2)

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (3-0)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 35-7. Ayden Duncanson passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for three touchdowns and intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Wesleyan (1-2)

8. (8) Lamar County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Dublin 21-20. C.J. Allen rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Dublin missed an extra point on its overtime possession, and Lamar County got the victory on Allen’s 15-yard run and Josh Moore’s extra point. Lamar County was 0-for-1 passing. Lamar County beat Upson-Lee by the same 21-20 score the previous week on a goal-line stand. Next: Friday vs. Manchester (1-1)

9. (10) Darlington (3-0)

Last week: Beat Christian Heritage 36-14. Darlington led only 20-14 with 9:21 left but scored on two long plays to finish. D’Marion Floyd rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns, one a 93-yard run. Next: Sept. 16 vs. Northwest Whitfield (3-0)

10. (NR) Elbert County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Harlem 27-21. Jayvyn Hickman was 9-of-20 passing for 191 yards, and his 30-yard TD pass to Trustin Allen gave Elbert County a 27-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. Quan Moss rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Elbert is ranked for the first time since 2016. Next: Sept. 16 at Washington-Wilkes (2-0)

Out: No. 9 Metter (1-2)

Class A Division II

1. (2) Clinch County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Miller County 50-14. Clinch County held Miller County to minus-11 yards rushing and three first downs. Patrick Kimple scored on a 50-yard run on Clinch’s first drive. Demarrious Magby intercepted a pass in Miller’s end zone for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Cook (2-1)

2. (10) Early County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Schley County 19-17. Charles Williams rushed for 141 yards on 24 carries. Cemyrian Stapleton rushed for 99 yards on 19 carries. Trailing 17-13, Early County turned the ball over on downs inside the Schley 10-yard line midway in the fourth quarter, but Schley lost a fumble, setting up Williams’ 8-yard run for a 19-17 lead. Schley didn’t cross midfield again. It was Early’s first victory over a No. 1-ranked team since 1998 against Villa Rica. Next: Friday vs. Terrell County (1-1)

3. (4) Charlton County (3-0)

Last week: Beat West Nassau, Fla., 56-12. Jaylen Lilley rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in the first half, after which Charlton led 35-6. Ayden Crews threw two TD passes. C.J. Lovett recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Elyiss Williams blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. University Christian, Fla. (2-0)

4. (1) Schley County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Early County 19-17. Jay Kanazawa was 19-of-33 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns, Jalewis Solomon had eight catches for 95 yards. Sophomore LB Zayden Walker, a preseason Georgia Power 100 pick, was held out because of an injury. Next: Friday vs. Bleckley County (2-0)

5. (6) Bowdon (2-1)

Last week: Beat Bremen 35-0. Robert McNeal rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns and passed for one to 6-foot-5 freshman Kaiden Prothro. T.J. Harvison had 116 yards from scrimmage on seven touches. Bowdon allowed 161 total yards and shut out its archrival for the first time since 2002. Next: Friday at Tattnall Square (2-1)

6. (8) Johnson County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Warren County 47-6. Germivy Tucker rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Johnson County allowed 43 total yards. Next: Sept. 16 vs. East Laurens (0-2)

7. (5) Wilcox County (0-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pelham (1-2)

8. (9) Washington-Wilkes (2-0)

Last week: Beat Glenn Hills 41-0. Freshman Tamari Curry rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. GMC Prep (0-3)

9. (NR) Aquinas (3-0)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 19-13. Clark Jackson rushed for 157 and two touchdowns, one a 65-yard run for a 19-6 lead late in the third quarter. He had 30 more yards receiving while also leading the team in solo tackles (nine) and tackles for losses (three). Next: Sept. 16 vs. Harlem (2-1)

10. (NR) Montgomery County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Taylor County 14-8. Cameron Wallace rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, made 11 tackles and intercepted a pass. Montgomery County is ranked for the first time since 1989. Next: Friday at Wheeler County (1-2)

Out: No. 3 Macon County (0-3), No. 7 Lincoln County (2-1)

