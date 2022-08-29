How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 2

3. (3) Colquitt County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Stockbridge 29-0. Neko Fann was 11-of-15 passing for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Qway McCoy returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown. The game was called at halftime because of lighting. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (0-2)

4. (4) North Cobb (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Buford (2-0)

5. (5) Mill Creek (2-0)

Last week: Beat Norcross 49-17. Mill Creek trailed 17-14 in the first quarter but scored the final 35 points. The first two touchdowns came within a minute of each other as Hayden Clark passed 32 yards to Cam Robinson, and Caleb Downs returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown. Clark was 21-of-36 passing for 261 yards. Next: Friday at Archer (0-2)

6. (6) Collins Hill (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Brookwood (1-1)

7. (8) Walton (1-1)

Last week: Beat Brookwood 34-20. Walton trailed 14-7 in the second quarter, then scored three touchdowns in four minutes aided by the recoveries of a fumble and a pooched kickoff. Jeremy Hecklinski was 14-of-23 passing for 216 yards and three touchdowns, two to Cameran Loyd. Makari Bodiford rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Next: Sept. 9 vs. Pope (0-1)

8. (9) Carrollton (2-0)

Last week: Beat South Paulding 28-21. Ju Ju Lewis threw a 26-yard TD pass to Bryce Hicks with 6:31 left to break a 21-21 tie. Michal Braden intercepted a South Paulding pass four plays later, and Carrollton ran out the final 4:41. Lewis, a freshman, was 17-of-29 passing for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Hicks had 63 yards rushing and 78 receiving with two touchdowns. Brodie Bradburn and Jabri Elder also had interceptions. Next: Friday vs. Rome (2-0)

9. (10) Westlake (1-1)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 47-7. R.J. Johnson was 15-of-20 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns. His top targets were Jabari Jones (6-142-1) and Ahmad Butler (3-81-1). Jai’Den Thomas had 100 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Aveion Terrell had four punt returns for 184 yards, one a 65-yard touchdown. John Betts had four sacks. Crisp was held without a first down. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (1-0)

10. (NR) North Gwinnett (2-0)

Last week: Beat Archer 21-19. North Gwinnett took a 21-10 lead into the fourth quarter and held on. Archer’s 49-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds was wide right. Ryan Hall passed for 205 yards. Next: Friday vs. Winter Park, Fla. (1-0)

Out: No. 7 Brookwood (1-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (2-0)

Last week: Beat McEachern 47-21. Prentiss “Air” Noland was 12-of-19 passing for 311 yards and four touchdowns, two to Jelani Thurman. Justus Savage rushed for 83 yards on 15 carries. Dmitry Wells returned an interception for a touchdown. Ahmad Howard returned a fumble 79 yards for a score. Next: Friday vs. Mays (1-1)

2. (2) Lee County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter 37-0. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Nemo McCloud returned a fumble for a touchdown. Lee County led 30-0 at halftime and played the second half with a running clock. Next: Friday vs. Lithia Springs (1-1)

3. (3) Rome (2-0)

Last week: Beat Lithonia 49-0. Reece Fountain was 5-of-7 passing for 118 yards and three touchdowns, two to Martel Hight in the first quarter Jaedon Harmon returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown. Chris Smith rushed for 87 yards on eight carries. Rome led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Carrollton (2-0)

4. (4) Roswell (2-0)

Last week: Beat Centennial 35-14. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and had a 45-yard reception. K.J. Smith was 8-of-13 passing for 103 yards. Hayden Thompson passed for 88 yards. Stone Smith had nine solo tackles. Next: Friday at Marietta (1-1)

5. (6) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 37-14. Kieran Davis rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Bryson Hosea made a 50-yard field goal to give Blessed Trinity the lead for good at 17-14 with 6:53 left in the third quarter. Next: Sept. 9 vs. St. Pius (1-1)

6. (5) Woodward Academy (1-1)

Last week: Lost to McCallie, Tenn., 17-13. Woodward was outgained 288-188 and held scoreless in the second half against a three-time defending Tennessee private-school champion. Jalen Woods was 11-of-21 passing for 132 yards. Next: Sept. 9 vs. Marist (1-1)

7. (7) Gainesville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 30-7. Baxter Wright was 13-of-17 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown. Zyrion Harrison returned a blocked field goal 76 yards for a touchdown, and Cash O’Callaghan returned an interception 28 yards for a score. Next: Friday at Monroe Area (1-1)

8. (8) Marist (1-1)

Last week: Beat Pike Road, Ala., 33-22. Jackson Hughes had 90 of Marist’s 231 rushing yards. Marist attempted only one pass, and it went eight yards from Ian White to Ripp Perez for a touchdown. Casey Comerford returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown and a 20-7 lead with 1:02 left in the first half. Noah Gerrick returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown and a 33-7 lead with 3:56 left in the third quarter. Pike Road was Alabama’s Class 5A champion in 2021. Next: Friday vs. Eagle’s Landing (0-2)

9. (9) South Paulding (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Carrollton 28-21. Jamarion Wilcox rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Kasen Weisman was 13-of-24 passing for 103 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted three times, the last with 4:41 left, and South Paulding didn’t get the ball back. Next: Sept. 9 vs. North Paulding (2-0)

10. (10) Douglas County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Mays 49-41. Sire Hardaway was 20-of-22 passing for 438 yards and two touchdowns. He’s 44-of-48 for 743 yards on the season. James Johnson had six receptions for 181 yards. Deuce Alexander had eight receptions for 119 yards. Khaleb Bridges returned an interception 86 yards for a touchdown. Douglas County led 21-7 in the first quarter and never trailed. Next: Friday vs. McEachern (0-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Cartersville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Jonesboro 38-16. Paul Gamble was 7-of-13 passing for 120 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Cartersville held Jonesboro to six three-and-outs in nine possessions. Next: Friday at Allatoona (0-2)

2. (2) Warner Robins (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (1-1)

3. (3) Jones County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Dacula 35-14. Javious Bond had 240 yards from scrimmage (149 rushing, 91 receiving) and three touchdowns on 14 touches. Judd Anderson was 12-of-17 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Perry (0-1)

4. (5) Creekside (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Dutch Fork, S.C. (2-0)

5. (6) Ware County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 20-7. Nikao Smith, the successor to four-year-starting QB Thomas Castellanos, now a Central Florida freshman, was 12-of-22 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Jarvis Hayes had six receptions for 124 yards. Dewayne Birden had 103 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. Next: Friday at Baldwin (0-2)

6. (7) Calhoun (1-1)

Last week: Beat Gardendale, Ala., 31-30. Caden Williams scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 31-28 lead. Calhoun took an intentional safety with 3:11 left and held on. Dustin Kerns returned a blocked field goal for the game’s first touchdown. Next: Friday at Creekview (0-2)

7. (NR) Flowery Branch (2-0)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 9-0. Flowery Branch recovered four St. Pius fumbles and allowed only 131 total yards. Flowery Branch had 178 total yards. Malik Dryden (17-64) and Myles Ivey (19-68) were the leading rushers. Marco Velasquez kicked a 47-yard field goal. All scoring took place in the first half. Next: Friday at Stephens County (1-1)

8. (NR) Dutchtown (2-0)

Last week: Beat Tift County 33-7. Jamal Bing rushed for 108 yards, and Gerrod Pope had receptions of 77 and 20 yards, both for touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Jonesboro (1-1)

9. (4) Coffee (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Bainbridge 24-21. Two key plays went against Coffee in the close loss. The Trojans muffed a punt, leading to a Bainbridge field goal, and later failed on a fourth-and-5 from the Bainbridge 9 when trailing 17-13. Coffee’s Antwain McDuffie rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Next: Sept. 10 at St. Augustine, Fla. (0-1)

10. (10) Kell (2-0)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 21-9. Bryce Clavon was 12-of-15 passing for 123 yards and rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown. Kell held Allatoona to 136 total yards. Nelson Woghiren returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Pope (0-1)

Out: No. 8 Clarke Central (1-1), No. 9 Cambridge (1-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Christopher Columbus, Fla., 41-15. The game was 7-7 after Luke Kromenhoek threw a 30-yard TD pass to Za’Quan Bryan in the first quarter, but Benedictine didn’t score again until Na’Seir Samuel’s 43-yard TD run in the fourth. In 2021, Benedictine lost to Columbus 42-27 and won its final 13 games to a state title and used that collateral to maintain its No. 1 ranking. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (1-1)

2. (2) North Oconee (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. South Forsyth (2-0)

3. (3) Cedartown (2-0)

Last week: Beat Callaway 47-7. Using 11 ball carriers, Cedartown had 260 yards rushing. Harlem Diamond had 148 yards from scrimmage on nine touches. Reece Tanner was 5-of-8 passing for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Sequoyah (0-2)

4. (5) Whitewater (2-0)

Last week: Beat Union Grove 33-15. Popo Aguirre had eight solo tackles, a sack and a safety and rushed for 45 yards. Ty Willington was 3-of-5 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns. T.J. Hartley made a 42-yard field goal. Corey Richardson returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown for the second consecutive week. Whitewater led 23-0 in the first quarter. Next: Friday vs. Griffin (0-2)

5. (9) Bainbridge (1-1)

Last week: Beat Coffee 24-21. Cam Sanders threw a 22-yard TD pass to Cam Scott with 22 seconds left. Keenan Phillips rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (2-0)

6. (4) Perry (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Houston County 57-56. Perry led 28-3 in the first half and 42-26 late in the third but surrendered a touchdown and two-point conversion with 10 seconds left. Armar Gordon threw six TD passes, three to Dakarai Anderson, and was 15-of-18 for 380 yards. Anderson had seven catches for 193 yards. Demetrious Carter rushed for 119 yards. Next: Friday at Jones County (2-0)

7. (6) Troup (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hardaway 49-21. Taeo Todd was 12-of-17 passing for 297 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 205 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries. Troup led 22-0 in the first quarter. Next: Friday vs. Callaway (0-2)

8. (7) Starr’s Mill (2-0)

Last week: Beat Northgate 19-0. Greigh Joseph rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Starr’s Mill led in total yards 310-190 and shut out Northgate for the fourth consecutive time. Next: Friday vs. Luella (0-2)

9. (10) Pace Academy (2-0)

Last week: Beat Westminster 21-19. Terrence Kiel had 140 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches. Trovon Baugh and Hevin Brown-Shuler had 1.5 tackles for losses apiece. Pace held Westminster to 10 rushing yards and had six sacks and two interceptions. Westminster was knocked out of field goal range on its final drive by consecutive sacks. Next: Friday at Greater Atlanta Christian (1-1)

10. (NR) Burke County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Effingham County 28-10. Burke County took a 28-7 halftime lead and cruised. Marshall Flowers was 11-of-17 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Sept. 9 vs. Evans (1-0)

Out: No. 8 Trinity Christian (0-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-0)

Last week: Game vs. Edison, Fla., canceled. Next: Friday at Westlake (1-1)

2. (3) Carver-Columbus (2-0)

Last week: Beat Spencer 40-0. Carver was 2-of-9 passing but rushed for 290 yards and five touchdowns and improved to 22-1 this century against its oldest Columbus rival. Spencer’s lone win, in 2017, came when its coach was Pierre Coffey, Carver’s first-year coach. Next: Sept. 9 vs. Northeast (0-0)

3. (4) Carver-Atlanta (2-0)

Last week: Beat Riverdale 44-24. Bryce Bowens was 15-of-20 passing for 295 yards and three touchdowns, two to Z’yeek Mender, who had five receptions for 146 yards. Deandre Buchannon had five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. Next: Sept. 9 vs. Stephenson (0-1)

4. (5) Calvary Day (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-1)

5. (6) Sandy Creek (2-0)

Last week: Beat Greenwood, S.C., 46-21. Geimere Latimer was 10-of-14 passing for 286 yards and four touchdowns. Rich VanZant had two receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown. Kaleb Cost also had two TD receptions. Next: Friday at Alexander (1-1)

6. (2) Crisp County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Westlake 47-7. Biting off more than it could chew, Crisp County wound up with minus-65 yards rushing against Class 7A’s No. 9 team. Next: Friday vs. Lovejoy (2-0)

7. (8) Oconee County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 33-9. Whit Weeks rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, had seven solo tackles, broke up two passes and had a sack. C.J. Jones rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Mac Ricks was 6-of-12 passing for 98 yards. Next: Friday at Putnam County (1-0)

8. (7) Peach County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Northside-Warner Robins, 35-7. Colter Ginn was 16-of-30 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown but surrendered an interception for a touchdown late in the third quarter that put Northside up 28-7. Next: Sept. 9 vs. Jones County (2-0)

9. (9) Dougherty (2-0)

Last week: Beat Randolph-Clay 32-14. Kameron Davis was 15-of-24 passing for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Kadarriyon Johnson rushed for 101 yards, and Malik Dixon had 100 yards receiving. Next: Friday at Stockbridge (1-1)

10. (NR) Adairsville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee Bluff 51-50. Adairsville scored five touchdowns of 67 yards or more – four in the first quarter – and won on Chris Roper’s 15-yard run and conversion on the final play of the first overtime. Roper rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns and had a 23-yard TD reception. Ethan Blome rushed for 125 yards on 15 carries and scored on an 80-yard run and a 67-yard reception. Caden Copeland scored on a 74-yard run (his only attempt) and a 73-yard pass. Jonathan Gough was 7-of-14 passing for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Cherokee Bluff could’ve won in regulation, but a late field-goal attempt hit the crossbar. Adairsville is ranked for the first time since 2015. Next: Friday at Rabun County (2-0)

Out: No. 10 Wesleyan (1-1)

Class 2A

1. (2) Fitzgerald (2-0)

Last week: Beat Turner County 57-6. Fitzgerald had 450 total yards on 36 plays and led 50-6 at halftime, and the rest of the game was played with a running clock. Next: Friday at Northeast (0-0)

2. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 37-14. Brandon Hood rushed for 153 yards on 17 carries and scored on a 75-yard run. With the score 14-14, Hood returned an interception 50 yards but fumbled into the end zone, and Blessed Trinity scored the final 23 points. Next: Friday at Calvary Day (1-0)

3. (3) Appling County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Aiken, S.C., 42-7. Mikel Crayton returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown, then ran back Aiken’s only other kickoff 85 yards for a score in the fourth quarter. Dayson Griffis was 5-of-9 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylen Johnson rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Next: Friday at Wayne County (1-1)

4. (4) Pierce County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 56-17. D.J. Bell rushed for 245 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries and was 2-for-2 passing for 43 yards and a touchdown. Jimarion Guyton rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Friday at Metter (1-1)

5. (7) Putnam County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 23-14. Tamarion Peters had 136 yards from scrimmage and scored touchdowns rushing and receiving. Freshman QB Branan Griffin was 14-of-20 passing for 116 yards and rushed for 28 yards. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (1-1)

6. (6) Rockmart (1-1)

Last week: Beat Cass 30-21. Rockmart rushed for 291 yards on 35 carries (8.3 yards per carry). Lanear McCrary rushed for 130 on four carries and scored on a 77-yard run. Dennis Sims scored on a 66-yard reception. Next: Sept. 9 vs. Dalton (1-0)

7. (8) South Atlanta (1-0)

Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 33-9. Keyjuan Brown rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, and Jontez Adams rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Adams was 10-of-18 passing for 117 yards. Next: Saturday vs. Gray Collegiate, S.C. (0-2)

8. (9) Columbia (2-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland, Stockbridge, 26-21. Columbia led 26-0 in the fourth quarter and began subbing and was in no danger of giving up the lead. Next: Thursday vs. Washington (0-2)

9. (5) Callaway (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Cedartown 47-7. Callaway was held to 87 yards and seven first downs against Class 4A’s No. 3 team. Next: Friday at Troup (2-0)

10. (NR) Northeast (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (2-0)

Out: No. 10 Washington County (0-1)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Athens Academy (2-0)

2. (2) Brooks County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 39-25. Brooks County, which trailed 12-0 in the first quarter, had five return touchdowns on two fumbles, an interception, a kickoff and a punt. The Trojans intercepted Wayne County’s freshman quarterback three times. Next: Friday at Cook (1-1)

3. (4) Swainsboro (2-0)

Last week: Beat Washington County 42-0. Ty Adams rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Jordon Williams rushed for 100 yards. LB Jonorian Foots had three sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked punt. Swainsboro held Washington County to minus-15 yards rushing and 27 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Jeff Davis (0-2)

4. (3) Rabun County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 14-7. Rabun County took the lead in the third quarter and clinched the victory on Jaden Gibson’s late interception of a long pass. Lang Windham rushed for 94 yards, and Keegan Stover was 13-of-24 passing for 130 yards. Rabun led 216-147 in total yards. The 21 points are the fewest in a Rabun County game since 2009, and the 14 points are the fewest in a Rabun victory since 1998. Next: Friday vs. Adairsville (1-0)

5. (5) Irwin County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 48-6. Damarkas Lundy rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Shane Marshall rushed for 83 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries. Irwin County allowed eight rushing yards, and Chance Green scored a defensive touchdown. Next: Sept. 9 vs. Turner County (0-2)

6. (6) Bleckley County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 46-14. Jahvon Butler rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Bleckley County had 420 total yards. Beckley had three interceptions, one that Markeze Brown returned for a touchdown. Next: Sept. 9 vs. Schley County (1-0)

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (2-0)

Last week: Beat Strong Rock Christian 35-0. Ayden Duncanson passed for 102 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown. Caleb LaVallee had 13 tackles, three for losses. Whitefield led 35-0 at halftime and benched its starters. Next: Friday at Providence Christian (0-2)

8. (8) Lamar County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 21-20. C.J. Allen rushed for 108 yards and had 17 tackles. He and Jordan Glover made the tackle on Upson-Lee’s two-point attempt with four seconds left, preserving the one-point victory. Allen scored on a 44-yard run with 4:07 left to break a 14-14 tie. Next: Friday vs. Dublin (1-0)

9. (9) Metter (1-1)

Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 28-14. Ethan Oglesby had nine tackles, blocked a field goal and scored on a 65-yard pass from Trey Hall. Jayceon Lanier rushed for 98 yards on 16 carries. C.J. Donaldson rushed for 57 yards on four carries. Next: Friday vs. Pierce County (1-0)

10. (10) Darlington (2-0)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 45-22. Darlington scored on its first three possessions and led 35-15 at halftime. D’Marion Floyd rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Jack Good was 9-of-15 passing for 137 yards. Joel Lowenberg had two tackles for losses and a sack. Next: Friday vs. Christian Heritage (1-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Early County (2-0)

2. (6) Clinch County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Macon County 24-20. Keegan Clayton threw a 15-yard TD pass to Jeremy Bell for the game-winner with 10 seconds left. Clayton scored Clinch County’s two other touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards on 30 carries. Clinch was outgained 266-177 but recovered six Macon County fumbles. Next: Friday vs. Miller County (1-1)

3. (3) Macon County (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Clinch County 24-20. Marlon Mitchell rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Macon County was 0-for-1 passing. Next: Friday at Dooly County (0-2)

4. (5) Charlton County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Yulee, Fla., 21-7. After a scoreless first half, Charlton scored on Jaylen Lilley’s 35-yard run, QB Ayden Crews’ 1-yard run and a 17-yard run by Nathan Hamlette. Lilley rushed for 181 yards. Jamari Hamilton and Kyler Williams intercepted passes, and the defense picked up five sacks. Next: Friday vs. West Nassau, Fla. (1-0)

5. (4) Wilcox County (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Bleckley County 46-14. The score was 21-7 at halftime, and Bleckley scored 24 points in the third quarter. Wilcox was 7-of-29 passing and intercepted three times by the No. 6 team in Division I. Next: Sept. 9 at Pelham (1-1)

6. (2) Bowdon (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Central-Carrollton 35-20. Jamichael Jones had 13 tackles and rushed for 120 yards in the loss. Robert McNeal rushed for 96 yards and was 4-of-12 passing for 68 yards. Next: Friday at Bremen (1-1)

7. (7) Lincoln County (2-0)

Last week: Beat McCormick, S.C., 27-6. Freshman RB Kelby Glaze rushed for 65 yards on 14 carries. Lincoln County held McCormick to 66 total yards and five first downs. Next: Friday vs. Emanuel County Institute (0-1)

8. (9) Johnson County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jenkins County 27-14. Germivy Tucker rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Warren County (0-1)

9. (10) Washington-Wilkes (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Glenn Hills (1-1)

10. (NR) Early County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Seminole County 27-0. Charles Williams rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Early led 241-39 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Schley County (1-0)

Out: No. 8 Wheeler County (1-1)

