How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 1

3. (3) Colquitt County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Deerfield Beach, Fla. 37-0. Charlie Pace rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the debut of head coach Sean Calhoun. Next: Friday vs. Stockbridge (1-0)

4. (4) North Cobb (1-0)

Last week: Beat Westlake 21-17. Trailing 17-14 midway in the fourth quarter, North Cobb went 79 yards on 10 plays with David Mbadinga scoring on a 38-yard run with 3:28 left. Westlake drove to North Cobb’s 6-yard line after a long kickoff return and North Cobb penalties, but a planned spike was ruled a fumble, and time ran out. North Cobb QB Malachi Singleton rushed for 110 yards on 16 carries and was 13-of-25 passing for 92 yards. Ben Hall rushed for 94 yards. Next: Sept. 2 vs. Buford (1-0)

5. (5) Mill Creek (1-0)

Last week: Beat Walton 44-41. Hayden Clark threw a 21-yard TD pass to Makhail Wood with 19 seconds left for the game-winner at the end of a five-play drive that began at midfield. Clark was 20-of-40 passing for 279 yards. Wood had eight receptions for 171 yards. Caleb Downs had 151 all-purpose yards, one on a 35-yard interception return that set up a 3-yard TD drive. Jacob Ulrich made field goals of 35, 56 and 24 yards and had seven touchbacks. Next: Friday at Norcross (0-1)

6. (6) Collins Hill (1-0)

Last week: Beat Life Christian, Va. Va. 20-0. Mikey Sheehan, taking over for Missouri freshman Sam Horn, was 14-of-20 passing for 144 yards and rushed for 59 yards on seven carries in a game stopped in the third quarter because of lightning. Braylon Carstarphen blocked two punts, one for a safety. Next: Sept. 2 vs. Brookwood (1-0)

7. (7) Brookwood (1-0)

Last week: Beat Norcross 28-24. Dylan Lonergan threw a 24-yard TD pass to Lee Niles with 10:15 left for the game-winner. Bryce Dopson scored on a 99-yard kickoff return midway in the second quarter after Brookwood got down 14-0 and scored again on a 35-yard pass from Lonergan on the final play of the first half for a 17-14 lead. Lonergan was 12-of-22 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown. Joseph Leslie had two tackles for losses and a forced fumble. Next: Friday vs. Walton (0-1)

8. (9) Walton (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Mill Creek 44-41. Walton gave up the lead with 19 seconds left. Makari Bodiford rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremy Hecklinski was 20-of-33 passing for 425 yards and four touchdowns. Cameron Lloyd had six receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Brookwood (1-0)

9. (NR) Carrollton (1-0)

Last week: Beat Gadsden City, Ala. 69-7. Julien “Ju Ju” Lewis, a freshman with offers from Alabama and Georgia, was 18-of-27 passing for 286 yards and five touchdowns in his high school debut. Four of the TD passes went to Jordan White, who had five receptions for 63 yards. Bryce Hicks had 178 yards from scrimmage (135 rushing, 42 receiving). Kelvin Hill had two tackles for losses and an interception. Next: Friday at South Paulding (1-0)

10. (NR) Westlake (0-1)

Last week: Lost to North Cobb 21-17. Westlake got inside North Cobb’s 10-yard line in the final seconds but had no timeouts, and a play designed to spike the ball was ruled the final play. Jai’den Thomas rushed for 146 yards. Georgia Power 100 QB R.J. Johnson was 6-of-11 passing for 95 yards. Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (1-0)

Out: No. 8 Lowndes, No. 10 Milton

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (1-0)

Last week: Beat Spartanburg, S.C. 47-16. Prentiss “Air” Noland was 13-of-16 passing for 193 yard and four touchdowns, two to sophomore Jovanni McGee. Jaden Barnes had a 62-yard TD reception. Next: Friday at McEachern (0-1)

2. (2) Lee County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 26-10. RB Ousmane Kromah rushed for 216 yards on 20 carries, and J.D. Fugerson had five receptions for 110 yards and threw a TD pass. DB Kason Hooks had eight tackles and an interception. Lee outgained Warner Robins 395-233 and broke Warner Robins’ 30-game winning streak at McConnell-Talbert Stadium. The streak dated to 2018. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (0-1)

3. (3) Rome (1-0)

Last week: Beat Creekside 16-6. Javarius McDearmont scored on a 2-yard run with 10:43 left to give Rome its final 16-6 lead, and the Wolves won despite only 127 yards of total offense. DL Tyson Brown had three tackles for nine yards in losses, two QB hurries and a forced fumble. DL Stephiylan Green had an 11-yard sack for a safety. Reece Fountain was 13-of-19 passing for 113 yards. Next: Friday vs. Lithonia (0-1)

4. (4) Roswell (1-0)

Last week: Beat Denmark 35-10. NyKahi Davenport rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. K.J. Smith was 8-of-16 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Roswell dominated after Denmark lost its starting quarterback to injury in the first half. Next: Friday vs. Centennial (1-0)

5. (5) Woodward Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 37-19. Jalen Woods was 15-of-21 passing for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Myles Graham rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Top receivers were Ben Grice (seven catches, 159 yards, one touchdown) and Josiah Abdulla (3-109-1). Sam Reece intercepted two passes, one for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. McCallie, Tenn. (1-0)

6. (10) Blessed Trinity (1-0)

Last week: Beat Calhoun 36-25. Kieran Davis rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, and Cole Weaver had four receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Blessed Trinity had only 22 other total yards but had three interceptions, two by all-state LB Mavrick Torrico, one that he returned for a touchdown and a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Next: Friday vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-0)

7. (NR) Gainesville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Marist 34-23. Gainesville took a 27-7 first-half lead and scored the clinching touchdown on Naim Cheeks’ 3-yard run with 2:05 left for the final margin. Cheeks rushed for 120 yards. Baxter Wright was 16-of-18 passing for 250 yards. He was 14-for-14 for 249 in the first half. The victory was Gainesville’s first on the road against a top-10 team since 2017 (Winder-Barrow). Gainesville is ranked for the first time since 2015. Next: Friday vs. Mountain View (1-0)

8. (6) Marist (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Gainesville 34-23. QB D.J. Mazzone scored on a 71-yard run to get Marist within 27-23 with 9:05 left, but Marist got no closer despite holding Gainesville to minus-7 total yards in the second half. Luke Harpring had two sacks and two other tackles for losses. Next: Saturday at Pike Road, Ala. (0-1)

9. (8) South Paulding (1-0)

Last week: Beat Harrison 28-20. After his team stopped a two-point conversion attempt at the 1-yard line, Jamarion Wilcox scored on an 86-yard run for a 28-20 lead with 1:20 left. Harrison then drove to the South Paulding 7-yard line but threw incomplete on fourth down. Wilcox rushed for 236 yards on 26 carries. Kasen Weisman was 12-of-16 passing for 176 yards. Wilcox and Weisman are Georgia Power 100 players from preseason. Next: Friday vs. Carrollton (1-0)

10. (9) Douglas County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lithia Springs 52-13. Sire Hardaway was 24-of-26 passing for 305 yards and four touchdowns. James Johnson, a sophomore with seven Division I offers, had five receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Douglas County intercepted four passes. Next: Saturday vs. Mays (1-0)

Out: No. 7 Northside-Warner Robins

Class 5A

1. (3) Cartersville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee 35-0. Paul Gamble was 14-of-19 passing and threw TD passes to three receivers. Malachi Jeffries scored the other two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Jonesboro (1-0)

2. (1) Warner Robins (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Lee County 26-10. Warner Robins trailed 13-0 after the first quarter and was held to less than 100 yards rushing for the first time since 2020. Warner Robins rushed for at least 140 yards in every game last season. Next: Sept. 2 vs. Northside-Warner Robins (0-1)

3. (5) Jones County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 27-21. Zion Ragins had 98 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches and scored three touchdowns. Jones County ran out the final 4:22 after Northside got within 27-21. Next: Friday at Dacula (0-1)

4. (9) Coffee (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tift County 55-7. Billy Simpson returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and a 27-0 lead, and Tift disintegrated from there. Antwain McDuffie rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Maurice Hansley was 6-of-7 passing for 87 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Morgan Cupris had 11 solo tackles. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (0-1)

5. (2) Creekside (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Rome 16-6. Creekside led Rome in total yards 218-127 and first downs 18-9 but suffered two turnovers in Rome territory. Creekside also had a bad snap to the punter that set up a 20-yard Rome TD drive. Roderick McCrary rushed for 105 yards on 22 carries and had four tackles. LB Khary Morrow intercepted a pass and had two sacks for 16 lost yards. Next: Sept. 3 vs. Dutch Fork, S.C. (1-0)

6. (7) Ware County (0-0)

Last week: Game with Appling County canceled because of weather. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Hill (1-0)

7. (4) Calhoun (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 36-25. Calhoun passed for 202 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted three times, one for a touchdown, and held to 77 rushing yards. Caden Williams had 127 yards (90 rushing) from scrimmage on 25 touches. Next: Friday at Gardendale, Ala. (1-0)

8. (8) Clarke Central (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 40-0. QB Lucian Anderson rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns and was 7-of-12 passing for 86 yards. Clarke has won 14 of the past 15 meetings between these Athens rivals. Next: Friday at Oconee County (0-1)

9. (10) Cambridge (1-0)

Last week: Beat Creekview 28-0. Christian Isibor (18-139-2) and QB Preston Clemmer (10-108-0) each rushed for more than 100 yards, and Cambridge held Creekview to eight first downs. Creekview has been shut out only twice in the past 48 games, both by Cambridge, including 7-0 in 2021. Next: Friday at Denmark (0-1)

10. (NR) Kell (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee Bluff 38-23. Bryce Clavon was 14-of-24 passing for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Peyton Zachary had seven receptions for 109 yards. LB Sawain Simmons returned a fumble 54 yards for a touchdown, and DL Josh Barker had two tackles for losses and forced a fumble. Next: Friday vs. Allatoona (0-1)

Out: No. 6 Jefferson

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jenkins 45-0. Luke Kromenhoek was 9-of-15 passing for 175 yards and four touchdowns in less than two quarters. A fight in the Jenkins stands caused a panic, with some fans running on the field, ending the game with 2:10 left in the first half. Next: Friday at Christopher Columbus, Fla. (0-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (1-0)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 16-13. Khalil Barnes intercepted four passes, one returned for a touchdown, another on a two-point try that didn’t count in the statistics. Barnes also had 113 yards from scrimmage. North Oconee led 16-0 at halftime. Next: Sept. 2 vs. South Forsyth (1-0)

3. (3) Cedartown (1-0)

Last week: Beat Rockmart 27-14. Harlem Diamond (10 attempts, 73 yards) and Patrick Gardner (12-83) helped Cedartown to 232 rushing yards. The Bulldogs were 1-for-3 passing. LB Eli Barrow had 16 solo tackles. Next: Friday vs. Callaway (0-1)

4. (4) Perry (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Houston County (1-0)

5. (6) Whitewater (1-0)

Last week: Beat Northgate 27-14. Corey Richardson returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, and Whitewater took a 21-0 first-quarter lead and didn’t allow points until the fourth quarter. Xavier Clay-Turner had 73 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown. Next: Friday at Union Grove (1-0)

6. (8) Troup (1-0)

Last week: Beat Harris County 33-0. Taeo Todd rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. He also passed for 43 yards and a touchdown. Troup led 33-0 at halftime against a team that beat the Tigers 28-21 last season. Next: Thursday vs. Hardaway (0-1)

7. (10) Starr’s Mill (1-0)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 27-17. Starr’s Mill trailed 17-12 early in the second half after failing on a fourth-and-1 gamble at its 29-yard line but dominated from there. Greigh Joseph rushed for 138 yards. Logan Inagawa rushed for 55 yards and was 3-for-3 passing for 74 yards. Will Clem, Noah Scott, Ryan Story and William Yarbrough intercepted passes. Next: Friday at Northgate (0-1)

8. (5) Trinity Christian (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Woodward Academy 37-19. Henry Brodnax, the successor to current Georgia Southern freshman David Dallas, was 20-of-43 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice, and Trinity was held to nine rushing yards against Class 6A’s No. 5 team. Aaron Gates, committed to Florida, had seven receptions for 75 yards. Next: Friday at Fellowship Christian (0-1)

9. (7) Bainbridge (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Cedar Grove 30-14. Bainbridge scored first on Keenan Phillips’ 6-yard run after a turnover but was smothered from there by Class 3A’s defending champion. Bo Smith passed for 108 yards and rushed for 50. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (1-0)

10. (NR) Pace Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Holy Innocents’ 20-17. Roan Dutta, a freshman, kicked a 26-yard field goal with three seconds left to break a 17-17 tie. Connor Phelan was 13-of-24 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown to Kendall Evans. Next: Friday at Westminster (1-0)

Out: No. 9 Holy Innocents’

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 30-14. Cedar Grove scored 30 unanswered points after trailing 7-0. E.J. Colson was 11-of-18 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylen Langston (74 yards) and Khilee White (67) were the leading rushers. Next: Saturday vs. Edison, Fla. (0-1)

2. (2) Crisp County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 17-6. Cayden Daniels returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown. David Mitchell made a 49-yard field goal. Semaj Chatfield rushed for 103 yards on 28 carries. Trae Walker intercepted two passes. Next: Friday at Westlake (0-1)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (1-0)

Last week: Beat Hardaway 41-10. Jamari Riley rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. DT Miquon Merriweather had three tackles for losses and two sacks. Kourtney Kelly had three tackles for losses and returned an interception for a touchdown. M.J. Davis intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Spencer (1-0)

4. (4) Carver-Atlanta (1-0)

Last week: Beat South Cobb 22-6. Carver held South Cobb to 44 total yards. DL Aquantis Clemons had six tackles for losses and two sacks. Bryce Bowens was 15-of-23 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown. Deandre Buchannon had 127 all-purpose yards. Next: Saturday vs. Riverdale (1-0)

5. (6) Calvary Day (1-0)

Last week: Beat Islands 49-6. Jake Merklinger was 7-of-12 passing for three touchdowns, one a 50-yarder on the first offensive play of the game. Caden Arnold had 109 all-purpose yards. Next: Sept. 2 vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-0)

6. (7) Sandy Creek (1-0)

Last week: Beat Newnan 38-27. Geimere Latimer was 12-of-25 passing for 205 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Sandy Creek never trailed and went up 21-7 on a 68-yard run by Cameron Watts and a blocked punt that Jakob Gude recovered and returned for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Greenwood, S.C. (0-1)

7. (8) Peach County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 50-20. Colter Ginn, playing only the first half, passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Dylan Johnson had 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jadarious Morris had 10.5 tackles. Isaiah Mitchell had 62 yards receiving and intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (0-1)

8. (5) Oconee County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to North Oconee 16-13. Down 16-0 at halftime, Oconee County got close on Mac Ricks’ 17-yard TD pass to Dylan Manders, who had recovered a fumble two plays before, and on Whit Weeks’ 3-yard run after a long drive in the fourth quarter. But Oconee County didn’t cross midfield again. Next: Friday vs. Clarke Central (1-0)

9. (9) Dougherty (1-0)

Last week: Beat Westover 28-21. Jacob Stallworth rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. With his team trailing 21-20 after surrendering a 96-yard interception return, Stallworth scored the winning touchdown on a 32-yard run with 2:09 left. Kameron Davis was 9-of-16 passing for 120 yards and rushed for 92 yards. Next: Friday vs. Randolph-Clay (0-0)

10. (NR) Wesleyan (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon 31-7. Ben Brown was 14-of-19 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Wesleyan stopped Mount Vernon’s fourth-and-goal run from the 1-yard line in the final seconds of the first half leading 10-0. Next: Friday vs. Decatur (0-1)

Out: No. 10 Monroe Area

Class 2A

1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Brentwood Academy, Tenn. 50-49. Brandon Hood scored on a two-point conversion run in the first overtime after Brentwood scored seven on its possession. Hood rushed for 204 yards on 32 carries. Charlie Gilliam was 17-of-24 passing for 305 yards. ELCA had 608 yards in total offense. Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (1-0)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (1-0)

Last week: Beat Irwin County 28-20. Fitzgerald drove 95 yards in two minutes to take a 21-20 lead with 42 seconds left, and Xavier Walker returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown and a 28-20 lead with 20 seconds left. Fitzgerald led 361-281 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Turner County (0-1)

3. (3) Appling County (0-0)

Last week: Game canceled because of weather. Next: Friday vs. Aiken, S.C. (0-1)

4. (4) Pierce County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Jeff Davis (0-1)

5. (6) Callaway (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Opelika, Ala. 29-28. Opelika, an Alabama Class 7A school, converted a two-point conversion pass with 2:29 left. Callaway led in total yards 394-295 and led 14-0 in the first quarter. Callaway beat Opelika on a last-minute field goal last season. Next: Friday at Cedartown (1-0)

6. (7) Rockmart (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Cedartown 27-14. Dennis Sims returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, but cross-county rival Cedartown scored three unanswered touchdowns in the first half. Next: Friday at Cass (0-1)

7. (8) Putnam County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Baldwin (0-1)

8. (9) South Atlanta (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Chapel Hill (1-0)

9. (NR) Columbia (1-0)

Last week: Beat Camden County 13-10. Columbia beat the 34-point favorite on the road by racing to a 13-0 lead and holding on. Jaden Baugh had 93 yards rushing on 10 carries, three catches for 34 yards and four solo tackles. Elijah Morgan was 7-of-9 passing for 103 yards and scored a touchdown. Columbia is ranked for the first time since 1997. Next: Friday vs. Woodland-Stockbridge (1-0)

10. (10) Washington County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (1-0)

Out: No. 5 Fellowship Christian

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Hammond, S.C. 39-3. Aaron Philo was 19-of-30 passing for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Bailey Stockton had 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Christian had 132 yards from scrimmage (91 receiving) and two touchdowns on nine touches. Mason During had an interception, fumble recovery and sack. Hammond has won five straight South Carolina private-school titles while losing just five games. Next: Sept. 2 vs. Athens Academy (1-0)

2. (2) Brooks County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 42-7. Brooks County took a 21-0 first-quarter lead and avenged one of its 2021 losses. Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (1-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Haralson County 49-3. Keegan Stover, the successor to current Georgia freshman Gunner Stockton, was 15-of-22 passing for 368 yards and five touchdowns, and backup Ty Truelove was 6-for-6 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Gibson had eight receptions for 273 yards and four touchdowns that covered 89, 88, 18 and 22 yards. Lang Windham had 134 yards from scrimmage on 28 touches. Next: Friday vs. Stephens County (1-0)

4. (6) Swainsboro (1-0)

Last week: Beat Metter 21-7. QB Ty Adams rushed for 77 yards, and RB Quin Brown had 75, accounting for most of Swainsboro’s offense. Jonorian Foots and Da’ruis Phillips had 3.5 sacks and four tackles for losses between them. Next: Friday at Washington County (0-0)

5. (4) Irwin County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Fitzgerald 28-20. Irwin County led 20-7 but failed to hold it and lost one fumble into the end zone. Cody Soliday was 11-of-17 passing for 222 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Dooly County (0-1)

6. (7) Bleckley County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 33-6. T.J. Mays had 143 yards from scrimmage (76 rushing, 67 receiving) and three touchdowns on 18 touches. Eli Mullis was 7-of-13 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Bleckley was up 27-0 at halftime against an opponent that it beat only 21-19 last season. Next: Friday at Wilcox County (0-1)

7. (8) Whitefield Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Macon County 35-30. Ayden Duncanson rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns and was 7-of-14 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns, both to Conlon Walker, one for 81 yards for a 7-0 lead. Duncanson, who is committed to East Carolina as a safety, also scored on a 76-yard run. Next: Friday vs. Strong Rock Christian (0-1)

8. (10) Lamar County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 48-28. C.J. Allen, committed to Georgia as a linebacker, rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. QB Ty Head rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on four carries and was 2-of-2 passing for 141 yards, both to Jordan Glover, one for a 66-yard touchdown. Lamar County had four touchdowns longer than 50 yards, including Allen’s 79-yard run and Head’s 72-yard run. Next: Friday at Upson-Lee (0-1)

9. (5) Metter (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Swainsboro 21-7. Trailing 14-0 at halftime, Metter got within 14-7 with four minutes left but no closer and managed only 43 total yards. LB Ethan Oglesby had 14 second-half tackles. Next: Friday at Emanuel County Institute (0-0)

10. (9) Darlington (1-0)

Last week: Beat Schuylkill, Pa. 28-16. Jack Good threw two TD passes, and D’Marion Floyd scored on a 62-yard run. Darlington led 28-0 at halftime and subbed liberally from there. Next: Friday at Sonoraville (1-0)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall Square 28-21. Malachi Banks scored on a 17-yard run with about two minutes left to break a 21-21 tie. Schley had trailed 14-0. Jay Kanazawa was 17-of-24 passing for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Banks rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Jalewis Solomon had nine receptions for 121 yards. Next: Sept. 2 vs. Early County (1-0)

2. (5) Bowdon (1-0)

Last week: Beat Manchester 29-14. Robert O’Neal passed for 144 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 109. Will Rainwater had 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Luke Windom had 82 rushing yards and eight tackles. Manchester was held to 2-of-10 passing for 23 yards. Next: Friday vs. Central-Carrollton (1-0)

3. (2) Macon County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Whitefield Academy 35-30. Marlon Mitchell rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. Macon County never led and scored a touchdown on the game’s final play. Next: Friday at Clinch County (1-0)

4. (3) Wilcox County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Lamar County 48-28. Abe Stowe was 21-of-40 passing for 426 yards and four touchdowns, three to B.J. Gibson, who had eight receptions for 222 yards. Devonn Grace had four receptions for 100 yards. But Wilcox allowed four touchdowns of more than 50 yards. Next: Friday vs. Bleckley County (1-0)

5. (7) Charlton County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 20-14. Charlton won in overtime on Jaylen Lilley’s 2-yard run after Jeff Davis lost a fumble on its OT possession. Charlton trailed 14-7 at halftime and got even on a TD pass from sophomore Ayden Crews to 6-4 Jaylen King, who played quarterback most of the game. Lilley rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Next: Friday at Yulee, Fla. (0-0-1)

6. (6) Clinch County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Berrien 19-18. On fourth-and-9, Clinch County got a 51-yard TD pass from Keegan Clayton to Tucker Robbins for a 19-18 lead with 9:33 left. Berrien drove to Clinch’s 33 but no farther later in the game. Clinch held Berrien without points three times inside the Clinch 15-yard line and twice inside the 5. The game was played over two days because of weather problems. Next: Friday vs. Macon County (0-1)

7. (8) Lincoln County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bryan County 23-20. Lincoln County stopped a two-point conversion run with 5:35 left, leaving the Red Devils ahead 21-20, then tagged Bryan County for a safety with 1:25 left. Freshman RB Kelby Glaze rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Semaj Jenkins rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. QB Trey Huff and RB Franklin Brown were injured in the first half and didn’t return. Next: Friday at McCormick, S.C. (0-1)

8. (NR) Wheeler County (1-0)

Last week: Beat GMC Prep 42-14. Freshman Alvin Ricks, on his first varsity play, returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, then rushed for 89 yards on 15 carries and had three sacks and a fumble recovery. Another freshman, Justin Culver, had three sacks. And his brother, junior Jason Culver, rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Wheeler County is ranked for the first time since 1998. Next: Friday at Toombs County (1-0)

9. (10) Johnson County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Jenkins County (1-0)

10. (NR) Washington-Wilkes (1-0)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 28-7. LB Trace Callaway was in on 11 tackles as Washington-Wilkes allowed 0 yards rushing. Andrew Meech had more than 140 yards passing with two touchdowns. Desmond Cofer scored two touchdowns, one a 45-yard reception. Next: Sept. 1 vs. Glenn Hills (0-1)

Out: No. 4 Turner County, No. 9 GMC Prep

