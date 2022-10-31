How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 11

3. (3) Mill Creek (8-1)

Last week: Beat Dacula 45-0. Hayden Clark was 9-of-12 passing for 93 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, and Shane Throgmartin was 5-for-5 for 71 yards. Mill Creek led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Mountain View (5-4)

4. (4) Carrollton (10-0)

Last week: Beat Campbell 52-7. Julian Lewis was 17-of-23 passing for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Caleb Odom had five receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Brodie Bradburn had two sacks among Carrollton’s 12 tackles for losses. Carrollton led 35-7 at halftime. Next: Playoffs

5. (5) North Cobb (7-2)

Last week: Beat Cherokee 47-17. Nick Grimstead was 8-of-9 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and David Mbadinga and Ben Hall rushed for two touchdowns apiece. The game was played with a running clock after halftime. Next: Friday vs. Osborne (5-4)

6. (6) Walton (7-2)

Last week: Beat Osborne 45-0. Walton scored on its first five possessions. Jeremy Hecklinski was 9-of-14 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Cameran Loyd had five receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. Makari Bodiford rushed six times for 77 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Wheeler (5-4)

7. (7) Lambert (9-0)

Last week: Beat South Forsyth 31-13. James Tyre was 12-of-22 passing for 123 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Lambert had eight sacks and two interceptions, and LB Carson Knowles had one of each of those. Lambert led 28-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Milton (6-3)

8. (9) Grayson (8-1)

Last week: Beat Archer 41-0. Amari Alston rushed for 121 yards on nine carries. Joe Taylor rushed for 82 yards on 13 carries. Jeff Davis was 11-of-14 passing for 160 yards. Next: Friday vs. Parkview (6-3)

9. (10) Milton (6-3)

Last week: Beat Denmark 21-14. Milton led 21-7 at halftime and won despite being held to minus-24 yards rushing and 117 passing. Milton scored its first touchdown on a 6-yard drive after Will Parton blocked a punt. Milton’s second and third touchdowns were 53- and 38-yard drives set up by interceptions from Rob Billings and Jacob Nelson. Parton got a key fourth-quarter sack on Denmark’s final drive, which ended at midfield. Next: Friday at Lambert (9-0)

10. (8) Valdosta (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 24-6. Valdosta managed only 144 total yards and two Antonio Zapeta field goals but was within 10-6 early in the fourth quarter. Next: Playoffs

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (9-0)

Last week: Beat South Paulding 68-14. Jekail Middlebrook rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Prentiss “Air” Noland was 16-of-23 passing for 287 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Paulding County (6-3)

2. (3) Thomas County Central (9-0)

Last week: Beat Lee County 39-30. Trey Benton rushed for 187 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, and his 24-yard run in the fourth quarter gave Thomas Central a 39-24 lead. Sam Brown was 15-of-27 passing for 211 yards. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (6-3)

3. (2) Roswell (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Alpharetta (7-2)

4. (5) Gainesville (9-0)

Last week: Beat North Forsyth 34-21. Gainesville scored the final 27 points after trailing 21-7 midway in the third quarter. The rally started with Darius Cannon’s 99-yard kickoff return. Cannon scored on a 69-yard reception from Baxter Wright with 4:18 left for a 27-21 lead. Cannon finished with six receptions for 141 yards. Wright was 21-of-28 passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Jackson County (3-6)

5. (4) Woodward Academy (8-1)

Last week: Beat Mundy’s Mill 11-10. Myles Graham scored on a 2-yard run with 10:27 left, and Woodward won despite only 116 total yards. Graham, playing linebacker, also scored a safety on a sack and accounted for all of Woodward’s second-half points after the War Eagles trailed 10-3. Graham rushed for 75 yards. Hudson Hanges made a 36-yard field goal. Next: Thursday at Forest Park (2-7)

6. (6) Rome (8-1)

Last week: Beat Creekview 30-0. Rome led 30-0 at halftime and coasted, as neither team had more than 200 yards of total offense. Reece Fountain passed for 94 yards and rushed for 52. Tyson Brown returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Etowah (5-4)

7. (8) Marist (7-2)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 30-27. Afton Mosely blocked a potential game-winning field goal in the second overtime, and Jack Euart scored on a 6-yard run on the final play of the third overtime for the win. All 12 scoring plays tied the game or gave a team the lead. Euart was 8-of-11 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 60 yards on 24 carries. Joseph Pizzo rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and scored on a 56-yard pass reception. Next: Friday at Riverwood (2-7)

8. (9) Brunswick (9-0)

Last week: Beat Evans 28-7. The score was 7-7 entering the fourth quarter. Brunswick rushed for 368 yards, getting 112 from Ivan Johnson, 109 from Jamarious Towns and 77 from William Heck. Next: Friday vs. Effingham County (7-2)

9. (7) Lee County (6-3)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 39-30. The score was 24-24 late in the third quarter before Thomas County Central pulled away. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. J.D. Fugerson had six receptions for 91 yards but was lost to injury in the third quarter. Next: Friday at Tift County (1-8)

10. (10) Houston County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Tift County 66-7. Houston County led 46-7 at halftime. A.J. Hill was 16-of-22 passing for 254 yards and five touchdowns. Ryan Taleb had 68 yards and a touchdown rushing and 84 yards and a touchdown receiving and opened the scoring with a 78-yard punt return. Next: Friday at Veterans (5-4)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Statesboro 59-7. Niko Smith was 14-of-23 passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns. Jarvis Hayes had five receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. R.J. Boyd rushed for 113 yards, and Dae’Jeaun Dennis ran for 109. Next: Friday at Coffee (8-1)

2. (2) Creekside (7-2)

Last week: Beat Tri-Cities 77-0. Vinson Berry was 15-of-18 passing for 267 yards and six touchdowns, and freshman Rayshaun Parks threw the team’s seventh TD pass. Creekside led 55-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Banneker (4-5)

3. (3) Cartersville (9-1)

Last week: Beat Dalton 39-14. Malachi Jeffries rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and Khristian Lando ran for 123 yards on 11 carries. Both scored two touchdowns. Cartersville was 2-of-6 passing. Next: Playoffs

4. (4) Coffee (8-1)

Last week: Beat Greenbrier 48-0. Larry Daniel had three tackles for losses and returned an interception for a touchdown. Antwain McDuffie rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Next: Friday vs. Ware County (8-0)

5. (5) Cambridge (7-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Springs (4-5)

6. (6) Jefferson (7-2)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Conyers 49-6. Max Aldridge was 6-of-8 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Sammy Brown scored three touchdowns on seven touches, one an 83-yard reception. Next: Friday vs. Eastside (6-3)

7. (8) Dutchtown (8-1)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing 63-0. Dutchtown led 41-0 at halftime. Jamal Bing scored touchdowns on three of his four carries and rushed for 81 yards. Eagle’s Landing was held to 72 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Ola (6-3)

8. (9) Warner Robins (5-4)

Last week: Beat Jones County 54-30. Chase Reese was 17-of-27 passing for 383 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 144 yards on 14 carries. Chaz Sturn had seven receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown. Isiah Canion had three receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Locust Grove (0-9)

9. (10) Calhoun (7-3)

Last week: Beat Cass 30-16. Caden Williams rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Emaree Wilson had 92 yards from scrimmage on nine touches. Trey Townsend was 7-of-16 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Playoffs

10. (NR) Loganville (9-1)

Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 31-22. Loganville jumped to a 24-0 lead and remained out of danger. Solomon Leslie rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyler Breedlove returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Next: Playoffs

Out: No. 7 Jones County (5-4)

Class 4A

1. (1) Cedartown (9-0)

Last week: Beat Southeast Whitfield 48-14. Cedartown led 48-0 at halftime and compiled 336 total yards and six touchdowns on just 19 offensive plays, only one a pass, which went incomplete. Harlem Diamond scored on runs of 47 and 32 yards on his only two carries. Khamarion Davis scored on an 82-yard run. Next: Friday at Northwest Whitfield (5-4)

2. (2) North Oconee (9-0)

Last week: Beat East Hall 83-0. Eight players scored touchdowns on offense. Damoni Taylor returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown, Cooper Benton returned a fumble for a touchdown, and Caleb Peevy returned an interception for a score. Next: Friday at Cherokee Bluff (3-6)

3. (3) Perry (8-1)

Last week: Beat Spalding 40-7. Armar Gordon was 19-of-23 passing for 165 yards and rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Demetrius Carter rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Friday at West Laurens (1-8)

4. (4) Troup (9-0)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 50-15. Taeo Todd rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries and was 8-of-23 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. LaGrange (7-2)

5. (5) Benedictine (7-2)

Last week: Beat Islands 49-3. Luke Kromenhoek was 9-of-14 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and Za’Quan Bryan had 117 all-purpose yards. Benedictine led only 14-3 at halftime but outscored Islands 23-0 in the third quarter. Next: Thursday at New Hampstead (6-3)

6. (6) Burke County (7-1)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 37-27. Charlie Dorsey rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Marshall Flowers was 11-of-14 passing for 159 yards and a touchdown. Donta Williams and Keivon Scott intercepted passes. Burke took a 37-21 lead in the third quarter and kept New Hampstead at bay. Next: Today at Wayne County (7-2)

7. (7) Bainbridge (5-4)

Last week: Beat Hardaway 42-0. Bainbridge scored five touchdowns in the first quarter. Keenan Phillips rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Cairo (7-2)

8. (8) Starr’s Mill (7-2)

Last week: Beat North Clayton 47-6. Starr’s Mill led 40-0 at halftime and rushed for 380 yards with seven players scoring touchdowns. Logan Inagawa was 3-of-5 passing for 68 yards and rushed for 64 yards on two carries. Next: Friday vs. Whitewater (7-2)

9. (9) Wayne County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Southeast Bulloch 35-7. Andy Peel threw two first-half TD passes, one a 29-yarder to Jacquese Vaile inside a minute left for a 14-0 lead, and Wayne County iced the game with Jah Ross’s 20-yard interception return for a 28-7 lead in the second half. Next: Today vs. Burke County (7-1)

10. (10) Whitewater (7-2)

Last week: Beat Riverdale 43-7. Whitewater led 22-0 at halftime, got it to a running clock in the fourth quarter and finished ahead 381-169 in total yards. Logan Griffith and Braxton Mueller together rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Next: Friday at Starr’s Mill (7-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (6-2)

2. (2) Calvary Day (8-0)

Last week: Beat Long County 48-0. Jake Merklinger was 11-of-16 passing for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Caden Arnold had five receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown. Calvary Day forced four turnovers, blocked a punt and scored a defensive touchdown. Next: Friday at Beach (1-8)

3. (3) Sandy Creek (7-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Douglass (3-6)

4. (4) Carver-Atlanta (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cedar Grove (6-2)

5. (5) Peach County (6-3)

Last week: Beat Pike County 63-7. Peach County led 56-0 at halftime and had 502 total yards on 33 offensive plays. Colter Ginn was 13-of-15 passing for 221 yards and four touchdowns. Skielar Mann had four receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Jackson (5-4)

6. (6) Thomasville (7-3)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 44-0. Thomasville held Crisp County to 133 total yards, intercepted four passes and became the first opponent from the same class to shut out the Cougars since 2015. Jayden Alston had a team-leading five tackles and two tackles for losses. Jay Randall rushed for 80 yards and returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Playoffs

7. (7) Stephens County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 28-27. Ben Stowe was 12-of-17 passing for 166 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 1-yard run in the final minute for the winning score. Cam’ron Lacy had seven receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns, one a 31-yarder from Stowe on fourth down to tie the game 7-7. Lacy also intercepted a pass that set up the winning drive. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian (7-2)

8. (10) Carver-Columbus (7-2)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 27-0. Jamari Riley rushed for 175 yards on 16 carries, and his 83-yard TD run just before halftime gave Carver a 14-0 lead. Carver held Dougherty to less than 100 total yards. Cortez West had six tackles and three tackles for losses, and Brandon Webb had two sacks and another tackle for a loss. Next: Playoffs

9. (9) Oconee County (5-4)

Last week: Lost to Stephens County 28-27. Oconee County scored on its opening possession of the second half for a 27-14 lead but couldn’t hold it. Dylan Manders scored on a 67-yard reception, and Whit Weeks caught a TD pass and had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Franklin County (0-9)

10. (NR) Adairsville (8-1)

Last week: Beat Bremen 14-7. Chris Roper rushed for 212 yards on 27 carries and scored both Adairsville touchdowns, the second one a 4-yard run for the lead with 3:48 left. Roper went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season (1,095) as Adairsville played without its other 1,000-yard rusher, Ethan Blome, who was injured. Next: Friday vs. Coahulla Creek (7-2)

Out: No. 8 Dougherty (8-2)

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (9-0)

Last week: Beat Cook 36-14. Bill Boone’s 48-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the second half gave Fitzgerald a 29-14 lead. Ty Solomon rushed for 94 yards on 12 carries. Sylon Davis rushed for 70 on 19. Sultan Cooper was 9-of-11 passing for 134 yards. Next: Friday at Berrien (6-3)

2. (2) South Atlanta (9-0)

Last week: Beat Washington 46-12. Keyjuan Brown rushed for 327 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. South Atlanta completed its first perfect regular season, and Brown finished it with 2,139 yards rushing. Next: Playoffs

3. (3) Appling County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 28-14. Jaylen Johnson rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. It was Johnson’s second consecutive 200-yard game. Next: Friday at Brantley County (5-4)

4. (4) Thomson (8-1)

Last week: Beat Glenn Hills 61-0. Thomson led 47-0 at halftime and totaled 500 yards on 31 plays. Noah Story was 14-of-17 passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Dez Boyd returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Westside-Augusta (2-7)

5. (5) Callaway (6-3)

Last week: Beat McNair 49-6. Qua Whitfield rushed for 99 yards on 11 carries, and Jordan King rushed for 67 yards on eight carries. Both scored two touchdowns. Deshun Coleman threw two TD passes. Next: Friday at Landmark Christian (5-4)

6. (6) Pierce County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 42-12. D.J. Bell was 5-of-5 passing for 130 yards and three touchdowns, two to Carson Sloan, and rushed for 100 yards on 21 carries. Jimarion Guyton rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Friday at Tattnall County (5-4)

7. (7) Rockmart (7-2)

Last week: Beat Fannin County 21-7. J.D. Davis threw a 42-yard TD pass to Tristan Anderson in the third quarter for the final margin. Fannin County ran 64 plays but for only 212 yards and was stopped on three fourth-down plays. Rockmart had 243 total yards. Next: Friday at North Murray (6-3)

8. (8) Worth County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Sumter County 46-26. Chip Cooper was 22-of-29 passing for 293 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries. Freshman Kaden Chester rushed for 111 yards on 20 carries and had five receptions for 96 yards. D’ontae Fulton had nine receptions for 127 yards. Next: Friday at Cook (6-3)

9. (9) Eagle’s Landing Christian (5-4)

Last week: Beat Towers 82-0. ELCA led 75-0 at halftime. Freshman Dorian Barney returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns and caught a TD pass. Colton Hood returned two punts for touchdowns and caught a TD pass. Next: Friday vs. McNair (4-5)

10. (NR) North Cobb Christian (9-1)

Last week: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 21-2. North Cobb Christian had seven players out with the flu but leaned on its defense, holding B.E.S.T. to 77 yards of total offense. Sam Ayegunle had four tackles for losses. Next: Playoffs

Out: No. 10 Cook (6-3)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (8-0)

Last week: Beat Jasper County 62-6. Aaron Philo was 18-of-25 passing for 360 yards and seven touchdowns. Bailey Stockton (5-154-4) and Josh Britt (3-111-2) were the leading receivers. Next: Friday at Social Circle (7-2)

2. (2) Swainsboro (8-0)

Last week: Beat Bleckley County 28-21. Swainsboro took a 28-7 lead in the fourth quarter, then weathered two Bleckley County touchdowns, one in the final two minutes. Demello Jones rushed for 223 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns and two two-point conversions. Next: Friday at Dublin (6-2)

3. (3) Rabun County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Commerce 27-22. Keegan Stover was 14-of-24 passing for 241 yards, and his 49-yard TD pass to Jarret Giles in the fourth quarter gave Rabun County the lead for good. Jaden Gibson had seven receptions for 92 yards. Commerce outrushed Rabun County 273-62 but was 0-for-3 passing. Next: Playoffs

4. (4) Irwin County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Early County 42-18. Cody Soliday was 10-of-17 passing for 205 yards and four touchdowns, two to Mason Snyder. Next: Friday vs. Bacon County (1-8)

5. (5) Brooks County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 49-0. Brooks County led 14-0 at halftime, but touchdown runs by Amar Thomas and Prince McGhee in the third quarter and two interception returns for touchdowns in the fourth made it a blowout. Next: Friday vs. Pelham (3-6)

6. (6) Darlington (9-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Trion (8-1)

7. (7) Elbert County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Athens Christian 40-13. Jacari Barnett rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and Quan Moss ran for 105 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries. Next: Playoffs

8. (8) St. Francis (6-3)

Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 35-18. Jaiden Jenkins was 16-of-30 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns, and Branden Stozier had six receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Their 69-yard pass and catch gave St. Francis a 26-12 lead in the opening minute of the second half, and Mount Pisgah would get no closer. Next: Friday at Mount Vernon (4-5)

9. (9) Metter (6-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Screven County (8-0)

10. (10) Whitefield Academy (6-3)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon 59-41. Caleb LaValle rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries, and Merce Relaford ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Freshman QB Travis Burgess was 11-of-14 passing for 196 yards and three touchdowns in place of injured Ayden Duncanson. Next: Friday vs. Mount Pisgah Christian (6-3)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion-Carroll (5-4)

2. (3) Johnson County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Twiggs County 61-7. Germivy Tucker rushed for 273 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries playing just the first half, when Johnson County went up 54-7. Tucker is 242 yards from Herschel Walker’s school record of 6,137 career rushing yards. Next: Friday vs. Hancock Central (4-5)

3. (4) Early County (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Irwin County 42-18. Early County had two 100-yard rushers as Cemyrian Stapleton ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and Jeremiah Hutchins had 101 on 10 with a touchdown. Next: Playoffs

4. (6) Charlton County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Clinch County 33-28. Trailing 28-27, Charlton County scored the winning touchdown on QB Jaylen King’s 13-yard run on a fourth-and-1 with 3:39 left. Charlton also converted a fourth-and-6 at midfield during the six-minute drive. Jaylen Lilley rushed for 126 yards. King was 10-of-16 passing for 214 yards. Charlton leads the Swamp War series 31-30-1. Next: Friday at Lanier County (5-4)

5. (5) Schley County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Marion County 56-0. Jay Kanazawa was 16-of-24 passing for 266 yards and four touchdowns. Luke Forehand had five tackles for losses for a defense that allowed only 51 total yards. Next: Thursday vs. Greenville (2-6)

6. (2) Clinch County (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Charlton County 33-28. Clinch County erased a 20-7 first-quarter deficit by the third quarter but surrendered a winning Charlton County score in the last four minutes. Clayton rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries and was 10-of-16 passing for 195 yards and a touchdown. Jeremy Bell had six receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown. Next: Playoffs

7. (7) McIntosh County Academy (9-1)

Last week: Beat Portal 33-6. Deyondray Bacon rushed for 158 yards on 18 carries, and JaReese Campbell ran for 104 yards on 19. Both scored two touchdowns. Next: Playoffs

8. (8) Manchester (5-3)

Last week: Game with Central-Talbotton canceled. Next: Thursday vs. Taylor County (2-7)

9. (10) Lincoln County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Warren County 34-0. Trey Huff rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and passed for 54 yards. Makhi Wade rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Lincoln County led 348-136 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Towns County (3-6)

10. (NR) Wilcox County (6-3)

Last week: Beat Hawkinsville 46-6. Abe Stowe was 9-of-15 passing for 230 yards and four touchdowns. Devonn Grace had three touchdowns on three catches totaling 115 yards. Next: Friday vs. Wheeler County (5-4)

Out: No. 9 Emanuel County Institute (3-6)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.